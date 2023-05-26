Skip to content

16 Grocery Stores That Are Open on Memorial Day

Pick up any last-minute grilling necessities on this summer-kick-off holiday!
Carly Terzigni
By Carly Terzigni
Published on May 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott

Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off of the summer season in the United States, often marked by small-town parades and barbecues. As it is often the first time families will fire up the grill this season, you may realize on the day of the big gathering that you are out of barbecue sauce, or perhaps you underestimated how many hamburger buns you needed. When a last-minute need arises to run to the grocery store, you do not want to learn the hard way that your go-to supermarket is closed for the holiday.

The good news is that many grocery stores will be open on Memorial Day, either posting regular business hours or modified hours. The one major omission to make note of is Costco, which is traditionally closed on Memorial Day. As with any holiday, regular business hours at your local grocery stores may vary. If you need any last-minute grilling essentials or you simply want to do your weekly grocery run on May 29, here is a list of all the national and major regional grocery stores that will be open.

RELATED: I Tried 8 Store-Bought Hot Dogs & This Is the Best One

1

Albertson's

albertsons
Shutterstock

Albertson's will be open on Memorial Day; however, exact hours vary based on location.  Check to confirm with your local Albertson's here.

2

Aldi

outside nice aldi
Shutterstock

Most Aldi locations will be open on Memorial Day, but hours may be limited. Confirm your local Aldi Memorial Day hours by clicking here.

3

BJ's Wholesale Club

Exterior of BJ's Wholesale Club
Helen89 / Shutterstock

Most BJ's locations will be open. Be sure to check with your local store for specific hours, as they may vary. Confirm your local BJ's Wholesale Club hours here.

4

H-E-B

h-e-b exterior
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

The regional Texas-based supermarket chain will be open for regular hours on Memorial Day. Check your local H-E-B hours here.

5

Kroger

kroger sign
Daniel J. Macy / Shutterstock

Kroger supermarkets will be open on Memorial Day, with hours varying based on location. Check your local Kroger hours here.

6

Meijer

meijer parking lot
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

Midwestern supermarket chain Meijer is open on Memorial Day from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. If your closest Meijer hours differ from that, you will be able to check by clicking here.

7

Publix

publix storefront
The Image Party / Shutterstock

Order your last-minute Pub Subs on Memorial Day—most Publix stores are open on May 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Double-check your closest Publix for exact hours here.

RELATED: 8 Best Costco Appetizers for Your Holiday Weekend Party

8

Sam's Club

Sam's Club exterior
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

Sam's Club will be open on Memorial Day, with most stores open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for regular club members. If the holiday hours at your closest Sam's Club varies, you will be able to confirm by checking local hours here.

9

ShopRite

shoprite
Shutterstock

ShopRite stores will be open on Memorial Day; however, exact hours may vary based on location. Check your local ShopRite hours here.

10

Stop & Shop

stop&shop grocery store
Shutterstock

Stop & Shop will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. Click here to confirm your closest Stop & Shop's hours.

11

Target

target
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

Most Target stores will be open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all of your last-minute grocery needs or regular store runs. Confirm your local Target's Memorial Day hours here.

12

Trader Joe's

trader joe's sign
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

Trader Joe's is open on Memorial Day for your last-minute shopping needs. Exact hours vary based on location, but most are typically open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check your local Trader Joe's hours here.

13

Vons

vons grocery
Shutterstock

Vons will be open on Memorial Day; however, some locations may have modified hours. Double-check your closest Vons hours here.

14

Walmart

Walmart exterior
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

Walmart will be open on Memorial Day for regular business hours, which in most cases is 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. If your local Walmart hours vary, double-check here for exact Memorial Day hours.

15

Wegmans

wegmans
John Arehart / Shutterstock

Wegmans is open on Memorial Day, with most locations posting regular business hours. Check your closest Wegmans Memorial Day hours here.

RELATED: 8 Grocery Stores Where Chefs Love To Shop

16

Whole Foods Market

whole foods exterior
Mark Roger Bailey / Shutterstock

Whole Foods will be open on Memorial Day, though exact hours may vary. Click here to find your local Whole Foods hours.

Carly Terzigni
Carly Terzigni is a freelance writer specializing in all things food, travel, Disney, and theme parks. Read more about Carly
Filed Under
// // // // // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Groceries
  • shopping cart in grocery store

    16 Grocery Stores Open on Memorial Day

  • costco edit

    Costco Isn't Raising Your Membership Fees Yet

  • Trader Joe's

    Trader Joe’s Shoppers Are Raving About a New Bakery Item

  • sushi with edible gold leaf

    7 Trendy Ingredients That Chefs Say Are Overrated

  • costco outside red background

    12 Costco Foods You Have To Buy Right Now