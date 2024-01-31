38 Best Store-Bought High-Fiber Snacks

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Experts consistently emphasize the importance of eating enough fiber when it comes to our longevity and overall health. Yet, the harsh truth remains: a significant majority of us fall short of the recommended daily fiber intake. According to Samantha MacLeod, MS, RDN, "More than 90% of women and 97% of men do not meet recommended intakes for dietary fiber.

"The standard recommendation, based on the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, is 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories," says McLeod. For instance, women aged 19-30, consuming 2,000 calories daily, should ideally aim for 28 grams of fiber, while men in the same age group with a 2,400-calorie intake should target 34 grams.

Fiber intake is so crucial because studies show that meeting these daily fiber goals can support a healthy gut microbiome, reduce the risk of heart disease, and help regulate weight and blood glucose levels. The key is incorporating fiber into every meal—and snacks!—to ensure a steady flow of fiber throughout the day.

However, the unfortunate reality is that many readily available packaged snacks lack the fiber content we need. So, how can you add fiber to your diet without compromising on taste or convenience? We spoke to registered dietitians to discover the healthiest store-bought, high-fiber snacks that not only help you meet your daily requirements but also satisfy your taste buds.

How to choose healthy high-fiber snacks at the grocery store:

First things first—we have to define what a "high-fiber snack" is. For our list, a snack is considered "high fiber" if it contains at least 3 grams of fiber. "If a snack is 150-200 calories, then 2-3 grams of fiber would be the typical recommendation for a snack. Anything above that would be considered 'high fiber,'" says McLeod.

While we've done the legwork for you to come up with this list, if you're shopping for your own high-fiber snacks, registered dietitian Lauren Manaker, RD has some tips, starting with the nutrition panel on the product packaging.

Here's what she looks for on a nutrition label:

"First, look for the 'Dietary Fiber' content ; a good high-fiber snack should have at least 3 grams per serving.

; a good high-fiber snack should have at least 3 grams per serving. Second, assess the 'Total Carbohydrate' content . While fiber is a type of carbohydrate, it doesn't impact blood sugar the same way other carbs do, so it's beneficial to choose snacks with a higher ratio of fiber to total carbs.

. While fiber is a type of carbohydrate, it doesn't impact blood sugar the same way other carbs do, so it's beneficial to choose snacks with a higher ratio of fiber to total carbs. Finally, keep an eye on the 'Ingredients' list. The best high-fiber snacks have whole foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes listed as the first ingredients, not sugars or processed grains."

We've scoured the nutrition panels and ingredients for you to find these 38 high-quality, high-fiber snacks:

The Only Bean Roasted Edamame Beans

Per serving : 114 calories, 5g fat (1g sat fat), 205mg sodium, 7g carbs (5g fiber, 2g sugar), 14g protein

Soybeans are another great legume source of protein and fiber, but they're not typically the most portable. That's where these dry roasted crunchy beans come in handy. They're made with just three ingredients are offer the salty, crispy bite you're craving.

RELATED: 23 High-Protein Snacks To Stay Full & Energized All Day

Popadelics Mushroom Chips

Per serving : 180 calories, 9g fat (0g sat fat), 240mg sodium, 21g carbs (6g fiber, 0g sugar), 3g protein

These crunchy mushroom chips are super savory and full of umami. They come in fun flavors like truffle parm, Thai chili, and rosemary, plus they pack a whopping 6 grams of fiber per serving.

Abby's Better Butter Chocolate Almond Butter Squeeze Pack

Per serving : 210 calories, 15g fat (5g sat fat), 90mg sodium, 10g carbs (3g fiber, 6g sugar), 12g protein

This nut butter travels well for snacking anywhere, anytime. Plus, it tastes like the highly processed chocolate spread you know, but it's made with added protein and sweetened with lower-glycemic coconut sugar.

