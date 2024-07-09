A Dietitian's #1 High-Fiber Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss

When it comes to boosting your overall health and wellness, fiber is essential. This powerful nutrient aids digestion, lowers cholesterol, and supports weight loss. But did you know that most Americans don't get enough fiber? Smoothies are an excellent way to boost your fiber intake while keeping you on track with your weight-loss efforts. They're quick and seamless to assemble; you can mix up endless flavors to suit your taste buds and dietary needs. I'm here with my #1 high-fiber smoothie recipe for weight loss to help get you started.

The recipe below packs in the fiber and includes a unique ingredient you might not have tried before: hemp protein powder. Let's explore how to make this tasty smoothie, along with its benefits.

The best high-fiber smoothie recipe for weight loss is chock-full of fruit, veggies, and flax seeds.

Nutrition (Per smoothie) :

Calories : 452

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 121 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 22 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 30 g

As a registered dietitian, I highly recommend this refreshing smoothie recipe that features a variety of high-fiber ingredients. It's made with frozen raspberries, banana, and cauliflower, avocado, flax seed, hemp protein powder, and soy milk.

How to make it:

Add 1 cup frozen raspberries, ½ frozen banana, ½ cup frozen cauliflower, ¼ avocado, 1 tbsp flax seed, 4 tbsp hemp protein powder, and 8 oz of soy milk to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth. Swap out the liquid with any dairy or plant-based milk if preferred. You can add sweetness with a pitted date. Just make sure and blend the smoothie extra well. Pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy this tasty, nutritious, fiber-packed beverage.

Why this recipe is beneficial for weight loss:

With ingredients like raspberries, flax seeds, and hemp protein powder, this recipe packs a whopping 22 grams of fiber into one delicious drink. Because fiber helps you feel full, this smoothie can curb cravings, keep you from getting too hungry between meals, and help you manage your calorie intake, which is key for losing weight.

A Dietitian's #1 Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss

Raspberries are among the highest fiber fruits, but you can swap them out for mixed berries if you prefer. Adding avocado and a scoop of ground flax seeds boosts the fiber content even more. These ingredients also offer monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help manage cholesterol levels. Cauliflower adds thickness and balances out the smoothie with a serving of vegetables.

The best part about this recipe is the hemp protein powder. It adds more fiber and provides the nutrients your muscles need to recover and grow. It's an excellent choice for those who favor a plant-based protein option over a whey variety.

Incorporating this fiber-packed smoothie into your day will support your weight-loss goals with its satisfying properties and promote heart health and digestion, making it a delicious and nutritious addition to your daily routine.