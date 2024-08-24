11 Healthiest Gluten-Free Cookies—and 3 to Avoid

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Despite our culture of fad dieting and demonization of sugar, cookies—like all desserts—can be part of a healthy lifestyle. Eating desserts like cookies in moderation isn't necessarily "bad" for you, and satisfying your occasional sweet tooth may actually help keep you on track toward reaching your health goals more than, say, cutting out sugar cold turkey, according to some theories. And giving up a classic treat of milk and cookies? Who wants to do that?

For those with a gluten allergy, intolerance, or sensitivity, finding gluten-free desserts like cookies may just add another complicated layer to your health journey. How do you pick out desserts that offer just enough sugar and are also free from gluten-containing ingredients? Thankfully, there are many better-for-you brands on the market that are catering to those who are on the lookout for allergy-friendly and quality ingredients.

Of course, it's tough to make these decisions when you're on your weekly whirlwind shopping trip. After all, who wants to stand there and read labels all day? To help you on this journey, we've rounded up 11 of our favorite gluten-free cookies (and three that we don't recommend). Even with these healthier brands, the key to ultimate health—and weight management—is to practice mindful eating and portion control.

How We Chose the Healthiest Gluten-Free Cookies

No Added Sugars : Let's face it—sugar is a main staple in cookies. After all, who wants a dessert that isn't sweet?! However, some brands do a better job than others of moderating the added sugars found therein. The American Heart Association, a leading trailblazer in American health, recommends no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day for the average female adult and 26 grams per day for the average adult male. Unfortunately, Americans are eating 2-3 times more than this a day! Our gluten-free cookie list includes no more than 13 grams of added sugar per serving, and all of these sugars come from natural sources such as cane sugar or coconut sugar – nothing artificial here.

: Let's face it—sugar is a main staple in cookies. After all, who wants a dessert that isn't sweet?! However, some brands do a better job than others of moderating the added sugars found therein. The American Heart Association, a leading trailblazer in American health, recommends no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day for the average female adult and 26 grams per day for the average adult male. Unfortunately, Americans are eating 2-3 times more than this a day! Our gluten-free cookie list includes no more than 13 grams of added sugar per serving, and all of these sugars come from natural sources such as cane sugar or coconut sugar – nothing artificial here. Lower Sodium : Although sodium may not be something that you consider when snacking on a delicious dessert, many sweet foods – especially those that are prepackaged – contain an astounding level of sodium. Gluten-free cookies are no exception, and some manufacturers may try to pump in more sodium to make up for "lost" taste (instead of using higher-quality ingredients). Just like added sugar, Americans are eating far too much sodium. Although the AHA recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, Americans are eating over 3,400 milligrams a day! As sodium directly contributes to many health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, we kept our chosen cookie brands under 150 milligrams per serving.

: Although sodium may not be something that you consider when snacking on a delicious dessert, many sweet foods – especially those that are prepackaged – contain an astounding level of sodium. Gluten-free cookies are no exception, and some manufacturers may try to pump in more sodium to make up for "lost" taste (instead of using higher-quality ingredients). Just like added sugar, Americans are eating far too much sodium. Although the AHA recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, Americans are eating over 3,400 milligrams a day! As sodium directly contributes to many health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, we kept our chosen cookie brands under 150 milligrams per serving. No Artificial Sweeteners, Colors, or Flavors: Artificial ingredients can be a tough one: we don't want to fearmonger, as much of the current evidence for or against artificial ingredients is outstanding, but we also don't see its place in packaged foods when many better-for-you brands are doing without. Therefore, we've decided to keep things simple and ensure that our favorite gluten-free cookie brands don't contain any artificial dyes, flavoring, or coloring. Thankfully, many gluten-free brands already cater to healthier audiences, but this isn't to say that the term "gluten-free" equals "healthy." It's always important to read the label to see if all ingredients are up to your health standards.

Read on to see what we've chosen as the 11 healthiest gluten-free cookies on grocery shelves, and the three brands we think should be avoided. Then, check out these 6 Healthiest Gluten-Free Breads.

