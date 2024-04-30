The 17 Best Low-Sugar Yogurts on Grocery Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Reaching for your favorite yogurt can be an amazing choice for your health. Yogurt is rich in calcium for strong bones, protein for satiety, and live active cultures for a healthy gut. While many yogurts contain natural sugars from lactose, some are packed with added sugars, potentially compromising their health benefits. This leads many to seek out lower-sugar yogurt options.

Although some sugar is fine, excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain and blood sugar spikes, increasing the risk of diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. So, while higher-sugar yogurts may not be as healthy as advertised, avoiding added sugars is unnecessary. Opting for lower-sugar varieties allows you to enjoy yogurt's benefits without the extra sweetness.

How much sugar is allowed in "low-sugar" yogurts?

The definition of "low-sugar" varies, and your choice ultimately depends on your personal goals. As a guideline, experts at the Harvard School of Public Health suggest that foods containing 5% or less of your daily limit of added sugar are considered low. For a 2,000-calorie diet, this equates to 50 grams of added sugar per day.

Following this guideline, the best lower-sugar yogurts would have no more than 5 grams of added sugar. While most of our selections meet this standard, we've extended this maximum to 9 grams of sugar per serving for two reasons.

Because yogurt contains natural milk sugars, not all of the sugar on these low-sugar yogurts' nutrition labels is "added." We've also ensured that all the yogurts on this list contain high-quality ingredients and deliver additional benefits like protein and probiotics.

Keep reading to discover some recommended lower-sugar yogurt brands approved by registered dietitians, and then check out the 13 Unhealthiest Yogurts on Grocery Shelves.

Chobani Zero Sugar Vanilla

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

You can find almost any type of yogurt or flavor you're looking for from Chobani, but their zero sugar line is perfect for those who want to limit their sugar intake. The Zero Sugar Vanilla, for example, still comes full of flavor but uses monk fruit and stevia leaf extract for sweetness instead of added sugar. If vanilla isn't your thing, try their other low-sugar yogurt flavors like Milk & Cookies, Strawberry, Key Lime Pie, or Strawberry Cheesecake.

The 11 Best Yogurts for Weight Loss

Icelandic Provisions Strawberry & Lingonberry Skyr

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 11 g

As we mentioned earlier, skyr is a type of Icelandic yogurt that is naturally lower in sugar than most standard whole-milk yogurts. Similar to siggi's, Icelandic Provisions makes delicious skyr in multiple flavors. Their Strawberry & Lingonberry (lingonberries are in the same family as cranberries but are a different fruit) yogurt has 7 grams of total sugar but only 5 grams of added. If this amount of sugar still feels too high for you, you can try their plain yogurt, which has only 3 grams of total sugar, and add your own fruit and toppings.

Can Eating Yogurt Help You Lose Weight?

Oikos Triple Zero Cherry

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

Oikos Triple Zero means zero added sugars, 0% fat, and zero artificial sweeteners—and these yogurts still taste delicious. They get their sweetness from stevia leaf extract, and they're fortified with vitamin D, a nutrient that can help with immune health, bone strength, and inflammation.

RELATED: The 15 Unhealthiest Yogurts—Ranked by Sugar Content6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yoplait Protein Peach Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

Yoplait offers almost any type of yogurt, and if you're looking for a high-protein, lower-sugar yogurt, you can try its Yoplait Protein line.

The Yoplait Protein peach flavor contains 15 grams of protein and only 3 grams of total sugars—zero of which are added. With only 100 calories, this becomes the perfect low-calorie snack for those needing a protein boost.

Dannon Light + Fit Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 12 g

Dannon is one of the most popular yogurt companies with a wide range of products. Their Fruit at the Bottom line is loaded with added sugars but their Light + Fit Yogurts contain fewer calories and added sugars.

"Dannon Light + Fit Greek Strawberry Yogurt has just 6 grams of added sugar while offering a satisfyingly sweet strawberry taste," says registered dietitian Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN. "Plus, the 12 grams of protein helps give this yogurt some serious staying power."

9 Highest-Protein Yogurts on Grocery Store Shelves

Siggis Lower Sugar Skyr Vanilla

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

Skyr is an Icelandic type of yogurt that is naturally lower in sugar, but Siggi's line of lower-sugar skyrs has even less than usual. Their Lower-Sugar Vanilla Skyr, for instance, has only 2 grams per serving!

"Siggis' yogurt, while not organic or grass-fed, stands out as a commendable choice for a lower-sugar option due to its commitment to simplicity and real food ingredients," says Sabat. She also notes that because of the live active cultures, "Siggis ensures a yogurt experience that's both flavorful and beneficial for gut health."

Too Good Ultra-Filtered Meyer Lemon Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 1-cup serving) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

It can be tough finding flavored yogurt that doesn't use too much added sugar, but Too Good does it with their delicious Good Save Meyer Lemon Yogurt.

"With just 2 grams of sugar and a mere 80 calories per 1-cup portion, it's a guilt-free indulgence packed with a satisfying 12 grams of protein," says Sabat. "The inclusion of stevia as a sweetener allows for minimal sugar content without sacrificing sweetness, and the use of Meyer lemon puree adds a refreshing citrus twist, enhancing the yogurt's taste profile."

