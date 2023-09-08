7 Best HIIT Workouts for Weight Loss

What are the keys to losing weight? First, eat the right diet—that's non-negotiable. Second, do the right exercise program. With a great training routine, you'll burn far more calories, increase your metabolism, and build muscle underneath the fat so you get leaner. One of the best and most popular methods for weight loss is high-intensity interval training (HIIT). To ensure you're on the right track in your fitness regimen, we put together seven of the best HIIT workouts for weight loss you can start doing today.

HIIT is simple: You do a short burst of intense exercise, take a short rest, and then repeat for multiple rounds. This puts a massive demand on your body to burn more calories than an equally steady cardio session. Also, you get an "afterburn" effect where your body burns more calories after you finish your training. The result? A leaner, fitter body.

Below, you'll find seven incredible HIIT workouts for weight loss. We recommend doing these as a "finisher" at the end of your workout. Avoid doing these in the beginning because you'll exhaust yourself and possibly compromise your technique. For best results, follow the rest time correctly and push yourself hard. Finally, do these two to three times a week, max.

Workout #1: Airdyne, SkiErg, or VersaClimber

30 seconds on

30 seconds off

Repeat 10 to 15 times

Workout #2: Plyometrics

1) Alternating Split Squat Jumps (15 seconds, 30 seconds rest)

Start in a split stance. Squat down, and explode into the air, switching legs, and landing in the opposite stance. Alternate quickly, and jump as high as you can each time.

2) Plyometric Pushups (15 seconds, 30 seconds rest)

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. From the bottom, explosively push yourself so your arms get off the ground.

3) Jump Squats (15 seconds, 30 seconds rest)

Stand shoulder-width apart with your feet slightly turned out. Place your hands behind your head. Squat down, sit back, and spread your knees apart. Keep your weight on your heels. Once you descend below parallel, explode up and jump as high as you can.

Repeat these exercises 10 times.

Workout #3: Kettlebells

1. Kettlebell Swings (20 seconds, 40 seconds rest, repeat 10 t0 15 times)

Start in a deadlift position with the kettlebell a few feet in front of you. Then, hike the kettlebell back between your legs, and explosively drive your hips forward. Swing the kettlebell up to the rack position. Repeat.

Don't use your arm to yank the kettlebell. This will pull the kettlebell away from your body and then slam onto your arm. Instead, as you swing up, keep your elbow jammed to your ribcage, keep it there, and spin your hand. Also, try starting the kettlebell in the rack position. Then, swing it between your legs and return to the rack position.

Workout #4: Battle Ropes

20 seconds on

40 seconds off

Repeat 10 to 15 rounds

Workout #5: Tabata

1. Goblet Squats (20 seconds on, 10 seconds repeat, repeat for a total of four minutes)

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels, and keep your knees apart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #6: Ladders

Alternate between two exercises and do 10 reps of each, then nine reps of each, then eight… all the way to one rep each. Rest for 30 seconds between sets.

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels, and keep your knees apart.

2. Pushups

Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

Workout #7: Resistance Band

1. Band Bicep Curls (30 reps, no rest)

Stand on an exercise band and grab the ends with your hands. Curl the bands without swinging your body or leaning backward.

2. Band Tricep Pulldowns (30 reps, no rest)

Attach a light band to a sturdy overhead object, and grasp an end with both hands. Pin your upper arms at your sides and extend your elbows to lockout.

3. Band Pull-Aparts (10 reps, 60 seconds rest)

Grab an exercise band about shoulder-width apart held at chest height. Keep your elbows locked. Start by squeezing your shoulder blades together and pulling the band apart until your arms open 180 degrees. Do not arch your back.