25 Unhealthiest Greek Yogurts—Ranked by Sugar Content

When it comes to yogurt, Greek-style is one of the best varieties you can buy. While most types of dairy yogurt contain live probiotics, Greek yogurt is higher in protein and naturally lower in sugar than traditional yogurt, so it's easy to find healthy Greek yogurt products on grocery shelves. However, opting for a sugary flavored variety can easily negate all the health benefits Greek yogurt has to offer.

Popular flavors like vanilla and strawberry, to more indulgent options like key lime pie and cookies and cream, are usually jam-packed with added sugar—some even contain more sugar than a serving of ice cream. Frequently taking in too much added sugar puts you at a higher risk of a slew of health conditions including diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. That's why the American Heart Association (AHA) sets limits on added sugar and recommends getting no more than 25 grams per day for women and a maximum of 36 grams per day for men. To avoid this excess consumption of added sugars, finding Greek yogurt products that are lower in sugar can help you stay within your goals.

To help you steer clear of the unhealthier Greek yogurt varieties, we've ranked popular brands with the highest amounts of sugar, starting from the lowest to the highest. Then, check out the 13 Healthiest Yogurt Brands.

Trader Joe's Apricot Mango Greek Whole Milk Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 150-gram container) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 5 g

Trader Joe's has a large selection of flavored Greek yogurts that might be tempting to pick up, but this Apricot Mango variety isn't one of them. It packs 9 grams of added sugar, with 16 grams of total sugar.

The 15 Unhealthiest Yogurts—Ranked by Sugar Content

Trader Joe's Greek Yogurt with Honey

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 6 g

This honey-infused yogurt from Trader Joe's is surprisingly low in protein. That means the majority of its calories come from fat and carbs (in this case, sugar). Honey is considered an added sugar, according to the FDA, so skip this sweetener and opt for flavoring your yogurt with fresh fruit instead.

Trader Joe's Guava Passion Fruit Greek Whole Milk Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 150-gram container) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 11 g

With 13 grams of added sugar (and 17 grams of total sugar), this guava passion fruit-flavored yogurt contains nearly triple the amount of added sugar as natural sugar (lactose). All that added sugar is mostly coming from cane sugar and fruit second. Not to mention, guava is one of the most fiber-rich fruits you can find, yet this yogurt contains no fiber at all.

Chobani Flip Cinnamon French Toast

Nutrition (Per 4.5-ounce container) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you wouldn't wake up to a plate of cinnamon French toast, you'll want to skip this dessert-like yogurt for breakfast, too. Chobani Flip Cinnamon French Toast is stuffed with cinnamon rice crisps, maple-flavored cookies, and fudge bark, which contribute to the high 15 grams of added sugar in each flip cup.

The 11 Best Yogurts for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

Good & Gather Vanilla Honey Blended Greek Whole Milk Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 14 g

This whole-milk Greek yogurt from Good & Gather, a Target brand, is sweetened with three different sources of sugar: honey, brown sugar, and regular sugar. As a result, it contains more total sugar than protein.

Chobani Flip Cookies & Cream

Nutrition (Per 4.5-ounce container) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 9 g

Chobani's vanilla Greek yogurt is studded with Chocolate cookies and creamy icing pieces for a sweet treat that packs 14 grams of added sugar. That's nearly the same amount of sugar that's in a 1/3 cup of cookies 'n' cream ice cream.

Aldi Friendly Farms Whole Milk Key Lime Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 5.3 ounce container) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 11 g

This tart yet sweet key lime Greek yogurt from Aldi might seem like the perfect snack to take on the go, but it manages to sneak in 18 grams of sugar. Aldi's dairy aisle has significantly healthier options—such as the Friendly Farms Low-Sugar Vanilla or Strawberry Greek Yogurt, which have just 2 grams of sugar per serving.

Wegmans Chocolate Greek Blended Lowfat Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 13 g

More like a healthier alternative to chocolate pudding, this cocoa-flavored yogurt is a bit too high in added sugar for us to consider it a go-to snack. It has 14 grams of added sugar, which comes out to 3.5 teaspoons' worth of the sweet stuff.

9 Highest-Protein Yogurts on Grocery Store Shelves

Aldi Friendly Farms Whole Milk Toasted Coconut Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 5.3 ounce container) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 11 g

With 18 grams of sugar per serving, you're better off choosing Aldi's plain Greek yogurt and sprinkling it with a tablespoon or two of unsweetened dried coconut. You'll get the satisfying crunch and health benefits of coconut without all the unnecessary added sugar.

Chobani Creations Caramel Sundae

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 10 g

The new Chobani Creations line features layers of yogurt in dessert-inspired flavors, and this caramel sundae cup is certainly the stuff sweet dreams are made of. But with 15 grams of added sugar, you'll want to enjoy this caramel-layered yogurt (as well as the other flavors in the Creations line) once in a blue moon and treat it as a better-for-you dessert rather than a healthy snack.

Chobani Flip Cookie Dough

Nutrition (Per 4.5-ounce container) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 9 g

Chobani combines its low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt with cookie dough pieces, cookie rice crisps, and milk chocolate chips. You don't even have to turn over this flip cup to look at the nutrition facts to know this yogurt is high in sugar. It contains 19 grams of total sugar, with 14 grams coming from added sugar.