RELATED: 17 Healthiest Peanut Butters To Buy, Say Dietitians

Good Wheat Quickcakes

Per serving : 180 calories, 2g fat (0g sat fat), 400mg sodium, 35g carbs (11g fiber, 13g sugar), 7g protein

If your social media feed is full of people making fancy single-serving mug cakes, you'll have to try this high-fiber breakfast mix. You just add water, pop it in the microwave, and voila: you have a fluffy pancake that just so happens to carry 11 grams of fiber.

Solely Banana Bitecoins

Per serving : 130 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 20mg sodium, 32g carbs (3g fiber, 24g sugar), 1g protein

Dried bananas are naturally sweet (these contain no added sugar), plus they're high in potassium. You can enjoy these banana coins all on their own or stir them into yogurt for a more well-rounded snackl.

Oobli Chocolate

Per serving : 130 calories, 13g fat (8g sat fat), 20mg sodium, 15g carbs (10g fiber, 4g sugar), 2g protein

It's hard to believe that these chocolate bars contain 10 grams of fiber per serving, but they're secretly made with chicory root fiber and tapioca fiber (you'd never know by the texture and flavor!).

RELATED: 9 Chocolate Bars That Dietitians Love

That's It. Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles

Per serving : 70 calories, 1g fat (1g sat fat), 0mg sodium, 16g carbs (4g fiber, 11g sugar), <1g protein

These shiny little orbs look like truffles from a fancy chocolatier, and they have the rich, bittersweet flavor of high-quality dark chocolate plus chewy dried fig on the inside. It's just a bonus that you also get 4 grams of fiber per serving.

These are also a favorite high-fiber snack of registered dietician and cookbook author Jackie Newgent, RD. "They're lovable noshes that offer a way to get your chocolate fix in a good-for-you way, with 4 grams of fiber and just 1 gram of added sugar for a 3-truffle serving."

Mariani Simply Dried Peaches

Per serving : 130 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 50mg sodium, 31g carbs (5g fiber, 21g sugar), 2g protein

Mariani makes the softest, juiciest dried fruit on the market with no added sugar, and these simply dried peaches have the summery flavor of fresh peach, available all year long.

Sunsweet Amazn Prunes

Per serving : 100 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 0mg sodium, 24g carbs (3g fiber, 14g sugar), 1g protein

Prunes are full of fiber to feed the good bacteria in your gut, which is why they're known for helping to keep you regular.

Registered dietitian Toby Amidor, RD highly recommends prunes to clients. "California-grown prunes from Sunsweet provide 3 grams of fiber per serving and are loaded with vitamins and minerals that are key to supporting bone and heart health," she says. "In fact, beyond helping adults get enough fiber in their diet, research suggests that eating 5 to 6 prunes each day may help prevent bone loss and help improve risk factors for heart disease and inflammation.*

Rancho Meladuco Dates

Per serving : 110 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 0mg sodium, 30g carbs (3g fiber, 25g sugar), 1g protein

With deep, rich caramel flavor and a soft, buttery texture, these boxed dates from California's Rancho Meladuco Date Farm are a decadent snack that's also full of fiber and potassium.

Spring & Mulberry Date-Sweetened Chocolate

Per serving : 120 calories, 9g fat (5g sat fat), 5mg sodium, 14g carbs (3g fiber, 7g sugar), 2g protein

This artisanal chocolate is both stunning and better for you than your typical bar. First, you can see the real flavoring ingredients right on the outside of the bar, so there's no guessing about what you're eating. Secondly, the chocolate is sweetened with real dates, not refined sugar, which adds fiber, a rich caramel flavor, and iron and potassium to your dessert.

Goot-to-Go Pad Thai Cups

Per serving : 340 calories, 7g fat (1.5g sat fat), 270mg sodium, 58g carbs (5g fiber, 13g sugar), 11g protein

Who doesn't love pad Thai that travels? Simply add hot water to make a veggie-packed snack or light meal with rice noodles, scrambled eggs, bean sprouts, and shrimp all tossed in a bright savory lime sauce.

