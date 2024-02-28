The 11 Highest-Quality Green Teas On Grocery Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Green tea is one of the healthiest drinks in the world. It's full of powerful plant compounds and antioxidants, and regular consumption of this tea has been found to help protect against diseases like heart disease and cancer, improve cognitive health, and help boost metabolism. In other words, if you don't already make green tea a regular part of your day, we suggest buying some as soon as possible to reap its health benefits. But with so many green tea products for sale in stores and online, how can you ensure you get the highest quality products?

How we identified the highest-quality green teas:

According to Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, there are a few things you can look for when searching for the best green teas. To ensure your tea is of the highest quality, she says to:

Look for organic certification to avoid pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

to avoid pesticides and other harmful chemicals. Check the ingredients list to ensure there are no natural or artificial flavors added.

list to ensure there are no natural or artificial flavors added. Opt for whole-leaf tea , which can retain more nutrients and flavor than broken leaves or dust.

, which can retain more nutrients and flavor than broken leaves or dust. Choose unbleached teabags to avoid potential chemical contamination from the bleaching process.

You can still get the health benefits from teas that may not meet all of these criteria, but Sabat ensures that following these guidelines will give you the safest, highest-quality green tea. For examples of trustworthy green tea brands to buy, we've put together a list of 10 high-quality green teas. Read on, then check out the 11 Highest Quality Teas on Grocery Shelves for varieties outside of just green tea.

DAVIDsTEA Organic Ceremonial Matcha

This Organic Ceremonial Matcha from DAVIDsTEA is about as clean as it can get. It is certified organic and made from the highest quality Tencha leaves from Nishio, Japan, and it's so pure that you'll find nothing in this container except for fine, stone-ground matcha powder.

DAVIDsTEA has over 15 types of matcha powders and green tea leaves, so green tea lovers can surely find the best variety for their preferences.

RELATED: 6 Best Teas To Boost Metabolism and Lose Weight

Rishi Sencha

Rishi's Sencha green tea is made from two tea bush cultivars—Saemidori and Okumidori—that are harvested from organic Japanese farms. Rishi sources all of its teas directly from farmers, guaranteeing quality and traceability.

This tea is made with the "Chumushi" process, which steams the green tea leaves for a moderate amount of time, bringing out the bold, umami flavors of the Sencha. All of Rishi's teas are USDA-certified organic and the sachets are biodegradable and plant-based.

Numi Green Tea

"Plain and simple, Numi Green Tea is nothing but organic, loose-leaf tea," says Sabat. "There are no additives or flavors but the tea itself is said to have a full-bodied, rich flavor."

When looking for green teas, you can choose from their Gunpowder Green, which is their regular green tea rolled into pearls, or their Jasmine Tea, which comes in leaf or pearl form. Either way, you're getting a high-quality green tea.

RELATED: Here's How Much Green Tea You Should Drink Every Day To Lose Weight

Yogi Green Tea Super Antioxidant

"Yogi Green Tea Super Antioxidant Tea is crafted to deliver a potent blend of antioxidants, promoting overall health and vitality," says Sabat. "This unique infusion combines Green Tea with Grapeseed Extract and harnesses their natural antioxidant properties for enhanced well-being."

This tea is also infused with organic lemongrass, licorice, and jasmine green tea. Sabat adds, "With additional organic ingredients like Alfalfa, Burdock, and Dandelion roots, this tea provides comprehensive support for detoxification and rejuvenation."

RELATED: Here's How Many Cups of Tea You Should Drink Daily To Slow Aging

Traditional Medicinals Green Teas

You can trust Traditional Medicinals as a tea company that sources "only organic, high-quality teas without any artificial or natural flavors and ensures that their teas maintain purity and authenticity," says Sabat.

And if you're looking for green tea specifically, they have a variety to choose from like Matcha, Lemongrass, Ginger, Peppermint, and Dandelion. Sabat says, "With Traditional Medicinals, consumers can trust that every sip of their green tea contributes to their overall health and well-being."

The Republic of Tea Organic Detox SuperGreen Tea Bags

Another shining green tea is the Organic Detox SuperGreen Tea from the Republic of Tea, which is a blend of Japanese matcha, green tea, chlorella, green apple, and mint.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Unlike traditional green tea, where the leaves are steeped in hot water and then discarded, matcha involves finely ground green tea leaves that are whisked directly into water, creating a vibrant green beverage," says Sabat. "Not only is this matcha tea from Republic of Tea itself organic, but the unbleached tea bags ensure no harmful chemicals leach into the brew during steeping," says Sabat.

Sabat also notes that "Packed with the antioxidant power of matcha and chlorella, this blend offers a myriad of health benefits, including detoxification and digestive support."

RELATED: 6 Teas That Burn Belly Fat

Pukka Supreme Matcha Green Tea

Pukka is another trustworthy tea company selling sustainably sourced, organic tea bags and loose-leaf teas that come from "practitioner-grade" herbs.

We love their Supreme Matcha Green Tea, which is a blend of matcha powder and three different types of green tea leaves, giving you as much antioxidant-rich green tea as possible in one cup. Pukka also offers a Lean Matcha Green Tea, which is made with cinnamon, oolong, and fennel, and a Clean Matcha Green Tea, made with dandelion, fennel, licorice, and lemon myrtle.

Four Sigmatic Matcha

For something a little different, we love the Matcha Latte Mix from Four Sigmatic.

"Featuring dairy-free organic coconut powder and organic matcha tea, this matcha latte mix presents a creamy texture and a rich, authentic flavor," says Sabat. "Additionally, the inclusion of organic lion's mane and moringa powder adds health-enhancing properties, enriching the latte with vital nutrients."

Sabat also adds, "With low sugar and caffeine content, this latte provides a guilt-free indulgence while offering a boost of energy and focus."

Mighty Leaf

Another trustworthy green tea that Sabat recommends is the Organic Green Dragon from Mighty Leaf.

"Longjing Dragonwell green tea, cultivated organically and prepared using traditional wok-firing techniques, presents a distinct chestnut-like taste and an enchanting fragrance, making it an excellent option for those who appreciate flavorful green teas and value organic farming practices," says Sabat.

If you're more into teas with a bit of flavor, you can try one of their other green tea varieties like their Spring Jasmine, Marrakesh Mint, or Green Tea Tropical.

Leaves of Leisure Bath Time Tea

A high-quality green tea you can drink as you're winding down for the night, Leaves of Leisure Bath Time Tea is everything you could want in a nighttime beverage. It's made with green tea, lemongrass, tangerine, rosemary, and sage leaves, and all of its ingredients are sourced from China, India, Turkey, and Thailand.

Every variety of tea from Leaves of Leisure is certified organic, vegan, kosher, part of the Ethical Tea Partnership, and are completely free of any additives.

RELATED: 7 Best Teas To Drink for a Longer Life

Whole Foods Organic Green Tea

For a simple green tea bag that you can trust, we love the Whole Foods Organic Green Tea. It's certified USDA organic, non-GMO, kosher, and vegan, and there are no other ingredients except for the organic green tea leaves. This tea also has a Rainforest Alliance certification, meaning it's a sustainably sourced product you can feel good about consuming.