10 Store-Bought Breads That Are Surprisingly High in Sugar

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bread is a beloved staple in many diets, providing essential nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals. However, not all breads are created equal, and many bread brands contain shockingly high levels of added sugar and other unhealthy ingredients.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, one in three adults are considered high consumers of added sugars, which is linked to obesity and other health problems such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association recommends women limit added sugar to 25 grams per day and men to 36 grams, and some breads may contain close to half of this amount alone.

When seeking healthy bread that's low in sugar, it's important to read labels carefully to identify high-sugar varieties. To help you navigate the bread aisle, we've rounded up the 10 worst store-bought breads highest in sugar to avoid. If you have these breads in your pantry, swap them for these 10 Healthiest Store-Bought Breads Recommended by Dietitians.

Pepperidge Farm Raisin Cinnamon Swirl

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 100

FAT : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 135 mg

CARBS : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

Lined with sugary cinnamon and raisins, this bread is more equivalent to a donut than bread. While the raisins provide some natural sugar, this brand packs extra added sugar, with 14 grams in two slices, more than half a day's worth for women.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This bread lacks beneficial fiber, at only one gram per slice. As "sugar" is the second ingredient on the label, it's clear that sugar is a prominent part of this bread.

25 Unhealthiest Groceries With the Most Added Sugars

Martin's Potato Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 105 mg

CARBS : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

While it doesn't taste quite as sweet, don't let this one fool you. This potato bread packs 3 grams of sugar in one slice, adding 6 grams for a typical sandwich. It also contains enriched flour, which is flour with added nutrients; however, it is more processed and not as nutritious as whole wheat or whole grain flour.

The 10 Unhealthiest Breads to Leave on Grocery Store Shelves

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Homestyle Oat Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

SODIUM : 210 mg

CARBS : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

This bread may appear healthy because of the word "oat" in its title, but don't let it fool you—it contains 8 grams of sugar in two slices. It also is high in calories, packing 130 calories in each slice, and is not ideal for those seeking weight loss. At the top of its ingredient list is enriched flour, which is more processed than other types of flour, as well as sugar yeast, indicating added sugar is present.

11 Breads with the Highest Quality Ingredients

Nature's Own Hawaiian Sweet Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 70

FAT : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 85 mg

CARBS : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 2

While this Hawaiian sweet bread is lower in calories at 70 calories per slice, it still sneaks in 3 grams of added sugar. In addition, it doesn't contain any fiber, is made with processed enriched flour, and sugar is the third most prominent ingredient. Two slices contain 6 grams of sugar, 24% of the daily limit for women.

Martin's Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 85 mg

CARBS : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

This is another Martin's variety that is sure to give you a sugar high. Eating two slices of this bread at 7 grams of sugar per slice will quickly creep up towards your daily limit. It also contains sugar and cane sugar that are fairly high on its ingredient list, signifying it is a high-sugar product.

The 14 Best Breads You Can Score at Costco Right Now

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Hearty White Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 230 mg

CARBS : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

Unfortunately, Pepperidge Farm has made our list with a variety of breads—this time it's Hearty White Bread. And while this bread may be rich and hearty, it packs 4 grams of added sugar per slice or 16% of the daily recommendation for women.

It is also calorie-dense at 130 calories per slice, so moderation is key if you are watching your calories and choosing this bread. What's more, this bread is higher in sodium than many other varieties at 230 milligrams per serving. Because of this, those with heart disease or who need to limit their sodium intake should avoid this variety.

Thomas's Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 140 mg

CARBS : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

Cinnamon raisin swirl bread has earned three spots on our list. This particular bread from Thomas' lacks fiber and is another sugary concoction you'll want to steer clear of. It contains 6 grams of sugar per slice, with 2 grams of added sugar. The second ingredient is malted barley flour, which is sweetened. Because it tastes sweet, it may lead you to return for more, so moderation is key.

10 Best High-Fiber Breads, According to Dietitians

Nature's Own Brioche Style Thick Sliced Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

SODIUM : 170 mg

CARBS : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

While the Nature's Own brand has some quality bread options, its thick-sliced brioche, like its Hawaiian sweet bread, is not for the health-conscious shopper. Although its thick-sliced brioche doesn't contain any high-fructose corn syrup, it contains 4 grams of sugar per slice, is low in fiber, and is made with processed, enriched flour.

Any bread with the words "thick-sliced" in its name tends to be heavier in calories and carbs.

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Sweet Hawaiian Bread

Nutrition (per 1-slice serving) :

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 210 mg

CARBS : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

While this bread contains more protein than many others, it's not the best choice when watching your sugar or calorie intake. In one slice, it contains 130 calories and 6 grams of sugar, which can easily lead to blood sugar spikes and dips.

It's also made with more processed enriched flour and lists sugar as the third most prominent ingredient. While the occasional slice of Hawaiian bread is fine, this one shouldn't be your first choice on your weekly grocery list.

King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Nutrition (per roll) :

CALORIES : 90

FAT : 2 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 80 mg

CARBS : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

King's Hawaiian sweet rolls may prove decadent with butter or as a burger bun, but they pack 5 grams of sugar in one small roll. While these rolls check the box for a lower sodium option, their sugar and saturated fat content negate potential benefits. If you're having two or three of these rolls (which is easy to do), you'll quickly approach at least half of your sugar intake for the day.