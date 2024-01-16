10 Best & Worst Bagged Popcorns, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Popcorn is one of the most popular snacks on the market, and you've likely enjoyed it as a movie theater treat or at home, either air-popped or microwaved. But no popcorn is more convenient than the bags of pre-popped and seasoned popcorn you can buy off the grocery store shelf. While bagged popcorn takes the prepping and popping out of the equation, the large variety available may have you wondering which are the best or worst ones for your health.

Bagged popcorn can be an incredibly healthy and tasty snack, often high in fiber, low in fat, and low in sodium. It's recommended that adults make half of their grain intake whole grains, and snacking on a bowl of popcorn is an easy and delicious whole-grain choice. But it can also come covered in ingredients like caramel, cheese, chocolate, and more that add nutrients you may not want as much of, like added sugars, fat, and salt.

We spoke with dietitians to find what popcorn they eat themselves and recommend to clients for a healthy and satisfying snack as well as the ones they would avoid based on the nutrition they provide.

How we chose the best healthy bagged popcorn

Here are a few of the guidelines we used to find the best bagged popcorn on the market:

Less than 200 milligrams of sodium. For a snack that's mostly corn, fat, and salt, the sodium can add up quickly if you're not careful. We chose popcorn that has less than 200 milligrams of sodium per serving to provide under 8% of the DV for sodium. Too much sodium in your diet can increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Minimal added sugar. Most bagged popcorn on our list has no added sugar unless you're looking for a sweet and salty variety like kettle corn. While some sweet popcorn can have over 10 grams of added sugar per serving, it's best to choose one that's as low as possible in this added ingredient. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting added sugar intake to less than 10% of your daily calories, or 50 grams on a 2,000-calorie diet.

High in fiber. Corn is a whole grain that can help you meet your daily fiber needs. Snacking on popcorn that has at least 2-4 grams of fiber per serving is a great way to meet your fiber goals. The Dietary Guidelines recommend 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories eaten.

7 Best Bagged Popcorns

Best: Live Love Pop Truffle Salt Popcorn

Per 4 cup serving (28g) : 140 calories, 8g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 100 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

Live Love Pop Truffle Salt Popcorn is full of flavor with minimal sodium and no added sugars. Four cups of this bagged popcorn adds only 0.5 grams of saturated fat and 100 milligrams of sodium, or 4% DV to your day. You won't miss the extra salt with the deliciously light truffle flavor.

Best: Boom Chicka Pop Light Kettle Corn

Per 3 1/4 cup serving (28g) : 120 calories, 4g fat (0 g sat fat), 115 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

"Boom Chicka Pop Light Kettle Corn is extremely satisfying and delicious," says Alyssa Smolen, MS, RDN, CDN, an NJ-based content creator and dietitian. While this popcorn does have 5 grams of added sugars in 3 ¼ cups of popped popcorn, it's the perfect amount of sweetness to satisfy a craving with the added benefit of 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein from whole grain popcorn.

Best: Pipcorn Sea Salt Mini Popcorn

Per 1 ounce serving (28g) : 130 calories, 5g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 160 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Pipcorn Sea Salt Mini Popcorn is about half the size of regular popcorn as it's made from heirloom, non-GMO corn. With only 3 ingredients: corn, olive oil, and sea salt, this poppable snack is vegan, gluten-free, and has 21 grams of whole grains in each serving. We love the lower sodium (only 7% of the DV) and 3 grams of fiber each serving of this popcorn has to offer!

Best: Simply Smartfood Sea Salt

Per 3 ½ cup serving (28g) : 150 calories, 8g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 150 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

"Simply Smartfood Sea Salt is a great popcorn option that you can find in almost any grocery store," says Alyssa Pacheco, RD from The PCOS Nutritionist Alyssa. "It's not only tasty, but it has only popcorn, sunflower oil, and sea salt for ingredients and gives you 2 grams of fiber per serving," Pacheco adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt

Per 3-cup serving (28g) : 120 calories, 6g fat (5 g sat fat), 190 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

"I love popcorn from Lesser Evil because they are made with 3 simple ingredients: organic popcorn, coconut oil, and Himalayan pink salt," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT of One Pot Wellness based in Indianapolis, IN. While this popcorn does have 5 grams of saturated fat from coconut oil, this fat, along with the 4 grams of fiber, may help you feel satisfied from a small bowl of popcorn.

"Three cups of popcorn is a serving, and I often pair it with string cheese or pistachios for a little extra protein for that perfect bedtime snack combo," says Karman Meyer, RDN, LDN, author of Eat To Sleep: What To Eat & When To Eat It for a Good Night's Sleep.

Best: Skinny Pop White Cheddar

Per 3 ½ cup serving (28g) : 150 calories, 9g fat (1 g sat fat), 160 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

"Skinny Pop is one of my top picks for bagged popcorn for a convenient snack that is relatively low in carbs and high in fiber," says Lindsay Cohen RD, LD, CDCES from ABC Nutrition Solutions. With the Skinny Pop White Cheddar Popcorn, you get to enjoy intense white cheddar flavor with only 160 milligrams of sodium, or 7% DV, and no added sugars. Plus, it's dairy-free and vegan-friendly!

Best: Trader Joe's Organic Popcorn with Olive Oil

Per 2 cup serving (28g) : 130 calories, 6g fat (1 g sat fat), 170 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

"Trader Joe's Organic Popcorn with Olive Oil is one of the most underrated snacks at TJ's," says Katie Schimmelpfenning, RD and Founder of Eat Swim Win. In this popcorn, you'll find only organic popcorn, organic extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt. "The heart-healthy olive oil adds a rich savory taste that is much more satisfying than plain popcorn," Schimmelpfenning adds.

3 Worst Bagged Popcorns

Worst: G.H. Cretor's Cheese and Caramel Mix

Per 1 ¼ cup serving (28g) : 140 calories, 6g fat (1.5 g sat fat), 180 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 1 g protein

"I have to vote G.H. Cretor's Cheese and Caramel Mix as one of the worst bagged popcorns for your health," says Vanessa Imus, MS, RDN of Integrated Nutrition for Weight Loss in Bothell, Washington. Each serving of this popcorn is just 1 ¼ cups (much less than most other bagged popcorn) and has 13 grams of added sugars. Pair that with only 1 gram of fiber, and this caramel and cheese corn is one of the least healthy bagged popcorns on the market.

Worst: Lance's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn

Per 2 ½ cup serving (28g) : 160 calories, 11 g fat (1 g sat fat), 250 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (2 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

"With 11 grams of fat 2.5 cups serving, Lance's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn is on the unhealthier side when it comes to bagged popcorn," says Megan Huff, RD, LD, Cardiac ICU Dietitian. With a serving size smaller than most bagged popcorn, just 2.5 cups have 11% of the DV for sodium as well, making it easy to go overboard if you're enjoying a bowl at a time.

Worst: Pop Daddy Smoked Gouda Popcorn

Per 2 ¾ cup serving (28g) : 130 calories, 6 g fat (1 g sat fat), 350 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 3 g protein

While you can't deny the unique and delicious flavor of Pop Daddy Smoked Gouda popcorn, the 350 milligrams of sodium per serving has us thinking twice before snacking. Just one serving of this snack has 15% of the DV for sodium.