This High-Protein Breakfast Swap Burns 300 Extra Calories Daily After 40

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast sets the tone for balanced energy levels, a sped-up metabolism, and healthy habits all day long. But what if we told you a simple breakfast swap can help burn more daily calories after you hit 40? If weight loss and fitness maintenance are your goals, listen up. We spoke with a registered dietitian who shares an easy breakfast tweak that can be a total game-changer in your efforts.

This Surprising Breakfast Swap Helps You Burn More Calories

Jamie Luu, MS, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and US-based spokesperson for Almased, recommends swapping out a high-carb or sugary breakfast for a low-carb, high-protein shake. This can help steady blood sugar levels.

“Foods that are low in glycemic release sugar slowly, so your body doesn’t need to make as much insulin, the hormone that helps control sugar in your blood,” Jamie explains. “Protein also helps by slowing down how fast your stomach empties, which means sugar gets into your blood more slowly. When your blood sugar and insulin levels stay steady, your body is less likely to trigger stress-related hormones, like cortisol.”

The Protein Power Play

Low-glycemic, high-protein breakfast shakes prove to be an excellent alternative that support cortisol and insulin levels—especially as you navigate weight loss in your 40s.

Protein is the main driver behind the extra calorie burn, as it “has a naturally high thermogenic effect on the body.” This means your body torches more calories while digesting and processing it compared to carbs or fats. In addition, research shows that consuming more protein than the recommended daily allowance can lead to weight loss.

The Science Behind the Burn

“This increased energy demand contributes to a rise in resting energy expenditure (REE) as shown in a clinical study conducted at the University of Alberta in Edmonton,” Jamie tells us. “Specifically, the study showed that by choosing a high-protein shake like Almased, over a typical high-carb meal, participants experienced an increase in REE, giving them a metabolic advantage, where the body burns more calories in comparison to the other meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonus Benefits Beyond Calories

Additionally, the high protein shake is low glycemic index and is made of natural ingredients that contain bioactive compounds like isoflavones and polyphenols, which further support calorie burn indirectly.”

Your Easy Morning Game Plan

So the next time you’re deciding what to make for breakfast, consider blending up a low-carb, high-protein shake. (Think of a refreshing sip like a cinnamon raspberry shake with almond butter, almond milk, frozen raspberries, spinach, and cinnamon.) It’s an easy move your waistline will absolutely thank you for!