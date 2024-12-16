4 Fun Hula Hoop Exercises To Shrink Belly Fat

There are plenty of ways to work out that will strengthen your muscles, help you lose weight, and increase your energy levels. For instance, running, yoga, and swimming are the favorite go-tos of many individuals. Or, you can switch things up and grab a hula hoop! If you weren't already in the know, there are some ultra-effective hula hoop exercises to shrink belly fat, and we'll get into them below. But before we do, here's some background info on the exercise.

Something that many of us likely haven't used since we were kids, hula hoops can actually be a great way to work out. Not only are they super fun, but hula hooping can be an excellent calorie burner while firing up your core muscles.

So, how do you reap the benefits of a hula hoop workout? Let's explore the best hula hoop exercises to shrink belly fat and help you get fit.

1. Weighted Hula Hooping

Isaac Robertson, a nutritionist, personal fitness trainer, and the co-founder and chief editor of Total Shape, tells us that hula hooping is a productive aerobic exercise that will engage your core throughout the entire workout.

For that reason, Robertson says, "If you are a beginner, go for a weighted hoop, as they are easier to handle and more effective than the regular ones. You'll burn more calories while trying to spin it. If you look forward to reducing fat around your waist, hula hooping is best for you! Try including it in your daily workout schedule, and you're all set!"

2. Hula Hoop Standing Twist

Whether or not you opt to use a weighted hula hoop or a regular version, Darryl Higgins, founder of Athlete Desk, suggests incorporating standing twists into your workout routine. Higgins tells us, "With a hula hoop, this is one of the most basic ways to exercise. The abs get a great workout [as you use the hula hoop to] twist in a standing position."

How To Do It:

Hold the hoop steady with your hands. As you keep your legs sturdy and still and shoulder-width apart, twist your upper body first to your right side for 5 to 10 seconds before doing the same on your left side. As the exercise becomes easier, try increasing the number of reps and sets.

3. Hula Hoop Russian Twist

"Russian twists are a fantastic core exercise, [which] you can amp up a notch by performing it with a hula hoop," Julien Raby, certified fitness trainer, gym owner, and founder of WodReview.com, tells Eat This, Not That! "Russian twists are incredible for burning calories. It's also excellent for abs and core strength. Increase the workout intensity and/or incorporate weights into the routine to help burn more calories. This aids in the management of love handles or muffin tops."

How To Do It:

Hold a hula hoop with both hands before you and lean back as you lift your legs. While in this position, twist the hula hoop to your right side for 5 to 10 seconds before twisting to your left side. Increase the number of reps and sets as you're able.

4. Hula Hoop V-Sit

Higgins also recommends hula hoop v-sits to target belly fat. Another hula hoop exercise you'll do while sitting on the floor, Higgins explains, "It's a workout that helps you build a strong core. It's also the quickest technique to lose weight in your stomach."

How To Do It:

Lean back and lift your legs. From there, let your legs lower, but don't let them hit the floor before lifting them back up again until your body is in a v-like position. Increase the number of reps and sets as your strength increases.