The Best High-Protein Foods To Eat Every Day To Lose Your Gut

When it comes to losing weight, you're likely looking for fast results. We get it—not seeing the scale budge when you're seemingly doing everything right can be downright frustrating, to say the least. That's why we consulted the experts who are here to dish out the absolute best high-protein foods to lose belly fat. Get excited, because with these simple diet tweaks on deck, you'll be able to fit into your favorite pair of jeans again!

If your goal is to shrink belly fat that's hanging over your pants, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) recommends consuming anywhere from 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein for every kilogram (or .73 to 1 grams per pound) of body weight daily. With that in mind, The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, share five of their top-recommended high-protein foods to lose belly fat. Eat them daily, and watch the scale move in a favorable direction!

1 Eggs

Protein per one egg: 6 grams6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Something as simple as an egg is one of the top dietary sources for high-quality protein, The Nutrition Twins explain. "They are ideal for weight loss because they rank high on the satiety scale, which means they do a great job of keeping you full, so you won't keep turning to more food to keep you satisfied," the twins add.

In addition, research shows that enjoying eggs for breakfast can substantially decrease your calorie intake for the remainder of the day when compared to having a bagel.

"Preventing overeating is critical in keeping body fat down, and in doing so you'll also keep belly fat at bay," The Nutrition Twins add.

2 Greek yogurt

Protein per one container of Greek yogurt: 16 grams

"Greek yogurt contains more satisfying protein than regular yogurt. Eating yogurt is associated with lower body weight, body fat, and having a smaller waist and a smaller belly," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "Additionally, yogurt is a good source of good-for-your-gut probiotics, and having a healthy gut microbiome is associated with less body fat, abdominal fat included."

In addition, research suggests that probiotics can aid in decreasing inflammation. Inflammation is what makes it more challenging for you to burn fat and much easier to pack on weight.

3 Pea protein powder

Protein per one-fourth of a cup of pea protein: 23 grams

If you're looking to get your fill of protein and fiber, consider adding some pea protein powder to your next smoothie. This power combo will help keep you full, preserve your energy, and make sure your blood sugar levels remain stable.

"This will help to prevent energy crashes and blood sugar dips that cause sugar and salt cravings and consuming excess calories that lead to a bigger belly. Plus, pea protein can aid in weight loss even when calories aren't restricted," The Nutrition Twins explain.

4 Salmon

Protein per 3 oz. of salmon: 17 grams

Salmon is incredibly tasty and helps ward off hunger and cravings to overeat.

"Research has shown that salmon eaters lost more weight, had lower fasting insulin levels, and significantly less inflammation than other fish eaters. Higher insulin levels and inflammation are both linked to weight gain, including in the belly," The Nutrition Twins tell us.

5 Sprouted tofu

Protein per 3 oz. of sprouted tofu: 11 grams

Sprouted tofu is a solid source of plant protein. It's also a great food to prepare if you're looking to work more plant-based meals into your diet.

"Sprouted soybeans have an increased protein concentration, and since they're sprouted, their nutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds are easier to absorb," The Nutrition Twins note. "This is important because if you don't properly digest and absorb nutrients from foods that you eat, you're more likely to have deficiencies in vitamin B6, B1, and vitamin D which all are linked to weight gain and inflammation, and ultimately more belly fat. And given that inflammation is linked with obesity, ensuring adequate absorption of anti-inflammatory nutrients is critical."