The 6 Healthiest Wienerschnitzel Orders—and 4 To Avoid

Craving a quick bite from Wienerschnitzel? Known for their loaded hot dogs, chili cheese fries, and breakfast burritos, their hearty menu can be tempting, but making smarter choices can help you enjoy your meal without piling on extra calories, fat, and sodium. Whether you're a hot dog enthusiast or a breakfast lover, some options align better with your nutrition goals.

To identify the healthiest picks at Wienerschnitzel, we focused on key factors like calories, saturated fat, and added sodium. As with most fast food spots, many menu items are high in these nutrients, especially since Wienerschnitzel's focus on processed meats means the saturated fat and sodium can quickly add up.

How We Chose the Healthiest Wienerschnitzel Orders

Total Calories: We looked for menu items with a more balanced bang-for-your-buck for the total calories in your order. That means less fat, salt, and sugar and more protein with a modest calorie total.

Saturated fat: We looked for dishes lower in total fat and saturated fat. Wienerschnitzel uses red meats and processed meats in many of their dishes, both high in saturated fat that may contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels and heart disease.

Added Sodium: Salt is added as a preservative, and is often found in processed meats like at Wienerschnitzel. But it can add up quickly. Given the high sodium content in many menu items at Wienerschnitzel, we selected options that are lower in sodium.

Here are the healthiest—and unhealthiest—orders at Wienerschnitzel, according to a registered dietitian.

The 6 Healthiest Wienerschnitzel Orders

Best: Chili Cheese Egg Burrito

Nutrition (Per 1 burrito):

Calories: 350

Fat: 130 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium: 1000 mg

Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar, 0 g)

Protein: 16 g

The Chili Cheese Egg Burrito offers a satisfying meal while keeping the calorie count in check. With just 350 calories, it's a breakfast option that delivers a good balance of protein and energy to kickstart your day without going overboard on fat. The 13 grams of fat, including 6 grams of saturated fat, is relatively moderate for a fast-food breakfast item—especially at Wienerschnitzel.

Best: Backyard Veggie Dog

Nutrition (Per 1 hotdog):

Calories: 320

Fat: 13 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 1190 mg

Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar, 7 g)

Protein: 9 g

The Backyard Veggie Dog is a great alternative for hot dog lovers who are looking to cut back on calories and saturated fats from processed meats. Clocking in at 320 calories and 13 grams of fat, this option is lighter than many traditional hot dogs at Wienerschnitzel. The veggie dog delivers 9 grams of plant-based protein, making it a heart-healthier option.

Best: Kraut Dog

Nutrition (Per 1 hotdog):

Calories: 280

Fat: 14 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium: 860 mg

Carbs: 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar, 4 g)

Protein: 12 g

The Kraut Dog offers a healthier choice for those who love the tangy taste of sauerkraut, which adds a dose of gut-boosting probiotics to your meal. With only 280 calories and 14 grams of fat, it's a lighter option than most at Wienerschnitzel. Plus, the 4 grams of saturated fat are reasonable for a fast-food meal, especially when compared to other hot dogs on the menu.

Best: Chicago Veggie Dog

Nutrition (Per 1 hotdog):

Calories: 290

Fat: 81 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium: 1860 mg

Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar, 10 g)

Protein: 7 g

The Chicago Veggie Dog is another lower calorie hotdog option for those who are open to a plant-based meal. With just 290 calories and just 0.5 grams of saturated fat, it's a lighter choice than other hotdogs on the menu. However, it's important to note the higher sodium content here of 1,860 milligrams, so we recommend you balance this meal with lower-sodium choices throughout your day and drink plenty of water to offset the extra salt.

Best: Corn Dog

Nutrition (Per 1 corn dog):

Calories: 230

Fat: 13 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium: 490 mg

Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar, 6 g)

Protein: 8 g

The Corn Dog is a classic favorite that's surprisingly healthy for Wienerschnitzel when you take a look at the total calories, sodium, and fat. With 230 calories and 13 grams of fat, it's one of the lighter snack options on the menu. The sodium content, at 490 milligrams, is also on the lower side for fast food from Wienerschnitzel, making the Corn Dog a healthier choice for a quick snack or light meal.

Best: French Fries

Nutrition (Per small order):

Calories: 310

Fat: 16 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 510 mg

Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar, 0 g)

Protein: 4 g

French fries are often considered unhealthy, but the small size at Wienerschnitzel makes them a manageable indulgence compared to everything else on the menu. At 310 calories and 1.5 grams of saturated fat, these fries offer the crispy texture and savory flavor you love in a manageable portion size. Plus, we love to see the 4 grams of fiber from the potatoes!

And 4 to Avoid

Worst: Double Chili Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per 1 burger)

Calories: 770

Fat: 45 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium: 2340 mg

Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar, 3 g)

Protein: 58 g

The Double Chili Cheeseburger is a calorie and saturated fat-laden choice that's best left for a once-in-a-while choice. With a whopping 770 calories and 18 grams of saturated fat, this burger packs more than your daily saturated fat needs in one meal. Plus, the 2,340 milligrams of sodium is also more than the recommended daily limit for most Americans. If you're looking to maintain a healthy diet, it's wise to steer clear of this option.

Worst: Bacon Ranch Chili Cheese Fries

Nutrition (Per large order):

Calories: 1320

Fat: 80 g (Saturated fat: 16 g)

Sodium: 3120 mg

Carbs: 54 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar, 2 g)

Protein: 16 g

The large size of the Bacon Ranch Chili Cheese Fries packs 3,120 mg of sodium into a single order— nearly 150% of the recommended daily intake. And with 1,320 calories and a whopping 80 grams of total fat, including 16 grams of saturated fat, this dish is a heavy hitter. For those looking to avoid excess calories, fat, and sodium, this is one to skip.

Worst: Junkyard Dog Polish Dog with Pretzel Bun

Nutrition (Per 1 hotdog):

Calories: 710

Fat: 40 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium: 1860 mg

Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar, 5 g)

Protein: 15 g

The Junkyard Dog Polish Dog with a Pretzel Bun is a heavy meal with 710 calories, 12 grams of saturated fat, and 1,860 milligrams of salt. That's nearly three-quarters of your daily sodium needs and almost your daily limit for saturated fat in one meal. We suggest opting for a lighter hot dog option or a veggie-based dog to reduce the calories, saturated fat, and sodium.

Worst: Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per cheeseburger):

Calories: 760

Fat: 45 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium: 2190 mg

Carbs: 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar, 7 g)

Protein: 56 g

With 760 calories, 18 grams of saturated fat, and 2,190 milligrams of sodium, the Double Cheeseburger is a classic case of unhealthy fast-food at Wienerschnitzel. That's nearly a whole day's worth of sodium and saturated fat in one burger at Wienerschnitzel. If you're in the mood for a burger, consider a single-patty option or a veggie burger to satisfy your craving with a more balanced option.