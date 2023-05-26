16 Grocery Stores That Are Open on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off of the summer season in the United States, often marked by small-town parades and barbecues. As it is often the first time families will fire up the grill this season, you may realize on the day of the big gathering that you are out of barbecue sauce, or perhaps you underestimated how many hamburger buns you needed. When a last-minute need arises to run to the grocery store, you do not want to learn the hard way that your go-to supermarket is closed for the holiday.

The good news is that many grocery stores will be open on Memorial Day, either posting regular business hours or modified hours. The one major omission to make note of is Costco, which is traditionally closed on Memorial Day. As with any holiday, regular business hours at your local grocery stores may vary. If you need any last-minute grilling essentials or you simply want to do your weekly grocery run on May 29, here is a list of all the national and major regional grocery stores that will be open.

1 Albertson's

Albertson's will be open on Memorial Day; however, exact hours vary based on location. Check to confirm with your local Albertson's here.

2 Aldi

Most Aldi locations will be open on Memorial Day, but hours may be limited. Confirm your local Aldi Memorial Day hours by clicking here.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 BJ's Wholesale Club

Most BJ's locations will be open. Be sure to check with your local store for specific hours, as they may vary. Confirm your local BJ's Wholesale Club hours here.

4 H-E-B

The regional Texas-based supermarket chain will be open for regular hours on Memorial Day. Check your local H-E-B hours here.

5 Kroger

Kroger supermarkets will be open on Memorial Day, with hours varying based on location. Check your local Kroger hours here.

6 Meijer

Midwestern supermarket chain Meijer is open on Memorial Day from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. If your closest Meijer hours differ from that, you will be able to check by clicking here.

7 Publix

Order your last-minute Pub Subs on Memorial Day—most Publix stores are open on May 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Double-check your closest Publix for exact hours here.

8 Sam's Club

Sam's Club will be open on Memorial Day, with most stores open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for regular club members. If the holiday hours at your closest Sam's Club varies, you will be able to confirm by checking local hours here.

9 ShopRite

ShopRite stores will be open on Memorial Day; however, exact hours may vary based on location. Check your local ShopRite hours here.

10 Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. Click here to confirm your closest Stop & Shop's hours.

11 Target

Most Target stores will be open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all of your last-minute grocery needs or regular store runs. Confirm your local Target's Memorial Day hours here.

12 Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is open on Memorial Day for your last-minute shopping needs. Exact hours vary based on location, but most are typically open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check your local Trader Joe's hours here.

13 Vons

Vons will be open on Memorial Day; however, some locations may have modified hours. Double-check your closest Vons hours here.

14 Walmart

Walmart will be open on Memorial Day for regular business hours, which in most cases is 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. If your local Walmart hours vary, double-check here for exact Memorial Day hours.

15 Wegmans

Wegmans is open on Memorial Day, with most locations posting regular business hours. Check your closest Wegmans Memorial Day hours here.

16 Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods will be open on Memorial Day, though exact hours may vary. Click here to find your local Whole Foods hours.