Evolve Protein Shakes

Per serving : 150 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 270mg sodium, 15g carbs (10g fiber, 0g sugar), 20g protein

Not only do these pre-portioned and mixed protein shakes taste like a real shake, but they also pack 20 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per serving, thanks to pea protein and corn fiber. They're also fortified with zinc, iron, calcium, and vitamin B12.

Revol Snax Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Balls

Per serving : 110 calories, 10g fat (5g sat fat), 50mg sodium, 8g carbs (3g fiber, <1 sugar), 4g protein

These refrigerated protein balls are soft and sweet like cookie dough, but they're fully plant-based and made with hemp protein, added fiber, and sweetened with monk fruit and stevia.

LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

Per serving : 120 calories, 6g fat (5g sat fat), 190mg sodium, 14g carbs (4g fiber, 0g sugar), 2g protein

Popcorn is a great high-fiber snack, and it doesn't get much taser than this lightly salted bag from LesserEvil. The popcorn is made with just three ingredients: organic corn, coconut oil and Himalayan salt, so you get all of the good stuff without ultra-processed additives.

Joydays Chocolate Chips Cookies

Per serving : 120 calories, 7g fat (1.5g sat fat), 140mg sodium, 15g carbs (5g fiber, 3g sugar), 3g protein

Yes, these soft and chewy chocolate chip cookies are actually good for you. They're made with added fiber and sweetened with monk fruit and date paste, so there's only 3 grams of sugar per serving and 5 of fiber.

Heyday Canning Tomato Alla Vodka Cannellini Beans

Per serving : 200 calories, 7g fat (3g sat fat), 600mg sodium, 24g carbs (6g fiber, 2g sugar), 9g protein

Canned beans may not seem like the most enticing snack on their own, but these flavored beans from Heyday are the exception. The soft and creamy cannellini beans come pre-seasoned in an umami-rich tomato alla vodka sauce, so all you need to do is pop them in the microwave or heat them on the stove for a hot and satisfying snack or meal.

RELATED: Can Eating Beans Help You Lose Weight?

ChocZero Double-Dipped Almonds

Per serving : 140 calories, 10g fat (5g sat fat), 10mg sodium, 14g carbs (11g fiber, 1g sugar), 3g protein

You get two for the price of one in this keto-friendly sweet treat. An almond is wrapped in coconut and dark chocolate for a snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Except these chocolate-covered almonds are sweetened with monk fruit, not cane sugar.

"For those with a sweet tooth, look no further than ChocZero prebiotic fiber-packed chocolate coated almonds that offer a whopping 11g of dietary fiber," says Kara Landau, RD.

Koia Protein Shake

Per serving : 190 calories,7g fat (1g sat fat), 240mg sodium, 13g carbs (7g fiber, 4g sugar), 18g protein

This ready-to-drink plant-based shake comes in a range of flavors from sweet vanilla and birthday cake to cold brew coffee and chocolate peanut butter. With 4 grams of added sugar (from organic cane sugar), 18 grams of protein, and 7 grams of fiber, this makes a well-balanced on-the-go drink.

Isle of Us Simply Seed Salad Topper

Per serving : 120 calories, 6g fat (1g sat fat), 230mg sodium, 15g carbs (4g fiber, 2g sugar), 4g protein

This crunchy mix includes pumpkin, sesame, fennel, and coriander seeds with a touch of sumac for brightness and maple syrup for just the right amount of sweetness. It's like a savory granola that's delicious straight from the jar, tossed on a salad, or stirred into yogurt.

Struesli Granola

Per serving : 160 calories, 12g fat (2.5g sat fat), 70mg sodium, 9g carbs (5g fiber, 2g sugar), 4g protein

Many store-bought granolas are loaded with refined sugars and grains, but Streusli granola is grain-free, which means it's full of healthy fats and fiber from tiger nuts, pecans, walnuts, and flax seeds. The original flavor gets its toasted color and rich flavor from coconut butter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Aya Tiger Nuts

Per serving : 110 calories, 5g fat (0.5g sat fat), 100mg sodium, 19g carbs (6g fiber, 3g sugar), 2g protein

If you haven't tried tiger nuts, you're in for a treat. These are chewy, salty little bites that are more sustainable to produce than your more familiar nuts (like almonds and walnuts), and they offer 6 grams of fiber per serving.