Great Value Greek Vanilla Nonfat Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 14 g

Great Value, Walmart's private-label brand, offers a variety of nutritious foods at a lower price point, but you'll want to skip this vanilla Greek yogurt at the discount store. It contains 19 grams of sugar, 13 grams of which are added, contributing about 26% of your daily value of added sugar. Instead, go for the brand's plain Greek yogurt and sweeten it with chopped fresh fruit.

10 Healthiest Non-Dairy Yogurts

Chobani Flip Coffee Brownie Bliss

Nutrition (Per 4.5-ounce container) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 9 g

If your sound nutrition judgment doesn't allow you to start every morning with a coffee and brownie, then avoid spooning into this inspired yogurt for breakfast. One flip cup contains 15 grams of added sugars. Instead, try making a smoothie with a cup of unsweetened black iced coffee or an unsweetened coffee concentrate, milk, and a scoop of chocolate protein powder for a protein-packed breakfast that'll keep you full and energized.

Great Value Strawberry Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 14 g

While we commend Great Value for using real strawberries in its flavored yogurt, that doesn't excuse them from sprinkling 14 grams of added sugar into this tub. Instead of opting for this strawberry-flavored yogurt, go for Great Value's plain low-fat Greek yogurt and try topping it off with a handful of microwaved frozen strawberries for a compote-like topping.

Chobani Flip Peanut Butter Cup

Nutrition (Per 4.5-ounce container) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 10 g

Chobani's Peanut Butter Cup Flip Cup boasts more protein than many of the other Flip flavor varieties, but it also contains way too much added sugar—16 grams, to be exact. You'll find the same amount of sugar in two Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Cabot Creamery Lowfat Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 13 g

With 18 grams of added sugar, this Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt from Cabot packs more of the sweet stuff than protein. Rather than spooning into this flavored option, opt for Cabot's plain low-fat Greek yogurt and top it with frozen mixed berries for a delicious treat with zero added sugar.

Wallaby Organic Aussie Greek Whole Milk Vanilla Bean Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 12 g

Wallaby's Greek Yogurt is made with organic whole milk and real vanilla bean, but we're disappointed the second ingredient in this pick is cane sugar. That brings up the total sugar to 21 grams, with 17 grams coming from added sugar. If you're shopping for vanilla Greek yogurt that's not super sweet, pick Wallaby's No Added Sugar Vanilla Whole Milk Yogurt, which is sweetened with real fruit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Can Eating Yogurt Help You Lose Weight?

Cabot Creamery Triple Cream Vanilla Bean Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 11

This whole-milk version contains way more fat and just as much sugar as Cabot's low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt. With 18 grams of added sugar (21 grams of total sugar) and 8 grams of saturated fat, this decadent yogurt isn't the best option for heart health.

Aldi Specially Selected Indulgent Honey Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 104 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 7 g

The fact that the word "indulgent" is plastered in large letters across this yogurt's label should be a clear indication of just how sugary it is. Indeed, one serving packs 23 grams of total sugar, with 15 grams coming from added sugar. While the flavor is, in fact, rich and delicious, consider this sugary find from Aldi more like a probiotic-rich ice cream alternative.

The Greek Gods Maple With Honey Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 7 g

The Greek Gods Maple With Honey Greek Yogurt doesn't even contain maple syrup—yet it still manages to pack 15 grams of added sugar from five different sources. This flavored yogurt is sweetened with cane sugar, brown sugar, honey, sugar syrup, and molasses. So it makes sense that you're getting double the added sugar than protein in a single 1-cup serving of this Greek yogurt.

The Greek Gods Black Cherry Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 7 g

Like this brand's maple honey flavor, the black cherry isn't any less sweet. You'll get about 30% of your daily value of added sugar in a single cup of this yogurt, deeming this pick more like dessert than the base of a healthy snack or breakfast.

25 Unhealthiest Drinks on the Planet—Ranked by Sugar

Fage Total 2% Honey

Nutrition (Per 150-gram container) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 12 g

Fage's split cups come with two sections: one with yogurt and another with a sugary mix-in. In this case, it's honey—and dumping the entire portion into your yogurt will give you a staggering 25 grams of added sugar, which is the maximum amount the AHA recommends women get in an entire day! The upside is that you can control how much of the honey goes into your snack. So if you are spooning into this Greek yogurt, use only about a third of the honey that comes with it, that way you can enjoy a sweet treat without going overboard on added sugar.

Ellenos Coffee Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 7-ounce container) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 20g

Ellenos java-flavored yogurt is made with real coffee and is high in protein, but it also contains 30 grams of sugar mostly coming from cane sugar and honey. That's the same amount of sugar you'll find in a tall Coffee Frappuccino from Starbucks (in other words: a lot).

Ellenos Apple Crisp Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 7-ounce container) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 15 g

This large 7-ounce cup of yogurt comes with a sweetened yogurt base and a thick layer of apple crisp filling on the bottom along with a crunchy oat topping that you sprinkle on top. Altogether, you'll get a staggering 31 grams of total sugar (with 19 grams coming from added sugar) and 320 calories—about the same nutrition you'd get from a slice of real apple pie.

The 30 Unhealthiest Snacks on the Planet

Ellenos Coconut Cream Pie Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 7-ounce container) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 16 g

Ellenos Coconut Cream Pie Greek yogurt manages to pack in 32 grams of total sugar (with 23 grams of added sugar)—that's like eating 8 teaspoons of the sweet stuff! Not only that, but you'll also get 13 grams of saturated fat. A high-sugar high-saturated fat diet is associated with poor heart health, according to the AHA, so you'll want to avoid this dessert-inspired yogurt on the regular.