Get Rid of Holiday Weight Gain With These Couch Exercises

The holiday season is here, and so is everything that comes along with it. For many, this festive time of year is a mixed bag. On the one hand, feasting with loved ones and attending holiday gatherings is a timeless tradition to keep everyone connected and celebrate your faith. On the other hand, high volumes of starches, sugary baked goods, seasonal cocktails, and an uptick in leisure time are easy ingredients for packing on the extra pounds. Fear not, because with these simple couch exercises on deck, you'll get rid of holiday weight gain.

Get ready to torch fat from the comfort of your own home. Just be sure to wait until after the guests leave! Perform each exercise for 10 reps, then move to the next exercise. After you complete the circuit, rest for one minute, then repeat for three to five total rounds.

Keep reading to learn all about this couch workout.

1 Couch Dips

Performing dips on the couch is a great upper body exercise to hit your shoulders, chest, and triceps, kicking your metabolism into high gear and firing up your holiday fat-burning furnace.

To perform couch dips, sit on the floor with a couch behind you. Place your hands behind you, and put them on the couch so you can press into it. Push through the couch to raise your hips off the floor, squeezing your core for stability while pressing with your shoulders, chest, and triceps. Return to the starting position. Repeat for target reps.

2 Couch Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats can be performed by placing one foot back onto the couch, then lowering down into a lunge. This is an excellent way to get more depth out of your squats as well.

To perform a Bulgarian split squat, stand with your feet hip-width distance apart in front of the couch. Place one foot back onto the couch to assume a lunge position with your rear foot elevated. Lower your hips down by bending your back knee toward the floor. Immediately push through the floor with the planted foot to return to the top. Repeat for target reps on both legs.

3 Couch Pushups

Pushups on the couch are very forgiving and allow you to do this exercise even if standard pushups are too difficult. Needless to say, if you struggle with the traditional pushup, this variation is for you.

To perform couch pushups, begin in a plank position with both hands on the couch. Lower your chest toward the couch. Upon contact, press through your hands to return to the top position. Keep your core engaged throughout. Repeat for target reps.

4 Couch Mountain Climbers

For this final exercise, you'll blast your core with mountain climbers from the couch. This exercise hits your abs, hip flexors, and shoulders due to the plank position you need to maintain.

To perform couch mountain climbers, begin in a pushup position with your hands on the couch. Engage your core, and bring one knee up toward your chest, lifting your foot off the ground. Return your knee to the starting position. Perform the same motion with the other knee. Repeat for the target reps.