7 Expert-Approved Exercises That Melt Belly Fat Fast

Losing belly fat is one of the most common fitness goals, yet it's also one of the most misunderstood. Many people believe that endless crunches will burn off stomach fat, but the truth is that spot reduction doesn't work. Instead, the most effective way to lose belly fat is by combining full-body strength training with high-intensity movements that elevate your heart rate and engage your core. When paired with a healthy diet and proper recovery, these exercises can help you shed stubborn fat and build a strong, defined midsection.

A well-designed workout plan for fat loss should focus on movements that maximize calorie burn while strengthening the muscles of the core. Compound exercises, which engage multiple muscle groups, are particularly effective for boosting metabolism and accelerating fat loss. Additionally, explosive and dynamic exercises, such as burpees and mountain climbers, engage the entire body and force the core to stabilize, making them ideal for burning belly fat. By performing these expert-approved exercises regularly, you'll not only see a reduction in belly fat but also develop a stronger, more athletic physique.

If you're ready to target belly fat and build a leaner core, these seven expert-approved exercises will help you get there fast. Incorporate them into your routine, focusing on intensity, consistency, and proper form. Let's get started.

7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

The Fat-Burning Core Workout

This workout consists of seven exercises designed to maximize calorie burn while strengthening your core. Perform them in a circuit, resting only when needed to keep your heart rate elevated.

Burpees

Burpees are one of the most effective exercises for burning fat and strengthening the entire body. This explosive movement engages the core, legs, and upper body while providing a serious cardiovascular challenge. By incorporating burpees into your routine, you'll increase your metabolism and burn more calories even after your workout is over.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower into a squat. Place your hands on the floor and jump your feet back into a push-up position. Perform a push-up, then quickly jump your feet forward to return to the squat. Explode upward into a jump, reaching your arms overhead.

Perform 3 sets of 10–15 reps.

Mountain Climbers

This high-intensity exercise torches belly fat while building core stability and endurance. The rapid leg movement forces the core to work overtime, helping to strengthen the abdominal muscles while burning calories.

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs. Continue alternating as fast as possible while keeping your core tight.

Perform 3 sets of 30–40 seconds.

Russian Twists

Russian twists target the obliques and deep core muscles, helping to define the waistline while improving rotational strength. Adding resistance, such as a medicine ball or dumbbell, increases the challenge.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet slightly lifted off the ground. Hold a weight or clasp your hands together and lean back slightly. Rotate your torso to one side, bringing your hands toward the floor. Twist to the opposite side and continue alternating.

Perform 3 sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

Jump Squats

Jump squats combine lower-body strength training with explosive power, helping to boost metabolism while engaging the core. This movement helps tighten the midsection while burning excess fat.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower into a deep squat. Explode upward, jumping as high as possible while keeping your core engaged. Land softly and immediately lower back into a squat to repeat.

Perform 3 sets of 12–15 reps.

Hanging Leg Raises

Hanging leg raises are one of the most effective exercises for targeting the lower abs, an area where many people struggle to lose fat. This movement requires full control of the core and improves overall abdominal strength.

Hang from a pull-up bar with your arms fully extended. Engage your core and lift your legs straight up until they reach hip height. Slowly lower back down with control, avoiding swinging.

Perform 3 sets of 10–12 reps.

Plank to Shoulder Taps

This exercise enhances core stability while forcing the muscles to work harder to resist rotation. It strengthens the deep core muscles, which play a key role in maintaining a flat stomach.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Without shifting your hips, lift one hand and tap the opposite shoulder. Lower your hand and repeat on the other side.

Perform 3 sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are a dynamic core movement that targets the entire abdominal region, including the lower abs and obliques. The twisting motion increases muscle engagement, making this one of the best exercises for sculpting a leaner waistline.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs lifted. Bring one elbow toward the opposite knee while extending the other leg. Switch sides in a pedaling motion, keeping your core engaged.

Perform 3 sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

