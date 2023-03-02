Skip to content

There's a Shortage of Several Fan-Favorite Girl Scout Cookies Right Now

High demand and supply chain disruptions make it hard to find certain Girl Scout cookie flavors.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on March 2, 2023 | 6:52 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott

Whether you're a chocolate fanatic, a peanut butter enthusiast, or a lemon lover, the Girl Scouts of America have a cookie option for just about every kind of dessert preference. However, the cookie season hasn't been so sweet for everyone.

While the selling period kicked off in January, online ordering opened on Feb. 27, and unfortunately, not all of the popular cookie options are available to customers.

AllRecipes reports that many popular varieties, including Samoas, Toffee-Tactic, and the all-new Raspberry Rally, are unavailable online in many parts of the country.

RELATED: 10 Grocery Shortages We're Already Seeing In 2023

Multiple cookie fans have similarly reported on social media that they have been unable to find  their favorite Girl Scout treats.

"Unreasonably upset that Girl Scouts Samoas (caramel deLites) cookies can't be shipped 🥥," one person tweeted. Another Twitter user wrote, "Is there a reason the toffee-tastic one is in person only? Would love to buy that one."

samoas girl scout cookies
The Image Party / Shutterstock

Of all the flavors, the new Raspberry Rally may be the hardest to find. The Girl Scouts produced just a limited quantity, which are only available online. According to The Oklahoman, the fruit-flavored cookie sold out within hours of launching this week in the Midwest. WBNS-TV adds that boxes of the limited-edition cookie, which normally cost $5, are now being re-sold for up to $100.

Strong demand isn't the only reason for the shortages. Back in December, the Girl Scouts announced that Little Brownie Bakers (LBB), one of the organization's chief cookie suppliers, was experiencing national supply chain disruptions. While the Girl Scouts assured customers that this would not affect the cookies sold in-person, it did note, "supply chain disruptions will impact digital cookie sales—which are shipped directly from LBB to the customer."

Then in January, Girl Scouts shared in a press release that LBB reported projected inventory shortages, which "will impact select councils' timing of their local cookie sales."

Suppliers vary by region, so Girl Scout troops in certain parts of the country may experience the shortages more acutely than others.

This isn't the first time there has been a Girl Scout cookie shortage. Last year, the organization's new cookie, Adventurefuls, were in short supply because of their high demand, as well as COVID-related labor shortages.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is the Editorial Assistant at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Weight Loss
  • bowl of homemade sauerkraut, foods for faster weight loss

    5 Foods Everyone in Their 40s Should Eat for Faster Weight Loss

  • close-up mature woman in pink shirt holding pink mug of coffee, concept of how drinking coffee can help you lose weight

    The Surprising Ways Drinking Coffee Can Help You Lose Weight

  • charcuterie board meats and cheeses, foods to avoid if you want to lose visceral fat

    Avoid These Foods if You Want To Lose Visceral Fat

  • tofu salad bowl

    The Best High-Protein Foods To Eat Every Day To Lose Your Gut

  • fit woman doing mountain climbers exercise, demonstrating workout to drop 10 pounds fast

    Drop 10 Pounds Fast With This 10-Minute Daily Workout