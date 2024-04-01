25 Best Portion-Controlled Grocery Snacks for Weight Loss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Despite what you may assume, you don't have to endure hunger pangs just to achieve a calorie deficit for weight loss. It's possible to snack on your favorite foods and lose weight by stocking up on portion-controlled snacks from the grocery store.

You need to be in some form of calorie deficit to lose weight, so overdoing it on snacks or mindlessly munching throughout the day often hinders progress towards healthy and sustainable weight loss. But this is where portion-controlled snacks come in handy. Snacks that come packaged in single servings can help you indulge in your favorite treats without having to worry about overconsuming.

Calories aren't everything, though. Getting enough essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, and healthy fats can help you increase satiety and feel more satisfied until your next meal, so if your pre-portion snacks contain any of these nutrients, that's an extra win!

Wholly Guacamole Classic Minis

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

"Wholly Guacamole Classic Minis are perfectly portioned to allow for a boost of healthy fats (thanks to the real avocados used in their recipe) and can be used as a satisfying dip for veggies or whole grain crackers, or incorporated into your favorite recipes," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN.

Along with healthy fats, Manaker points out that each pack provides you with 3 grams of fiber. "Fiber slows the speed of digestion, which makes you feel full and may help you eat less in the long run," she says.

With these healthy fats and fiber, an avocado snack like Wholly Guacamole can fit perfectly with your weight loss goals. In fact, Manaker says, "An observational study of over 27,000 adults found that people who eat avocados, on average, weigh 7.5 pounds less and have smaller waist circumferences than non-consumers."

Organic Valley Stringles

Nutrition (Per stick) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

String cheese snacks aren't just for kids—they make for a great snack-break treat for people of any age. For a quick, filling cheese snack, Manaker suggests Organic Valley Stringles.

"These are single-serve portions of organic mozzarella cheese, and these one-ounce sticks provide 7 grams of satiating protein along with a boost of bone health-supporting calcium, and so much more," she says.

Blue Diamond Almonds On-the-Go

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Almonds are the perfect weight loss snack, and research has proven that regular almond consumption can help improve satiety and aid in weight management.

For an easy pre-portioned way to enjoy these almond benefits, Lisa Young, PhD, RDN suggests the Blue Diamond On-the-Go Packs.

"This almond snack is packed in small bags each containing 100 calories perfect for portion control, and it provides protein and fiber, which can help regulate appetite and promote satiety."

Justin's Almond Butter Packs

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

For a different way to enjoy the benefits of almonds, you can grab a pack of Justin's Almond Butter.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This almond butter squeeze pack is perfect for portion control," says Young. "You can eat with a variety of foods such as apples, bananas, or toast, and it provides 6 grams of protein and healthy fats to keep you satiated."

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Snack Pack

Nutrition (Per Roasted & Salted Pack)

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Another great nut for snacking is pistachios. And with Wonderful Pistachios snack packs, you can enjoy a pre-portioned treat without having to worry about overconsuming.

These individual 120-calorie nuts packages are an ideal portion-controlled snack that tastes delicious and are packed with the perfect satisfying combination of protein, fiber, and better-for-you unsaturated fats to keep you fuller longer so you don't end up diving into a bag of chips or cookies a couple of hours later," says Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins.

The Twins add, "They're crunchy, savory and hit the spot and come in crave-able flavors like Sweet Chili and Salt & Pepper, and they're great on the go! You can keep them in your gym bag or glove compartment, and they don't require refrigeration so you can snack on them straight from the bag without worrying about the portion."

:Ratio Food PROTEIN Yogurt Cultured Dairy Snack

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

Yogurt can be a super healthy choice when you're looking for a weight-loss snack, especially if you find a high-protein variety you like, such as :Ratio's Cultured Yogurt.

"This snack provides a whopping 25 grams of satiating protein per serving, and they come in a convenient 5.3-ounce serving package," says Manaker. "And with only 3 grams of sugar per serving, including this as a part of your weight loss-supporting snack may be a natural choice."

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Popcorn Bags

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Popcorn is always a tasty choice, but with giant bags in front of you, it can be all too easy to overdo it on the snacking. But if you opt for a snack-sized bag like the ones from Lesser Evil, you can satisfy your cravings while staying within your nutrient goals for the day. And because two of our registered dietitians recommended this snack, we can assure you it's a great choice.

"Made with only three simple ingredients: organic non-GMO popcorn, organic extra virgin coconut oil, and Himalayan salt, each serving has 4 grams of fiber and 0 grams of sugar," says Manaker. "The fiber is the star of the show when it comes to weight management support, as this nutrient has been linked to increased satiety, which may help people eat fewer calories in the long run, ultimately resulting in weight loss. These proportion popcorn and snacks are perfect to toss in a purse, bring to work, or enjoy on movie night."

Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD adds, "By eschewing artificial ingredients and inflammatory seed oils commonly found in other brands, Lesser Evil prioritizes purity and quality, ensuring a snack that not only satisfies cravings but also nourishes the body."

Simple Mills Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Like Cheez-Its but much more nutritious, these Simple Mills Cheddar Crackers are the perfect snack to enjoy on your midday break. And when you buy the snack packs, you can control your portions without even having to think about it.

"Simple Mills' Cheddar Crackers present an exceptional snack choice, offering both delicious taste and remarkable health benefits," says Sabat. "What sets these crackers apart is their commitment to using only real food sources, free from GMO ingredients. By being grain-free and gluten-free, they cater to various dietary preferences and restrictions, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility. Additionally, their cheddar flavor adds a savory punch without compromising nutritional integrity."

The Bomb Co. Peanut Butter & Jelly Blender Bomb Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 25 g

Need a quick snack to take with you on the go? Manaker suggests these Peanut Butter & Jelly Bomb Bars from The Bomb Co.

"A portion-controlled bar made with gut health-supporting ingredients like dates, hemp seeds, and aloe vera can be a great addition to a weight management-supporting diet, especially since some data suggest a relationship between gut health and body weight," says Manaker.

HIPPEAS Nacho Vibes Tortilla Chips

Nutrition (Per 1-oz bag) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

You normally won't get much protein or fiber in a regular tortilla chip, but that's not the case with HIPPEAS chickpea tortilla chips.

"These vegan-friendly tortilla chips are chickpea-based, which gives these options an edge when it comes to appetite management thanks to the protein and fiber it has," says Manaker, "and these chips are made with quality ingredients and they are a great sub for Dorito lovers who don't want the extra fat the OG brand contains."

And because of the pre-portioned bag, you never have to worry about mindless snacking!

Sargento Balanced Breaks

Nutrition (Per tray) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 8 g

Turn the charcuterie board into an easy, portion-controlled snack with these Sargento Balanced Breaks.

"This snack is an excellent choice for weight loss because they come in pre-portioned packs, helping to control calorie intake," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD at Balance One Supplements. "They combine protein, fiber, and healthy fats, which can promote satiety and curb cravings between meals. The convenient packaging makes it easy to grab a satisfying snack without overeating, aiding in portion control efforts. Incorporating Balanced Breaks into a balanced diet can support weight loss goals by providing a nutritious and portion-controlled option for on-the-go snacking."

JUNKLESS Granola Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g

Junkless Granola Bars are exactly as they sound—they are void of all the "fake" junk ingredients you may find in other popular granola bar brands.

"Lower-calorie granola bars are great for weight loss because they come in perfectly portioned packages, which are great for on the go, and my new go-to is this fun brand called Junkless," says Manaker. "The name says it all. These delicious chewy granola bars are made with simple, clean ingredients like 100% whole grain oats and contain 34% less sugar than the leading kids' granola bar. Plus, they are free from artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and high-fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils—but you'd never know because they taste so good and come in some great flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, and Strawberry.

Chloe's Frozen Fruit Fruit Pops

Nutrition (Per pop) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 0 g

For the sweet lovers out there, Chloe's Fruit Pops are the perfectly portioned sweet treat to buy.

"If you have a sweet tooth and no restraint when it comes to portion control, these pops will fit the bill," says Manaker. "Each fruit pop is made with real fruit, cane sugar, and water, and they are perfectly portioned to satisfy a sweet tooth without being a sugar bomb."

Skinny Pop Popcorn White Cheddar

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Another great popcorn snack for those who may struggle with portion control is the White Cheddar Skinny Pack from Skinny Pop.

"This is a good low-calorie snack option as each pack contains 100 calories with 1 gram of dietary fiber and protein," says Young. "They are crunchy and delicious and will prevent you from overeating or mindlessly consuming."

That's it. Mini Fruit Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

You can't go wrong with the Mini Bars from That's It.

"This is a great snack option when you don't want to consume too many calories and end up being too full," says Young. "These Mini Fruit Bars contain 60 calories each and the ingredients list only contains real fruit (apples, blueberries, strawberries, or mangoes) and no additional food additives. They also contain 0 grams of added sugars."

Dave's Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars

Nutrition (Per Cocoa Brownie Bar) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 3 g

Dave's Killer Bread is known most for its whole-grain bread varieties, but the brand has now expanded into delicious, high-fiber snack bars you can enjoy as you rush out the door on busy days.

"These organic snack bars are delicious and satisfy sweet cravings with only 210 calories," say The Nutrition Twins. "They contain no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, and they are 100% organic. They are made with real ingredients like almond butter, flax, chia, pumpkin seeds, and rolled oats, and contain 19-22 grams of whole grains and 5-6 grams of fiber, so they keep you satisfied."

