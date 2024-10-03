How Long Do You Need to Work Out To See Weight Loss Results?

The path to weight loss involves several crucial steps. One of the first is ensuring you exert yourself long enough when working out to achieve noticeable results. We asked the experts to learn just how long you need to exercise to start seeing weight loss results. So, lace up your sneakers and get ready to break a sweat!

Research proves just how important exercise is for overall well-being. In fact, substantial evidence shows that lifelong physical activity is linked to a longer health span, delaying many chronic health conditions. Additionally, exercising for longer periods of time paired with a calorie deficit is the most effective way to burn calories.

Now that we have the science covered, let's dive into exactly how long you should ideally work out to lose weight and the best forms of training to focus on in your fitness regimen.

How Long Does It Take To Start Seeing Noticeable Weight Loss Progress?

It's important to note that how long it takes to see physical progress depends on your goals and consistency with diet and exercise. In addition, patience is key.

"Significant fat loss takes a few months to see the progress, though some can see results in as little as two weeks," explains Josh York, CPT, founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ. "For improved muscle definition, it can take one to two months to see the results. As a general rule of thumb, you should see small but noticeable changes within the first four to six weeks, but long-term, significant weight loss will take a few months."

As you track your progress, remember that you shouldn't only go by the number on the scale. Be mindful of how your clothes fit, your energy and stress levels, and your strength.

"Sometimes you may be losing fat and gaining muscle, which can mean you look and feel leaner even if the scale isn't showing much change; the scale is just one small piece, if any, to the overall puzzle of health," says Dr. Chris Mohr, fitness and nutrition advisor at Fortune Recommends Health.

What Are the Best Forms of Training for Weight Loss?

When it comes down to it, the best form of training to focus on is one you'll stick with. Dr. Mohr recommends mixing strength training sessions with cardiovascular workouts "from a health and overall body weight management standpoint."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Strength training helps you sculpt lean muscle, which burns more calories than fat and keeps you strong and resilient to continue exercising for years to come. As far as cardio is concerned, consider activities like hiking, biking, jogging, brisk walking, or swimming. "The trick is to pick exercises you enjoy and can keep up with over time," Dr. Mohr stresses.

York also recommends incorporating high-intensity interval training (HIIT) into your routine "to yield the most effective and quick weight loss results." He points out that beginners should start with two to three HIIT sessions a week and gradually progress to four to five times a week.

"HIIT is most effective because it burns more calories at a faster pace than other workouts, and can boost your metabolism, causing you to burn additional calories even after the workout is complete," he adds.

What Is the Ideal Number of Days a Week You Should Work Out for Weight Loss?

If you want to lose weight, aim to work out five days a week. As previously mentioned, if you're a beginner, you'll need to start smaller and build up to five days. "Your body needs time to recover in between workouts, and recovery periods can be longer depending on your body type and how frequently you've exercised in the past," York explains.