11 Healthiest Gluten Free Cookies

Love + Chew Mini Cherry Almond

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 4 g

These deliciously chewy, just-sweet-enough cookies are the brainchild of Lauren Chew, a Chinese-American mother from San Francisco, CA. With a goal of creating wholesome snacking options, Chew concocted Love+ Chew cookies that are vegan, refined-sugar-free (these cookies are sweetened with date paste), grain-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and soy-free. Also, we can attest that these cookies are truly delicious. Their line of mini cookies is the perfect snack that can help aid in portion control, and the cherry almond flavor boasts 4 grams of protein and even 4% of your daily calcium, iron, and potassium.

Sweet Loren's Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough

Nutrition (Per 1 cookie) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Just because a cookie is gluten-free doesn't mean that it has to be dry and tasteless. Sweet Loren's offers a variety of pre-cut cookie doughs that are not only vegan-friendly but free of the top 14 allergens often found in store-bought cookie brands (this includes lesser-known allergens such as sesame, sulfites, and even lupin which is often found in "healthy" Keto-marketed products). In the comfort of your own home, you can bake these little tear-and-share squares for your next dessert, or you can eat the dough raw! The best part is, since this cookie dough is vegan, no eggs mean no salmonella risk.

Deux Birthday Cake Cookie Dough

Nutrition (Per 1½ tbsp.) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

For every 1 ½ tablespoons of Deux's Birthday Cake Cookie Dough (approximately one baked cookie), you can receive 2 grams of protein and 4% of your daily iron needs – and simply enjoy a delicious dessert – without the unwanted junk found in other mainstream brands. This gluten-free, vegan cookie dough includes surprising ingredients such as Jasmine tea extract and even Reishi mushrooms (don't worry, you can't taste them). That being said, this cookie dough probably won't cure cancer, but it sure will satisfy a sweet tooth without an overload of sugar or low-quality ingredients.

MadeGood Vanilla Crunchy Cookies

Nutrition (Per 4 cookies) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g

A gluten-free cookie that provides 20% of your daily vitamin D levels, 30% of your vitamin E, and 25% of your daily thiamin? Yes, please! MadeGood's Vanilla Crunchy Cookies pack nutritional density into one four-cookie serving. These allergy-friendly cookies are made with sustainably sourced palm oil and the majority of their nutrients are derived from hidden veggie extracts that include broccoli, spinach, shiitake mushroom, and beet. Don't worry, you can't taste the veggies but will instead receive levels of oft-overlooked nutrients such as thiamin (vitamin B1) which is essential to energy production and growth/development.

Simple Mills Lemon Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins

Nutrition (Per 12 thins) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

It's in the name. Simple Mills' Lemon Seed and Nut Flour Sweet Thins are, overall, simple! On the side of every box is a straightforward list of ingredients that can be found in your average kitchen, such as honey, arrowroot, and organic coconut oil. Notably, these cookies contain no artificial preservatives and instead use rosemary extract to maintain freshness. Although these cookies aren't suitable for those with tree nut allergies, they are gum-free and corn-free and may be suitable for vegans who still consume honey. The best part is that 12 thins constitutes one serving, so these cookies may aid in portion control as you can snack for longer without sacrificing health.

Siete Fresas Con Crema Cookies

Nutrition (Per 5 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 1 g

Siete's Fresas Con Crema Cookies infuse the bright flavors of traditional strawberries and cream with a clean-eating mindset to create a delicious flavor experience without the addition of gluten, dairy, or soy. These vegan cookies are made with easy-to-read ingredients and even include better-for-you foods such as jasmine green tea extract packed with antioxidants to help the body fight oxidative stress. Additionally, strawberry powder (no artificial flavors here) and coconut milk powder lend these cookies a traditional taste that's suitable for most bellies.

Partake Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies

Nutrition (Per 3 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 1 g

It can sometimes be hard to find a melt-in-your-mouth soft cookie that also boasts a gluten-free label. Partake breaks down barriers with its Soft-Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, which are made with easy-to-read ingredients without sacrificing fresh flavor. Although we're partial to the spicy snickerdoodle, each of Partake's many flavors is baked with wholesome ingredients that are free from the top nine food allergens, including peanuts, dairy, and tree nuts. They are also free from artificial flavors and even artificial preservatives.

