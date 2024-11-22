How To Combine Cardio & Strength Training for Faster Weight Loss

If you want to lose weight effectively and sustainably, performing cardio and strength training can change your journey in the best way. Combining these two powerful forms of exercise provides a well-rounded approach that speeds up the calorie burn and helps sculpt lean muscle. To get you moving in the right direction, we spoke with a trainer who outlines exactly how to combine cardio and strength training for quicker weight loss.

In this article, we'll explore how to productively blend cardio and strength training to achieve your goal. From the best exercises to pro tips, we have everything you need to stay on the right track to success.

The Most Effective Ways To Combine Cardio and Strength Training To Accelerate Weight Loss

1. Circuit Training

Circuit training involves alternating between cardio and strength training exercises with minimal breaks to rest in between. "This keeps your heart rate elevated, leading to fat burn while also building strength," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, with Blink Fitness.

2. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) involves intense cardio exercise with strength movements to increase caloric output quickly. "This type of exercise boosts your metabolism as it puts your body in EPOC (excess post-exercise oxygen consumption)—i.e. continuing to burn calories after your workout is over," Garcia tells us.

High-intensity workouts are the most effective at burning a lot of calories. That being said, they can be rough on your body. "You should balance high-intensity workouts with low or medium-intensity workouts to achieve balance and give your body time to recover," Garcia recommends.

3. Rucking

If you haven't tried rucking before, now's an ideal time to grab a rucksack and start! "Walking with a weighted backpack combines low-impact cardio with resistance training," says Garcia. "It's an efficient way to burn calories and build strength in the core and lower body."

Strategies for Blending Cardio and Strength Training To Maximize Weight Loss

Work out at different intensity levels (low, medium, and high) during the week to allow your body sufficient time to recover and avoid burnout.

Slowly increase the weights as time passes to continue to challenge your body. This is referred to as "progressive overload."

Utilize supersets, which involve alternating between cardio and strength with minimal breaks to rest in between. This promotes a continuous calorie burn.

Perform compound exercises, which engage multiple muscle groups at once. Examples include squats and deadlifts.