How To Lose 5 Pounds in Just 30 Days

If the idea of shedding five pounds in the next 30 days seems like an unattainable goal, think again. We're not saying rapid weight loss is a walk in the park, but with some expert guidance, we're confident you'll reach your weight loss goals in less than a month. All it takes is discipline, consistency, and an understanding of what your body needs. That's why we chatted with a registered dietitian and a nutrition coach who share their top tips regarding how to lose five pounds in 30 days.

The best part about these tips is that they'll lead you toward long-term weight loss without extreme diets or exhaustive exercise routines. All it takes are healthy lifestyle adjustments that nudge you in the right direction toward a slimmer, healthier you.

Tracie Haines-Landram, CSCS, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and nutrition coach with Barbend, tells ETNT, "When it comes to weight loss, the primary driver is overall caloric balance. To create weight loss that's primarily fat, you need to burn more calories than you consume. To best create this deficit, you'll want to attack it from both ends—consuming fewer calories through better food choices and expending more calories through physical activity."

So, if you're ready to say goodbye to those stubborn extra pounds without resorting to drastic measures, read on for some expert tips regarding how to lose five pounds in 30 days. Then, when you're finished, check out the 9 Best Low-Calorie Breakfasts for Weight Loss.

Choose protein-rich meals and snacks.

From eggs for breakfast to a handful of nuts for a snack, protein helps fuel your body while keeping hunger at bay. Destini Moody, RDN, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews, says, "Protein is a macronutrient that promotes a feeling of fullness. Thus, when your meal or snacks lack protein, it's easy to overeat throughout the day. If you want to manage your hunger while in a calorie deficit to lose weight, forgo those chips and granola bars between meals for some string cheese or beef jerky. Also, during meals, pay attention to the amount of protein and try combining plant and animal protein for more nutrition whenever possible."

Combine a calorie deficit with mindful eating.

Combine mindful eating with a balanced diet to effortlessly tip the scales in favor of your health. "You can create a caloric deficit of around 350 fewer calories per day through portion control and mindful eating," says Haines-Landram. "It may sound like a lot, but over the course of three meals, it's making small changes to cut back about 125 calories per meal. The best strategy to be aware of these small changes is through practicing mindful eating techniques that help teach you to savor your meals, recognize satiety, and prevent overindulging."

Establish a consistent exercise routine.

Whether it's brisk walks, heart-pounding runs, or high-intensity workouts, find an exercise routine that fits your lifestyle for consistent progress. "Though nutrition is the most important driver of weight loss, losing five pounds in 30 days can go more smoothly with a sensible exercise regimen," says Moody. "A combination of both strength training and cardio is key, but you need a plan. Without a structure or schedule, you can quickly get discouraged and begin to fail to see the point of showing up in the first place. Find a fitness app you trust, get a trainer, and put your workouts in your calendar so you can allocate time to getting it done."

Balance your macronutrient intake.

Strive for a balanced intake of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates so that your body gets proper nutrition for weight loss. "While creating a calorie deficit each day, you want to ensure you're still getting a balanced intake of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats," says Haines-Landram. "This helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports muscle maintenance, and provides sustained energy for workouts. Focus on whole, minimally processed foods. This means plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. These nutrient-dense options provide essential vitamins and minerals without excess calories."

Eat breakfast within 90 minutes of waking up.

Within 90 minutes of waking up, enjoy a nutrient-dense, high-protein breakfast to rev up your energy levels and set the tone for a day of healthy choices. "If you find yourself constantly hungry, it might be because you skipped breakfast," explains Moody. "Breakfast decides your hunger for the rest of the day. That's why it's named after 'breaking the fast.' If you want to keep your hunger under control while losing weight, aim to eat within 90 minutes of waking up, and your life will get much easier."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stay hydrated, and get your fiber.

Proper hydration and adequate fiber intake are essential for promoting fullness and preventing unnecessary snacking. "It's important to stay well-hydrated during the day, as sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking," explains Haines-Landram. "Water helps with digestion and can help prevent overeating. Include fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet. These whole foods provide satiety and aid in maintaining a healthy digestive system."

Measure and track your food intake.

Measuring and tracking your food intake can help you understand your eating patterns, allowing you to make informed decisions that align with your weight loss goals. "When trying to lose weight, it's important to maintain a calorie deficit," Moody explains. "If you want to keep track of your food efficiently and ensure you're eating enough but not too much, you'll need to weigh and measure what you're serving yourself. Tracking your intake is the most foolproof way to get this done."