Fage Total 0%

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 16 g

Some people are weary of nonfat plain Greek yogurt because they may wonder how it could still taste good without any fat or added flavor. But fear not. Fage is one of the best nonfat Greek yogurts to buy because it maintains its creaminess and still has a delightful tangy flavor. It's a perfect base for granola, fruit, or other tasty toppings, or it's still good enough to eat plain.

The 6 Healthiest Greek Yogurts

Chobani Less Sugar Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 12 g

Chobani has their "Zero Sugar" line, but some people may try to avoid non-nutritive sweeteners like allulose (which you'll find in their Zero Sugar products) if they don't like the taste.

For a sugar alternative-free low-sugar yogurt, try Chobani's "Less Sugar" Yogurt line. Made with cane sugar, Chobani's Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon has 9 grams of sugar, but only 5 of these grams are added. This number may still be higher than what some people are looking for, but it's a great option for a flavored yogurt that doesn't use allulose or any other artificial sweetener.

I Tried the 6 Healthiest Greek Yogurts & The Best Was Pure, Lush and Creamy

Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr

Nutrition (Per 2/3-cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 16 g

Many non-dairy yogurt options will add more sugar to compensate for the loss of dairy, so it can be hard to find low-sugar options when you eat a plant-based diet. But don't fret, there are still some great options like Icelandic Provision's Oatmilk Skyr Yogurt.

"This variety with only 4 grams of added sugar and is just as creamy as the dairy version, but is free from any cow's milk," says Manaker. "Bonus? It contains a boost of live cultures too—something not all dairy-free options have." Eating yogurt with live active cultures can help improve your immunity and gut health.

4 Non-Dairy Yogurts To Stay Away From Right Now

Cocoyo Pure

Nutrition (Per 1/2-cup serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Coconut yogurt can be hit or miss regarding nutrition, but Cocoyo Pure provides probiotic-rich, low-sugar yogurt.

"This coconut yogurt is made with three ingredients—raw young coconut, raw young coconut water, and probiotics," says Manaker. "It only contains 2 grams of naturally occurring sugar, plus 4 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein per serving."

25 Unhealthiest Greek Yogurts—Ranked by Sugar Content

Stonyfield Greek 100% Grass Fed Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4-cup serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 16 g

For a plain yogurt you can eat by itself or with your favorite fruit and low-sugar granola, Stonyfield Greek 100% Grass Fed Yogurt is a great choice.

"With only 5 grams of sugar and zero added sugars per 3/4 cup serving, it delivers a nutritious punch at just 170 calories," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. "What sets it apart is its impressive protein content, boasting a substantial 16 grams per serving. This yogurt derives its protein from 100% organic milk sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, ensuring superior nutrition and a rich, distinctive flavor profile."

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Yogurt Every Day

Maple Hill Organic Plain Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 2/3-cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

Sometimes all you need is a simple yogurt with ingredients you can trust, and Maple Hill Plain Greek Yogurt accomplishes this. Made with only organic milk and live active cultures, you know you're getting simple ingredients that provide you with protein, calcium, and gut-healthy probiotics. All of their dairy comes from 100% grass-fed cows, and their products are completely free of GMOs.

Kite Hill Greek Style Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 2/3-cup serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

Kite Hill makes delicious non-dairy cheeses, spreads, and yogurts, and their Plain Unsweetened Greek Style Yogurt is a great choice for those who want a low-sugar yogurt option without the dairy.

"Crafted from almond milk and soy protein isolate, this yogurt offers a plant-based alternative that's both nutritious and delicious," says Sabat. "With just 4 carbs and zero grams of sugar in a 140-calorie serving, it's a smart choice for those mindful of their sugar intake."

Sabat also adds that on top of having zero sugar, "it's also made with real food ingredients and enriched with live active cultures, including probiotics like S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidobacteria, and L. Plantarum, which promote better gut health."

9 Healthiest Non-Dairy Yogurts

Wallaby Organic Whole Milk Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4-cup serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

According to their website, Wallaby Yogurt is slow-crafted with organic milk and high-quality ingredients and is made to replicate Australian-style yogurt. You can buy their whole milk, low-fat, or nonfat varieties, but we love their Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt, which comes with only 5 grams of sugar and 15 grams of protein.

Clover Sonoma Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 2/3-cup serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

Not only is Clover Sonoma Yogurt high in protein and contains only 6 grams of sugar per serving, but this yogurt also has only 100 calories and zero grams of fat so you can stay within your goals if you're watching your calorie intake for the day.

It's also a great source of live active cultures for gut health and calcium for improving bone strength. If you're not a fan of the tanginess of Greek yogurt, Clover Sonoma also makes regular low-fat yogurt you can try.

9 Healthiest Frozen Yogurts on Grocery Shelves—and 3 To Avoid

LAVA Dairy Free Blueberry Yogurt

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

Using a blend of pili nut, coconut, and cassava, Lavva Yogurt is lower in sugar and rich in probiotics and is perfect for people who can't consume dairy.

This yogurt is a bit high in saturated fat, with 10 grams per serving, so if you're watching your levels and trying to stick to the recommended daily amount of 13 grams, you may want to skip this one.