When I was a beginner in fitness, I wasted years doing useless things, and I struggled to make changes to my body. Instead, if someone showed me what to focus on—and what to ignore—I would have made far better use of my time and gotten far better results. That's why I'm here to help you out with the perfect 10-minute weight loss workout for beginners, so you know exactly what you should and shouldn't spend your time on.

The truth is being a beginner is actually a great thing, not something to hide. Why? Because you have so much potential ahead. As a beginner, you'll see faster improvements than at any time in your life. The key, however, is to do the right things to burn fat, get lean, and lay the foundations for a lifetime of fantastic health and fitness.

Today, I'm sharing with you this simple, beginner-approved workout that's perfect even if you only have 10 minutes. Since it's so short, you'll get the very best, no-frills, and easy-to-learn exercises for maximum results in minimal time. Just set 10 minutes on a timer, and repeat this circuit as many times as you can with as little rest as possible.

1 Goblet Squats

The squat is, hands-down, the best lower-body exercise no matter your fitness goal. The great thing about doing the "goblet" variation is it helps you learn how to squat correctly because you're holding a weight in front of you, which activates your core, keeps your weight on your heels, and lets you squat deeper.

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels and keep your knees apart. Complete five reps.

2 Pushups

Whether it's a high school gym class, military boot camp, or facility with pro athletes, everyone does the pushup. Why? Because it works. It's the best upper-body exercise, because it builds foundational strength and targets so many muscles at once. Plus, pushups are a stellar form of strength training, which is known to shrink body fat—research says so!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat and hips in line with your shoulders. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Push up, and repeat. Complete five reps.

3 Inverted Rows

If you're like the vast majority of people, you have rounded shoulders from years of sitting on a chair, working on a computer, using your cell phone, and more. To help you reverse that trend, it's vital to strengthen the muscles in your mid- and upper-back and the inverted row is a super easy way to do so.

Set a barbell on a power rack or Smith machine. From underneath, grab the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, pull yourself up, and touch your chest to the bar. Squeeze your shoulder blades together, keep your elbows close to your body, and keep your body straight like a plank as you row. Complete five reps.

4 Dead Bugs

Having a strong core translates carries over to virtually everything you do. Whether you're playing sports or just trying to feel great and avoid injuries, your abs and obliques stabilize and protect your body while moving. And the dead bug is an incredibly effective exercise you can do anywhere to target your midsection and burn fat.

Lie on your back with your hands and knees in the air. Keep your butt off the ground, but your lower-back flush on the ground. Reach with opposite arms and legs while maintaining your starting posture. Alternate sides. Complete five reps per side.