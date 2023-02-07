Sixty can be an astounding stage of life. By the time you reach this age, chances are, you may have walked a path of exciting experiences, navigated a career or two, and possibly even raised a family. This stage is strict "you time" and is meant to be filled with hobbies, dreams, and fun. In order to be ready and able to jump on whatever life brings, you need to feel vibrant and healthy. That's why we're here with a doctor's 10 habits to do at 60 to feel younger than your age. Fitting these tips into your lifestyle will help you live your best life, because you deserve it!

Eat This, Not That! reached out to Mike Bohl, MD, MPH, ALM, the Director of Medical Content & Education at Ro and a member of our Medical Expert Board, to learn the top 10 habits he recommends doing at 60 years of age to feel like a younger version of yourself. Keep reading to learn more, and next, check out The Best Leg-Strengthening Exercises for Seniors.

1 Work on your balance, and stretch it out.

Dr. Bohl strongly recommends performing stretching and balancing. He explains, "One of the keys to feeling young is doing what you can to make sure your body is able to move in the way it always used to. As you get older, your joints can get stiffer, and it can also become harder to keep your balance."

A helpful way to prevent this is by including static stretches and balance exercises every day, which will help you stay flexible. One easy way to maintain flexibility is by standing on just one foot a few times each day. Pilates and yoga are also very beneficial forms of exercise. If nothing else, any simple stretch you can do for just 10 minutes every morning is extremely helpful.

2 Get in a healthy regular dose of cardio.

Physical activity is key when it comes to staying fit, and cardio is truly golden. Dr. Bohl points out, "Cardio strengthens the heart and improves blood flow and oxygen delivery around the body. The more you do, the less you'll feel out of breath when doing other routine activities, and you'll feel more energized to tackle your day."

Cardio is also a fun component to spread out during your week. Whether you like taking walks in your neighborhood, hitting up the treadmill while listening to a great podcast, or swimming a few laps, you can enjoy some alone time or time with a friend while nourishing your heart and overall health.

RELATED: 6 Exercises You Need To Do Regularly in Your 60s To Stay in Shape

3 Add strength training to your routine.

Strength training is an important component of your exercise regimen since you lose lean muscle as you get older. This does not just impact your appearance; muscle loss can negatively affect many things as you age, including the ability to perform daily tasks and ultimately live independently.

"Strength training (coupled with eating enough protein each day) can help slow and prevent the loss of lean muscle mass, so you'll feel able to do the same things you could do 10 years ago," Dr. Bohl tells us.

RELATED: 5 Strength Exercises That Drastically Change Your Body Shape After 50

4 Add a new fruit or veggie to your diet each week.

Plain and simple, you are what you eat. Feeling spry and youthful is a huge reflection of your diet, and "heart-healthy" eating is the best thing you can do for yourself. This means your diet should consist of lots of lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and veggies.

"Having something to look forward to and trying new things is also a great way to continue feeling young, and there are a lot of different kinds of fruits and vegetables out there in the world," Dr. Bohl says. "Combine these things together for a young-feeling habit: Each week, pick a new fruit or vegetable to try that you've never had before. Always been curious about rhubarb? Grab some at the store tomorrow. Never tried dragon fruit? Put it on your shopping list for next week."

5 Discover a brand new mocktail.

One of the drawbacks of aging is the extra time your body takes to process alcohol. Having a few drinks can result in a less-than-great morning after.

Dr. Bohl shares, "While moderate alcohol consumption can still be healthy, these days there are many new mocktail companies that offer alcohol-free versions of your favorite beverages. The best part—no hangover in the morning."

6 Be sure to get solid sleep.

Sleeping soundly is critical in order to feel your optimum best. Dr. Bohl tells us, "Sleep is when the body recovers itself and processes memories, and getting enough sleep each night is the best way to stave off fatigue the next day." You should be getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

7 Maintain an effective skincare ritual.

Having a solid daily routine is important. Not only will it keep you young, but it will also provide purpose for every day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One great habit is to maintain an effective skincare ritual for when you wake up and before you hit sleep mode. For mornings, it's crucial to clean and moisturize your skin—just make sure to use a moisturizer that includes sunscreen! In addition, vitamin C serum is pure goodness for your skin. According to Harvard Health Publishing, topical vitamin C can help slow the skin aging process, help you avoid damage from the sun, and lessen the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles.

Dr. Bohl warns, "Don't forget about the rest of your body—be sure to apply sunscreen every day and a moisturizer as needed. In the evening, cleanse again before using a heavy moisturizer—and again you can consider other products, such as retinol or a prescription retinoid (if appropriate), which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles."

RELATED: The #1 Skincare Routine For Ageless Skin, Top Dermatologist Says

8 Be social!

Being social has proven to be beneficial for memory and cognition. Plus, it will help you feel younger than your age!

"Whether it's friends or family, give someone a call once a day to talk about your life and hear about theirs," Dr. Bohl recommends. Or if your loved ones live close by, invite them over for a dinner party, game night, or a cozy evening chatting by the fire pit.

9 Challenge your brain.

Seek out exciting new ways to challenge yourself and exercise your brain. For instance, games and puzzles are always a good idea.

"One thing people do a lot of when they're younger is learn—whether it's learning in school, learning how to do a new job, or learning a new skill. There's no reason this needs to go away as you get older," says Dr. Bohl.

10 Keep your home neat.

It's really healthy to keep a neat home. As Dr. Bohl puts it, "Disorganization can lead to stress, which can lead to worsened mood, fatigue, and more."

Not only will your house look great, but it will also help keep you organized, provide a great environment to get tasks crossed off each day, and surround you with a cozy space. All of these points can help you feel fresh and youthful.