Seapointe Dry Roasted Edamame

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

With 100 calories, 8 grams of fiber, and 20 grams of protein, Seapointe Dry Roasted Edamame is a no-brainer snack choice.

Seapointe Farms' Dry Roasted Edamame snacks emerge as an outstanding choice for single portion snacks due to their impeccable nutritional profile and convenience.

Packed with 10 grams of plant-based protein and a mere 3 net carbs per 100-calorie snack-sized bag, they offer a satisfying and energizing boost without sacrificing health," says Sabat. "Their simplicity, comprising solely non-GMO soybeans and sea salt, ensures a clean, wholesome snack free from inflammatory oils."

Sabat adds, "As one of the rare complete plant-based proteins, soybeans provide all essential amino acids necessary for optimal bodily function, making these snacks not only delicious but also nutritionally superior for both kids and adults."

Cruncha Ma.Me Freeze-Dried Edamame Veggie Snack

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Another way to enjoy edamame in a quick and easy snack is with these freeze-dried edamame beans by Cruncha Ma.Me.

"This 90-calorie pack of edamame provides 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber to keep you satisfied," say The Nutrition Twins. "They're non-perishable and great for vegans and those who are dairy-free. Plus, with 0 milligrams of sodium and no added sugar, it's nice to have a packaged snack you turn to that won't leave you feeling bloated. It's also super lightweight and portable since it's freeze-dried."

OLIPOP Soda

Nutrition (Per Vintage Cola) :

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

Instead of reaching for that can of Coke, consider grabbing this healthier soda option.

"OLIPOP is a single-serve can of better-for-you soda that, unlike original soda choices, is lower in added sugar and provides 9 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving," says Manaker. "Sipping on this soda instead of sugary options that are free from fiber may help you take in fewer calories. Plus, the fiber may offer a satiety benefit, which may help you eat less in the long run since you feel fuller longer."

Bare Fruit Chips

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 0 g

For a crunchy, low-calorie snack that will fit in with your weight loss plans, these Fruit Crisps from Bare are an excellent choice. They have around 60 calories per bag and contain zero grams of sodium and fat, and each variety offers a couple of grams of natural fiber. You can enjoy fruits like apple, banana, and coconut, or you can buy the variety box that includes all three.

Oloves Greek Olives

Nutrition (Per 1.1-oz pack) :

Calories : 40

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.7 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

An olive snack you can take with you on the go? Yes, please! Not only is this pack pre-portioned to help you stay within your desired calories and nutrient counts, but it contains a nice boost of healthy fats, which research shows can help with satiety so you won't be as tempted to mindlessly snack in between meals!

Alpha Prime Bites

Nutrition (Per Chocolate Glazed Donut Brownie) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 19 g

You can't go wrong with Alpha Prime Bites Brownies. These protein brownies taste like a dessert and contain around 20 grams of protein, all for only around 200 calories. Whether you have them as a midday snack or post-dinner treat, this is the perfect weight loss snack. Pro tip: pop these in the microwave for 10 seconds for an even more delectable experience.

Daily Crunch Dill Pickle Sprouted Almonds

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

For a savory snack that will satisfy your cravings and provide a ton of health benefits, try the Daily Crunch Snack Packs. These packs contain "sprouted almonds," which are soaked raw almonds that are given time to germinate, resulting in almonds that may have higher levels of nutrients than their regular counterparts. Our favorite flavor of Daily Crunch is the Dill Pickle, but you can pick from flavors like Nashville Hot, Cacao + Sea Salt, and Cherry Berry.

Emerald 100 Calorie Almonds & Walnuts Unsalted

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : TK mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

"Emerald 100 Calorie Nuts are ideal for weight loss because they provide a pre-portioned serving, eliminating the need for measuring or guesswork," says Best. "Nuts are packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, which promote satiety and prevent overeating."

Emerald offers a variety of 100-calorie packs like their Dry Roasted Almonds, Cashews Roasted & Salted, or our personal favorite, the Almonds & Walnuts.

"The 100-calorie packs offer a convenient way to enjoy the nutritional benefits of nuts without consuming excess calories. Incorporating portion-controlled snacks like Emerald 100 Calorie nuts into a balanced diet can support weight management goals by promoting portion control and balanced nutrition," says Best.

Chomps 100% Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Sticks

Nutrition (Per stick) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

Instead of reaching for the bag of beef jerky pieces, find a beef jerky stick you enjoy—like this 100% grass-fed option from Chomps—so that your portions are already decided for you.

Snacking on beef jerky can give you a protein boost and keep you feeling full until your next meal, and these specific sticks come with only 100 calories. And if you want to add more flavor to your snack, Chomps has options like Jalapeño Beef, Habanero Beef, and Taco Seasoned Beef, as well as other meat options like venison and turkey.