Tate's Bake Shop Gluten-Free Ginger Zinger Cookies

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Often, bleached flour or some obscure artificial food makes it to the top of the ingredient list for many mainstream brands. Tate's Bake Shop, however, boasts crystalized ginger as its top ingredient in their savory Gluten-Free Ginger Zinger Cookies. All other listed ingredients are both all-natural and easy to read, and those with severe gluten allergies can rest assured that Tate's gluten-free cookies have been produced in a dedicated gluten-free facility (separate from their line of original cookies). Customers also love that there are real ginger chunks in these cookies, and ginger contains many health benefits, including potential effectiveness against nausea and potential anti-inflammatory properties.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heavenly Hunks Blueberry Lemon Drizzle

Nutrition (Per 1 hunk) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 1 g

It's in the name – these cookie chunks are heavenly! Heavenly Hunks have unveiled a new Blueberry Lemon Drizzle flavor that is not only certified gluten-free but also vegan, non-GMO, and glyphosate-free, the latter of which is a common herbicide that may act as a carcinogen, although the scientific jury is still out despite the IARC's recent carcinogen label. That being said, Heavenly Hunks is dedicated to clean eating, and these all-natural ingredients – including cane sugar – give these hunks the perfect level of sweetness without overwhelming your taste buds.

Karma Cashew Cookies Toasted Coconut Bites

Nutrition (Per 3 cookies)

Calories : 120

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 60 g

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber 2g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 3 g

These bite-sized, soft and chewy grain-free cookies are made with the goodness of cashew flour and contain quality ingredients like coconut flakes and dates. These cookies are not only gluten-free, but they are also free from artificial flavors, refined sugars, or dyes. Bonus? Each serving contains 152 mg of potassium– a nutrient that helps support heart health.

Fancypants Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition (Per 28 g) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Fancypants is an all-star when it comes to clean dessert eating, and their line of gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are no exception. These tasty morsels are made with simple ingredients that are non-GMO certified, made with USA-grown rice flour, and are even Upcycled Certified thanks to Fancypants' usage of upcycled okra flour. This upcycling process diverts food waste from landfills and bulks these gluten-free cookies with flavor and crunch. As a note, many of our listed cookies are vegan-friendly, but these cookies are made with both milk and eggs.

3 Unhealthiest Gluten-Free Cookie Brands

Oreo Gluten-Free Mint Creme Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Although Oreos are beloved by all – both those who eat gluten and those who don't – we unfortunately can't recommend their Gluten-Free Mint Creme Sandwich Cookies due to their dubious ingredients list. These cookies are packed with artificial ingredients, and though we don't want to fearmonger, we also can't say with certainty what's actually in these cookies. The inclusion of Yellow 5 Lake is a red flag as this dye may cause hyperactivity and attention-deficit symptoms in children. Additionally, this Oreo isn't just flavored with mint but "artificial flavors," of which can only guess what's in it, as it's undefined. In our opinion, it's good to give these Oreos a wide berth.

High Key Sugar Free Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition (Per 3 cookies) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

High Key Sugar-Free Sandwich Cookies may seem, at first, to offer a healthy alternative to sugar-laden cookies (we'll admit it, we do like the 9 grams of fiber), but this cookie actually contains some dubious ingredients. So that these gluten-free cookies can boast zero sugar, these cookies contain erythritol. This sugar substitute may, unfortunately, raise your risk of cardiovascular events, and some people may experience stomach discomfort if too much is eaten. In the end, a little bit of real sugar consumption is okay – just remember that the key to health is all about moderation.

Oreo Double Stuf Gluten-Free Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Like its mint creme counterpart, Oreo Double Stuf Gluten-Free Sandwich Cookies don't offer much to write home about. Although there aren't any "special" flavorings in this original mix, these double-stuffed Oreos still contain artificial flavoring, which is confusing as these cookies are made with cocoa, which should account for the flavor therein. Additionally, the creamy center is made with palm oil, which, although not necessarily unhealthy, runs the risk of being low-quality if it is not harvested sustainably. Palm oil harvesting is a leading cause of rainforest deforestation, so we'd love to see Oreo take responsibility in the future and state from where they source their palm oil.

