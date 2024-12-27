The 10 Biggest Sugar Bombs in Fast Food in 2024

Fast food may be convenient and delicious, but it can also be a major source of hidden sugar. While we often associate sugar with desserts and sodas, it's also lurking in savory fast-food meals—and often in surprisingly high amounts.

Americans are consuming way too much sugar, and research links high sugar intake to a range of health issues, including weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and dental problems.

That's why it's so important to stay mindful of where sugar hides on fast-food menus and work towards limiting hidden sugar surprises in your diet. Below, we rounded up 10 fast-food meals that pack a serious sugar punch! Read on, and to make better-for-you choices, check out 12 Low-Calorie Fast Food Orders That Are High in Protein.

The Highest-Sugar Fast-Food Orders

McDonald's Big Breakfasts with Hotcakes

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 1340

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 2070 mg

Carbs : 158 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 36 g

McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes includes a biscuit, sausage, scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, and hotcakes— mostly savory breakfast staples. Yet surprisingly, it packs 48 grams of sugar in just one order! This basically eats up all your 'sugar' points for the day, as the Dietary Guidelines suggest no more than 50 grams of added sugar per day.

Popeyes Honey Lemon Pepper Boneless Wings

Nutrition (Per 6 piece serving) :

Calories : 720

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 2090 mg

Carbs : 85 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 53 g)

Protein : 26 g

Chicken lovers may adore Popeyes. They are known for their chicken and also have bold boneless wing flavor options like Sweet n' Spicy, Garlic Parmesan or Honey BBQ. However, if you order their Honey Lemon Pepper flavored Wings, be prepared for a sugar overload. One order contains a whopping 53 grams of sugar in just six wings! That's more sugar than in a 12-ounce can of Coke, which contains 39 grams. Consider passing on this wing order!

Jack in the Box Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 2,310 mg

Carbs : 109 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 30 g

Jack in the Box's Chicken Teriyaki Bowl might seem like a nutritious choice, especially since it's listed as a "Better for You" option. Made with grilled chicken, veggies, and rice, it offers a reasonable calorie count for a meal. However, don't be misled—this bowl contains a surprising 33 grams of sugar, largely due to the teriyaki sauce. To make it a healthier option, consider asking for the sauce on the side or skipping it altogether to cut back on added sugar.

Culver's Cranberry Bacon Bleu Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1740 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 52 g

Ordering a salad at a fast-food restaurant can feel like a smart move, especially when most fast-food meals offer little more than a single leaf of lettuce. It's often the only way to get some veggies in. But Culver's Cranberry Bacon Bleu Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing contains 29 grams of sugar in one bowl. The salad itself contains 11 grams but with the dressing it adds an additional 18 grams. Consider tossing out the dressing or opting for a vinaigrette-based alternative to keep it healthier.

Burger King Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper

Nutrition (Per 1 serving)

Calories : 880

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 41 g

Burger King's Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, which was a limited-time offering from BK this fall and has since been discontinued, was piled high with juicy beef patties, crispy onions, jalapeños, smoky maple candied bacon, and smothered in maple bourbon barbecue sauce. While it may have been the perfect order for those who love a sweet and savory meal, it clocked in at 26 total grams of sugar. Good thing it's been pulled from the menu!

Subway All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken No Bready Bowl

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 480

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1870 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 42 g

If you're on a low-carb kick, Subway's 'No Bready Bowls' may entice you. Their bowls pack everything you'd find in a sub, minus the bread. Their All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken No Bready Bowl is loaded with greens, grilled chicken, cheese, and an assortment of veggies, all topped off with a sweet onion teriyaki sauce. However, it clocks in at 33 grams of sugar, which is more sugar than one full-sized Snickers bar. FYI a full sized Snickers bar contains 26 grams of sugar. Pass on this order!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dairy Queen Sauced & Tossed Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Basket

Nutrition (Per 6 piece serving) :

Calories : 1480

Fat : 61 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 3570 mg

Carbs : 186 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 49 g

If you swing by Dairy Queen and need a meal before diving into one of their Blizzards, you might opt for their Sauced & Tossed Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Basket. This basket features chicken strips tossed in a barbecue glaze and served with a side of fries. But beware, this meal doesn't just pack a serious calorie punch, it also hits a staggering 48 grams of sugar per 6-piece basket. That's enough to send your blood sugar levels soaring to new heights!

Panera Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup

Nutrition (Per 1 serving)

Calories : 710

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 2170 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 22 g

Nothing screams comfort and childhood nostalgia quite like a warm bowl of tomato soup paired with grilled cheese. But Panera Bread's Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup combo packs more sugar than you might expect—clocking in at a surprising 18 grams. That's a high dose of sugar for just a savory meal. If you're planning to pair it with a sweetened beverage or bakery item, you might want to rethink your sugary choices.

Arby's Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 810

Fat : 35 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 2520mg

Carbs : 79 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 46 g

Arby's is best known for their iconic roast beef sandwiches and their iconic slogan: "We've got the meats!" If you're a fan, you've likely ordered one of their classics, their Roast Turkey Ranch and Bacon Sandwich. This sandwich is stuffed with mostly nutritious ingredients including oven-roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion all served on a honey wheat bread. Yet it packs a whopping 16 grams of sugar, likely from the bread and the parmesan peppercorn ranch it comes with. You're better off making your own turkey sandwich at home to save yourself from consuming all this added sugar.

White Castle Waffle Breakfast Slider w/ Sausage, Egg, Cheese

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 15 g

White Castle offers a variety of Belgian Waffle Slider options filled with fluffy eggs, cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage, all sandwiched between two Belgian waffles. But here's the kicker: one of these sliders packs 14 grams of sugar—a surprisingly high amount for what's supposed to be a savory meal. Next time you're at White Castle, consider skipping this sugary breakfast option.