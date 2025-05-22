How Adele Lost 100 Pounds & Transformed Her Body

Adele is one of the most iconic voices of our generation. Last November, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer completed a residency consisting of 100 shows in Las Vegas. She shared an Instagram post thanking the city for the “adventure,” and included, “This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about—lost and broken to healed and thriving!” The powerhouse has made self-care a priority. Part of that? In 2020, she shocked everyone when debuting a 100-pound weight-loss transformation, leaving fans wondering how she did it. While Adele has said that she didn’t want her journey to be super public, she did reveal some of her secrets.



She Worked Out for Her Anxiety

Getting fit helped Adele tremendously when it came to her mental health—especially after her divorce.

“It was because of my anxiety,” she told Vogue when speaking of her weight loss. “Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

She Does a Variety of Workouts

Adele’s workout regime includes many different things. She shared some of her favorite workouts with Vogue.

“I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers,” Adele said.

She’s Improved Her Posture

Not only did working out help with weight loss—it also helped Adele’s posture.

“I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really,” the singer told The Face. “It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture. But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more.”

She Works With a Trainer

Trainer Gregg Miele helped Adele lose weight and get into shape. Gregg talked about working with the “Someone Like You” singer to Vogue, as reported by Today.

“It was getting stronger, physically and mentally. She got really turned on to movement, and especially strength training. So turned on that she started doing double sessions,” he shared.

She Didn’t Diet

Adele revealed in her Vogue interview that her weight loss is solely due to her fitness changes—she didn’t turn to dieting or tweak her eating habits.

“Ain’t done that. No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”