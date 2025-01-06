If You Can Do This Many Burpees, You're in Great Shape

Let's talk about the exercise everyone loves to hate: the burpee. It's the fitness equivalent of pineapple on pizza—controversial but undeniably effective. Burpees are a formidable test of your physical and mental grit. They're not just a calorie-torching movement; they also challenge your strength, coordination, and endurance. If there's a fitness superhero (or anti-hero), it's the burpee. You may be wondering how many burpees signal you're in great shape, and I'm here to answer exactly that.

Why are burpees such an excellent marker of fitness? For starters, they're a total-body exercise that combines a squat, pushup, and explosive jump into one seamless (and brutal) movement. They build muscular endurance by pushing your muscles to the edge with every rep. Your quads, chest, shoulders, and core will thank—or hate—you for it later. Let's not forget the mental toughness it takes to keep going rep after rep. Beyond the sweaty aftermath, burpees also have a practical purpose. They're great for functional fitness. Plus, they can burn a solid amount of calories, depending on your intensity.

So, how many burpees does it take to officially be "in great shape"? We'll get into that soon. But first, I'll break down the anatomy of a burpee and show you how to perform them with perfect form. Finally, I'll highlight the best exercises to help you improve your burpee prowess. Whether aiming for five solid reps or fifty, this guide will get you there.

How to Do a Burpee

Mastering the burpee is simple in theory but a beast in execution. Here's how to do it right:

Start Standing: Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Drop Into a Squat: Bend your knees, push your hips back, and plant your hands on the ground in front of you. Kick Back: Jump both feet backward to land in a high plank position. Push Up: Perform a pushup, keeping your core tight and back straight. (Optional but encouraged!) Hop Back: Jump your feet back toward your hands, landing in a squat position. Explode Up: Jump straight into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly to complete one rep.

If You Can Do This Many Burpees, You're in Great Shape

So, what's the magic number? You're in phenomenal shape if you can crank out 50 burpees in under 5 minutes. For the burpee superstars, hitting 100 in 10 minutes is elite-level fitness territory. As a coach, I like to see a strong rate of 10 burpees per minute with consistent effort. Not quite there yet? Don't sweat it. Start small and build consistency and endurance. Remember, burpees don't just measure your fitness; they build it, one grueling rep at a time.

The Best Exercises to Improve Your Burpees

Ready to dominate your burpee workouts? These powerful exercises enhance the foundational movements needed to execute burpees flawlessly. Add them to your training plan, and watch your burpee skills level up.

1. Squat Jumps

Why: Squat jumps build explosive leg power, which is critical for nailing the jump portion of your burpee. They also train your quads and glutes to handle the repetitive motion without gassing out.

How:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your sides. Engage your core and lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push through your heels and explode upward into a jump, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly on the balls of your feet and immediately lower back into a squat. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

2. Pushups

Why: A strong pushup is the backbone of a great burpee. Pushups target your chest, shoulders, and triceps, building the upper-body strength you need to crush each rep.

How:

Start in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. Align your body straight from head to heels, keeping your core tight. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Pause briefly when your chest is just above the ground. Push back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

3. Squats

Why: Squats strengthen your legs and improve mobility, helping you transition smoothly between a burpee's squat and jump phases.

How:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes slightly pointed out. Brace your core and keep your chest lifted as you begin the movement. Lower your hips back and down as if sitting in a chair, ensuring your knees stay over your toes. Pause briefly when your thighs are parallel to the floor or as low as your mobility allows. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

4. Plank with Shoulder Taps

Why: This move strengthens your core and improves shoulder stability, which is essential for the plank and pushup portions of the burpee.

How:

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Engage your core to keep your hips stable and prevent them from rocking. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder. Place your hand back on the floor and stabilize your position. Repeat with your left hand tapping your right shoulder. Continue alternating sides for the desired number of reps.

Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 20 taps (10 per side).

5. Plank Jacks

Why: Plank jacks add a cardio element to core training, helping you build endurance for the high-intensity nature of burpees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How:

Start in a high plank position with your feet together and hands under your shoulders. Engage your core and ensure your body stays in a straight line. Jump your feet out wide, like the bottom of a jumping jack. Jump your feet back together to return to the starting position. Keep your hips level throughout the movement to avoid sagging or bouncing. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 20-25 reps.