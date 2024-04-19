15 Popular Fruit Snacks, Ranked by Sugar

Despite the name, fruit snacks aren't always the healthy snacks that people want them to be. Some brands put actual produce in their snacks, but most popular fruit snack brands make products loaded with sugar and syrups and very little fruit (if any at all).

Despite the name, fruit snacks aren't always the healthy snacks that people want them to be. Some brands put actual produce in their snacks, but most popular fruit snack brands make products loaded with sugar, syrups, and very little fruit (if any).

Whether you're shopping for yourself or your family, knowing what to look for in the fruit snacks you buy is important. For starters, there's a difference between these snacks containing added sugars in the form of corn syrup, sugar, or sucrose and natural sugars from the fruit itself.

The CDC recommends that people limit their intake of added sugars to about 10% of their daily calories and that consuming too much on a regular basis can lead to issues like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Regarding fruit snacks, some popular brands provide up to 12 grams of added sugar, which is already close to the CDC's recommended limit for an entire day.

Another thing to consider is that if you want a fruit snack that can help you feel satiated until your next meal, you'll want to find one that contains fiber—a nutrient that can help keep you full. Because most fruit snack brands use mostly sugar for their products, it can be harder to find some that contain fiber. However, a few brands out there do have fiber, and we will highlight them in our article.

Read on to learn about which popular fruit snack brands contain the most sugar. Each brand is ranked by sugar content, starting with the least and ending with the product with the most. Then, check out the 30 Unhealthiest Snacks on the Planet.

Fruit Roll-Ups

Nutrition (Per roll) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

You might think that a nostalgic snack like Fruit Roll-Ups would have more sugar than it does, but this fruit snack has the least added sugar out of the bunch, with 7 grams per roll. However, all of these are added sugars—with the first ingredient being corn syrup—as opposed to some of the snacks on our list that get their sugar count from natural sources.

Bear Fruit Minis

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

Even though these Bear Fruit Minis have 9 grams of sugar, their sugar comes from fruit and vegetables. In the Raspberry & Blueberry flavor, for instance, only five ingredients are used: apple, raspberry, blueberry, pear, and blue carrot extract.

Scoob! Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

Scoob! Fruit Snacks were a favorite of mine growing up. Even though you're getting 9 grams of sugar (8 of which are added), this snack also provides 5 grams of fiber per pouch! Getting enough fiber in your day is important for several things, like healthy digestion, satiety, and blood sugar control.

For children specifically, research has shown that fiber can help with digestion, glycemic control, and weight control.

Pixar Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

It's fun getting to snack on something that reminds you of your favorite movies, but when you're eating only sugar with no fiber to help keep you full, this nostalgic snack may not be the best choice. These Betty Crocker Pixar Fruit Snacks aren't one of the highest-sugar options on our list, but all 9 grams are from added sugar sources, and this snack contains zero grams of fiber.

Fruit Gushers

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: TK g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Gushers are a tasty treat known as a childhood favorite for many. But before you relive the nostalgia again, note that these snacks contain 10 grams of added sugar and zero fiber. You'll also find artificial dyes like Red 40, Blue 1, and Yellow 5 and 6, which have been tied to being possible carcinogens.

BloxSnacks FruitBlox

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Bloxsnacks markets its fruit snacks as being made with "the finest ingredients," but it's still important to note that each snack contains 10 grams of added sugar from sources like corn syrup, cane sugar, and fruit concentrate.

Welch's Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

Arguably one of the most popular fruit snacks on the market, Welch's delivers about 10 grams of sugar per pouch. Fruit puree is their first ingredient, but the second and third are corn syrup and sugar. With so much added sugar and no fiber, you may be better off skipping this snack.

Mott's Fruit Flavored Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

The same can be said for Mott's Fruit Snacks, which get their 10 grams of added sugars from corn syrup, sugar, and fruit concentrate—meaning there's no real fruit in these "fruit" snacks at all.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Forest Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Black Forest is a great choice for people who value organic food and ingredients, as these fruit snacks are Certified USDA Organic. But if you're watching sugar intake and looking for snacks that contain real produce, take note that these are made with tapioca syrup, cane sugar, and fruit concentrates.

Welch's Fruit and Yogurt

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

Welch's tries to market these Fruit 'n Yogurt snacks as healthy because they contain vitamins A, C, D, and calcium, but let's not ignore the 12 grams of sugar (10 of which are added). You're much better off adding some fruit to a bowl of plain yogurt.

Arizona Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: TK g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

You've most likely thought of Arizona for its teas, but this brand also sells tasty fruit snacks. However, each pouch contains 12 grams of sugar, and the only "fruit" is juice and concentrate.

Member's Mark Fruity Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

With corn syrup and sugar as the first two ingredients and only 2% or less of fruit concentrate, these Member's Mark Fruit Snacks are nothing more than artificial fruit-flavored treats with 12 grams of added sugar.

Funables Fruity Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

These snacks may be "made with real fruit puree," but that ingredient comes in third behind two sources of added sugar: corn syrup and sugar. 12 grams of sugar and zero fiber will do nothing to satisfy your cravings, and you'll still feel hungry after snacking on these treats.

Annie's Bunny Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

People love Annie's products because they can count on their organic ingredients, but it's still important to remember that these fruit snacks come with 12 grams of added sugar. You won't find any real fruit, just sugar and juice concentrate.

The Fruit Snack With the Most Sugar Is… Kencko Organic Fruit Snacks

Nutrition (Per pouch of Berrylicious) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

These Kencko Organic Fruit Snacks technically have the most sugar with 13 grams, but only 8 are from added sugar sources. These snacks also contain 3 grams of fiber per pouch, which is more than many options on the list. We appreciate that you're not getting sugar from sources like corn syrup, but it's important to be mindful of how much sugar you're still getting in one serving of these snacks.