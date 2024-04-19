10 Best High-Fiber Cereals for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When trying to lose weight, it's important to shop for healthier foods that increase satiety. Many believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and for good reason. In fact, ample studies link eating breakfast to a lower body weight. That's why we chatted with registered dietitians who reveal their best-recommended high-fiber cereals for weight loss. Get ready to update your shopping list to include these top picks.

Before diving into them, Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian from Top Nutrition Coaching specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition, shares a pro tip to ease your way into healthier breakfast habits. "A great way to start incorporating healthier cereals into your diet—especially if these will be a big change from your usual sugary cereal—is to combine a healthy, low-sugar cereal with your family's favorite cereal," she suggests. "Slowly, you can reduce the amount of higher sugar cereal over time until you get used to the less sweet flavor of these great, healthier cereals!"

Oatmeal

Nothing beats some good old-fashioned oats for a hearty breakfast. One cup of cooked oatmeal provides around five grams of protein and five grams of fiber, helping to keep you full and satisfied as you power through the morning.

"Oatmeal is one of the healthiest cereals available and extremely versatile," says Pelitera. "It can be made quickly in the microwave or made the night before for overnight oats. Oats provide a high amount of fiber, helping you to feel full and regulating digestion. Make oatmeal with milk of your choice for a delicious, creamy texture, and top with your favorite fruit for a little bit of natural sweetness."

Kashi Autumn Wheat

Kashi's whole-grain biscuits are lightly toasted and get their sweetness from light golden tan pure raw sugarcane.

"I really like [Kashi Autumn Wheat] because it contains both soluble and insoluble fibers, both of which are optimal for best digestion," explains Pelitera. "With only seven grams of added sugars and very little fat, it fits the criteria for a healthy breakfast cereal. Additionally, this cereal has seven grams of protein per serving. All the fiber and protein in this cereal [will] help keep you full for a longer period of time after eating."

Cheerios

Cheerios are another good old-fashioned breakfast that shouldn't be overlooked when shopping for high-fiber breakfast cereals.

"These have been a diet staple for many people ranging in age from the very young to the elderly population," says Pelitera. "A one-cup serving of plain Cheerios contains one gram of added sugar, three grams of filling fiber, and is a good source of iron and folic acid. I recommend combining this with a protein-rich side such as eggs or yogurt."

Barbara's Puffins

Barbara's Puffins are crunchy, delicious, and an incredibly nutritious choice for a weight-loss breakfast.

"With each serving, we get six grams of filling and sustaining fiber, only six grams of added sugar, and three grams of protein," Pelitera offers. Both protein and fiber increase satiety, which, in turn, can help you avoid unhealthy snack cravings during the day.

Uncle Sam Original (Whole Wheat Berry Flakes and Flaxseed)

Like Cheerios, Uncle Sam Original (Whole Wheat Berry Flakes and Flaxseed) has been a pantry staple for quite some time for good reason.

"This has a whopping 10 grams of fiber and eight grams of protein," Pelitera shares. "It also contains flaxseeds which are a great source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, helping to reduce overall cholesterol."

Cascadian Farm Hearty Morning Fiber

As the name suggests, the Cascadian Farm Hearty Morning Fiber is packed with fiber.

"The first ingredients are whole grain wheat and whole grain oats, and there is only a total of 13 ingredients," says Megan Hilbert, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian from Top Nutrition Coaching specializing in gut health nutrition, IBS, intuitive eating/gentle nutrition, and the gut-brain axis. "Cane syrup and honey are the sweetener sources and 10 grams of fiber can be found in this cereal making it an excellent source of fiber to start the day."

Nature's Path Heritage Flake Cereal

Nature's Path Heritage Flake Cereal is complete with just 12 ingredients, eight of which are fiber-packed whole grains. You'll get around seven grams of fiber within a one-cup serving.

"This [cereal] contains not only whole wheat, but barley, quinoa, and spelt, which help diversify the nutrient profile and fiber in this cereal," says Hilbert. "This cereal is also lightly sweetened with five grams of sugar making it a healthier alternative to the super sweetened cereals that line grocery store shelves."

Ezekiel 4:9 Flax Sprouted Crunchy Cereal

During your next grocery store run, keep your eyes peeled for Ezekiel 4:9 Flax Sprouted Crunchy Cereal. This option provides a whopping seven grams of fiber and eight grams of protein within a 1/2 cup serving.

"Sprouting is something that helps make nutrients more available for [your body] to absorb, so this sprouted grain cereal is an excellent source of not only fiber, but other nutrients like calcium and iron," Hilbert tells us. "This cereal also contains lentils and soybeans which add to the fiber amount. The protein content of this product [also makes] it extra filling."

Kashi GO Honey Almond Flax Crunch

Kashi GO Honey Almond Flax Crunch features a power blend of seven whole grains and seeds (including hard red wheat, barley, brown rice, rye, oats, sesame seeds, and buckwheat) to bump up the fiber content.

"Soy is also added to his cereal to increase protein content (nine grams)," Hilbert says. "Flax is an excellent source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids as well as fiber, and this cereal contains eight grams total of fiber."

Grape Nuts

Last but not least, Grape Nuts are one of Hilbert's favorites. In addition to the nostalgia and taste, you'll get seven grams of fiber in a 1/2 cup serving of cereal.

"The fiber in this cereal primarily comes from wheat flour and malted barley flour which gives a rich taste," explains Hilbert. "Not only is this cereal great on its own with milk, [but] it is [also] delicious when sprinkled on yogurt to add some extra crunch."