If You Can Hold a Bridge This Long After 65, Your Core Strength Is Top-Tier

A glute bridge hold promotes solid core stability and strength.

If you want to show your core some TLC, including the bridge should be part of your workout. It’s easy to do just about anywhere by lying on your back with bent knees and lifting your hips. Your body will be straight from your knees to your shoulders.

The glute bridge targets your deep abdominal muscles, pelvis, hips, lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. And as you progress with this exercise, you can add weights to bring your workout up a notch. There are even more advanced variations to consider in time, including single-leg glute bridges and the glute bridge march.

Now that you’re aware of how beneficial bridging can be, we’re here with a test. According to Bridget Moroney, Head Coach at EGYM Fitness in Denver, Colorado, if you can hold a bridge pose this long after 65, your core strength is top-tier.

What the Bridge Measures

The glute bridge supports core stability, glute strength, muscular endurance, and hip mobility, providing you with an excellent functional test.

“Real-world movement doesn’t isolate your core anyway. Your glutes, core, and hip stability work together whether you’re climbing stairs or getting out of a chair,” Moroney tells us.

How the Bridge Activates the Core Differently Than Ab Exercises

Ab exercises absolutely have their place. However, most of us spend our time training flexion and push-anti-extension work to the back burner.

“The bridge fills that gap by teaching your core to stabilize and resist extension, which is what your body actually needs for real-world function. You need both patterns. The problem is imbalance, not flexion itself,” Moroney says.

What Strong Bridge Performance Means

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Strong glute bridge performance signals a stable core and strong glutes, both of which are essential for leading an active, independent life. They help you perform daily tasks like getting out of a chair, climbing stairs, carrying grocery bags, and walking with ease.

“Someone who can hold a solid bridge can do those things without compensation patterns that lead to knee pain or back problems down the line,” Moroney says.

What Bridge Hold Time Indicates Solid Core Strength?

Aiming for 60 seconds of a stable, controlled bridge hold—without dropping your hips or allowing your lower back to take over—signals solid core strength.

“That benchmark comes from functional fitness standards and what we see in people who move well and stay independent as they age. The key is quality over duration: a strong 60-second hold with proper glute engagement and neutral spine beats a shaky 90-second hold where the back compensates,” Moroney explains.