Rind Snacks Coconut Crisps

Per serving : 170 calories, 14g fat (13g sat fat), 0mg sodium, 9g carbs (5g fiber, 2g sugar), 2g protein

Rind Snacks reduces food waste by keeping the peels, pith, and skins on all its dried fruit. These coconut crisps are crunchy slivers of whole coconut that you can eat straight from the bag or use as a topping for a smoothie bowl, yogurt, or even a salad (they're unsweetened).

Olipop

Per serving : 40 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 25mg sodium, 16g carbs (9g fiber, 5g sugar), 0g protein

"Sometimes, adding fiber to your snacktime involves choosing your beverage wisely," says Manaker. "Unlike traditional sodas that are free from fiber, OLIPOP contains 9 grams of prebiotic fiber per can. Prebiotic fiber is undigestable by humans, but probiotic "good" bacteria can use it as fuel, which is why this type of fiber is so important for gut health. Bonus? This soda only contains 5 grams of sugar per serving (unlike the loads of added sugar found in traditional soda) and it is free from anything artificial."

RELATED: 25 Healthy, Low-Sugar Soda Alternatives

Lundberg Organic Coconut Rice

Per serving : 320 calories, 12g fat (3g sat fat), 650mg sodium, 50g carbs (4g fiber, 2g sugar), 4g protein

This rice is perfectly fluffy and ready in less than two minutes for an instant snack. Brown jasmine rice is higher in fiber than white rice, coming in at 4 grams per serving. This microwaveable pack is flavored with real coconut and olive oil, so all it needs is a side of your favorite protein for a bigger meal.

Wasa Mulitgrain Crisp Breads

Per serving : 35 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 65mg sodium, 8g carbs (3g fiber, 0g sugar), 2g protein

These sturdy crispbreads are Swedish crackers that make a great blank canvas for your favorite toppings, from mashed avocado (which is also high fiber) to fruit jam. They're made with whole-grain rye flour and rye sourdough, so they have a wonderfully sharp, tangy flavor.

POM Pomegranate Arils

Per serving : 100 calories, 1g fat (0g sat fat), 0mg sodium, 20g carbs (5g fiber, 14g sugar), 2g protein

"With a whopping 5 grams of fiber per serving, POM Pomegranate Arils are an easy scoop-and-eat fruit snack that helps people meet their fiber needs easily," says Manaker. "Pomegranate arils are also a natural source of antioxidants, which helps fight free radicals, and they provide micronutrients like Vitamin C and potassium."

Ziba Foods Trail Mix

Per serving : 135 calories, 8g fat (0g sat fat), 49mg sodium, 14g carbs (3g fiber, 7g sugar), 4g protein

This has to be the prettiest package of trail mix I've ever seen, and the flavor of the almonds, raisins, apricots, pistachios, and mulberries inside is also unmatched. Ziba uses the highest-quality dried fruit and nuts from the Middle East, and the texture and flavors are reflected in this nutrient-loaded snack.

Saffron Road Crunchy Chickpeas

Per serving : 130 calories, 4g fat (0g sat fat), 150mg sodium, 18g carbs (5g fiber, 1g sugar), 6g protein

These chickpeas are as crunchy as they claim to be and highly seasoned to boot. They're every bit as satisfying as a bag of chips, with way more going for them in the nutrient department, including 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving.

Kodiak Oatmeal Cup

Per serving : 230 calories, 3g fat (0.5g sat fat), 220mg sodium, 37g carbs (4g fiber, 12g sugar), 14g protein

Kodiak is known for its high-protein pancake and waffle mixes, but don't sleep on their sweet and simple oatmeal cups. These make a tasty on-the-go breakfast or snack with plenty of fiber and protein to keep you fueled all morning.

Hippeas Chickpeas Puffs

Per serving : 130 calories, 4.5g fat (0g sat fat), 210mg sodium, 19g carbs (3g fiber, 1g sugar), 4g protein

They might look like regular old cheese puffs, but these crunchy bites are made with chickpea and rice flour, so they're higher in fiber and protein with just 1 gram of added sugars. Kids won't be able to tell the difference!

Wonderful Pistachios Sweet Chili Pistachios

Per serving : 160 calories, 13g fat (1.5g sat fat), 270mg sodium, 8g carbs (3g fiber, 3g sugar), 6g protein

Landau is also a big fan of pistachios. "Lightly seasoned in an array of flavors, Wonderful Pistachios are a low-carb, high-fiber snack that will leave you fully satisfied, and only wanting more due to their ridiculously tasty flavors!" she says.

RELATED: The 6 Best High-Protein Nuts You Can Eat

Bada Bean Bada Boom Sea Salt Beans

Per serving : 110 calories, 3.5g fat (0g sat fat), 160mg sodium, 16g carbs (4g fiber, 2g sugar), 6g protein

Broad beans are lesser-known legumes that turn into a delightful crunchy, savory snack. These snack packs from Bada Bean Bada Boom are a great way to sneak more fiber into your diet, whether you're at school snack time or need an afternoon pick-me-up at work.

"Roasted broad bean snacks are a delicious savory snack that offers a blend of naturally occurring protein and dietary fiber to keep you full for hours," says Landau. "They can satisfy an afternoon craving for a crunchy snack and there's a flavor to suit everyone's liking, ranging from mesquite BBQ to zesty ranch, and even sweet sriracha."

Dave's Killer Bread Everything Bagels

Per serving : 260 calories, 5g fat (0.5g sat fat), 350mg sodium, 44g carbs (5g fiber, 4g sugar), 13g protein

These bagels are loaded with seeds and whole grains, which contribute to the 5 grams of fiber per piece. Chia, sesame, flax, and poppy seeds make a mean combination of flavor and nutrition. Grab a Dave's Killer Bread bagel to start your day with plenty of fiber and 13 grams of protein.

Confetti Snacks Mushroom Chips

Per serving : 155 calories, 12g fat (5g sat fat), 65mg sodium, 15g carbs (6g fiber, 5g sugar), 2g protein

These mushroom chips are coated in an irresistible truffle seasoning that tastes decadent but is totally snackable. With 6 grams of fiber and no added sugar, this is a great way to get more veggies in your diet on the go.

Jack & Friends Jack & Tom Jerky

Per serving : 80 calories, 1.5g fat (0g sat fat), 470mg sodium, 9g carbs (4g fiber, 4g sugar), 7g protein

This plant-based jerky is made with jackfruit, tomatoes, poblano peppers, and a seasoning blend that packs a kick. It's also amped up with pea protein to offer 7 grams of vegan protein per serving.

Daily Harvest Smoothies

Per serving : 450 calories, 26g fat (6g sat fat), 50mg sodium, 42g carbs (11g fiber, 18g sugar), 15g protein

Carolina Schneider, MS, RD notes that these ready-to-blend smoothies, which are now available in grocery stores, contain a "rich blend of bananas, nut and seed butter, and flax seeds, providing a satisfying 15 grams of plant protein and 11 grams of fiber (which covers 39% of your daily needs!) The combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats in this smoothie not only makes it a tasty and indulgent snack but one that keeps you satisfied for longer."

RELATED: 7 Healthiest Store-Bought Smoothies—and 4 To Avoid

Veggiecopia Black Bean Dip

Per serving : 150 calories, 8g fat (0.5g sat fat), 280mg sodium, 14g carbs (5g fiber, 2g sugar), 5g protein

Beans are a great source of fiber, and in this snack, they're pureed into a creamy, savory dip that travels well. It's made with a few simple ingredients, including black beans, tomato paste, and roasted garlic, plus the dip is shelf-stable, so there's no refrigeration required.