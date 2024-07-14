15 Best High-Protein, Low-Calorie Snacks at the Grocery Store

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Snacktime is the perfect opportunity to sneak in nutrients that you may not have prioritized in other meals throughout the day. If you didn't quite hit your protein goal, you may want to reach for a snack that supplies this satiating macro without adding many calories to your budget. Finding high-protein, low-calorie foods can sometimes be challenging, but we've got you covered with some of our favorite store-bought snacks that fit the bill.

If you're trying to lose weight, gain muscle, or just maintain your metabolism as you age, adding more quality protein to your day is a great place to start. According to the International Society of Sports Nutrition, people who exercise should aim to eat about 0.6 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight (so if you weigh 150 pounds, that works out to 90 to 150 grams of protein per day). Eating in the higher protein range can also help curb cravings and help with recovery after a workout.

If you find that you're struggling to hit the protein mark each day, start replacing your go-to noshes with some high-protein snacks instead. Below, we've rounded up the best high-protein snacks under 200 calories to help you stay lean. Stock up, and then check out these 25 Superfoods That Are Surprisingly High in Protein.

Chobani Zero Sugar Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce cup) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

If you're craving something sweet, skip the sleeve of cookies and spoon into Chobani's Zero Sugar Yogurt instead. This line of creamy Greek yogurt comes in dessert-inspired flavors, such as Strawberry Cheesecake, Milk & Cookies, and Key Lime Pie, and the best part is each flavor has just 60 calories, an impressive 12 grams of protein, and zero sugar (which also means it's lactose-free). Instead of sugar, Chobani sweetens its yogurt with stevia and monk fruit extract, two natural sweeteners virtually free of calories.

Rivalz Stuffed Snacks

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Rivalz knows that salty potato and tortilla chips have a special place in our hearts, which is why they went out to create more nutrient-dense versions of these snacks. Think of Rivalz as a crunchy pocket filled with flavors of your favorite comfort foods. They come in three flavors: Late Night Pizza, Extra Chedda' Mac, and Spicy Street Taco, and each serving packs 8 grams of plant-based protein (mostly from pea protein), plus 4 grams of fiber for just 140 calories.

Quest Protein Chips

Nutrition (Per 32-gram bag) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 18 g

Quest hacked the tortilla chip game and managed to pack its snack with eight times more protein than Doritos. The chip base is made with whey protein and milk protein for a snack that packs 18 grams of protein—the same amount in three large eggs! With flavors like Cheddar & Sour Cream, Loaded Taco, and Ranch, you're sure to find a bag that hits the spot, whether you're cozied up on the couch in front of the TV or rallying to host game day.

Ghost Protein Cereal

Nutrition (Per 1 ¼ cup) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 17 g

When a handful of cereal here and there turns into a bowl, you'll want to spoon into Ghost's Protein Cereal. This is one of the very few cereals that will actually keep you full for hours after eating it, which you can chalk up to its 17 grams of protein per serving. Coming in nostalgic flavors, including Marshmallow (featuring real Lucky Charms marshmallows) and Peanut Butter, you won't even miss those sugary boxes you grew up on. Snack on this crunchy cereal on its own, or enjoy it with half a cup of skim milk for a high-protein snack that satisfies your sweet tooth.

Chomps Turkey Jerky

Nutrition (Per Original Turkey stick) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

Chomps' meat sticks are made with either free-range turkey, grass-fed beef, or venison and come in various flavors that pack 10 to 12 grams of protein without added sugar. They're portable and don't require refrigeration, so it's the type of snack you can take with you on a road trip, toss in your gym bag, and keep in your glove compartment for easy protein on the go.

Fairlife Core Power Protein Shakes

Nutrition (Per 14-ounce bottle) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 26 g

Picture this: You're in the mood for a milkshake but don't want to slurp up a whole day's worth of sugar and the calorie count to match. Instead, grab a chilled bottle of Fairlife's Chocolate, Strawberry, or Vanilla Core Power shakes. Each flavor hits you with the same nostalgic flavor you'd expect from your go-to diner milkshake. The best part is one bottle contains 26 grams of protein for just 170 calories (and only 7 grams of sugar). It's the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up instead of stepping out for another latte or cracking open the cookie jar.

Cabot Lite50 Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Nutrition (Per 28g bar) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

We're no strangers to opening the fridge's cheese drawer during any and all hours of the day. Cabot makes snack time a smidge smarter with its Lite50 Sharp Cheddar Cheese, which has 50% less fat than traditional sharp cheddar. Each individually wrapped cheese bar is perfectly portioned and has 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, and 70 calories. Pair it with a beef stick or some high-protein crackers (like Pure Protein's Cheesy Crackers) for a satiating savory snack.

Good Culture Cottage Cheese Simply Strawberry

Nutrition (Per 142g container) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

Cottage cheese offers a stellar protein-to-calorie ratio, and Good Culture is the creme-de-la-creme of this classic dairy snack. Each cup contains 15 grams of protein, just 3 grams of sugar, and 100 calories. Bonus: Good Culture beats other brands in the dairy space by packing its cottage cheese with live and active probiotics for good gut health. The Simply line is deliciously thick and creamy and comes in four flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Peach.

Pure Protein Popped Crisps

Nutrition (Per 36g bag) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

Popped crisps are usually marketed as a healthier snack than traditional potato chips thanks to their lower fat content, but these crisps from Pure Protein blow it out of the park. One bag has 12 grams of protein for 150 calories. Meanwhile, most popped potato crisps have just 1 gram of protein. With flavors like Hickory Barbecue and Sour Cream & Onion, you'll want to swap out your nightly Netflix and popcorn fix for these protein chips.

Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky

Nutrition (Per package) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Tuna is one of the most nutrient-dense protein sources, and Pescavore turns this tasty fish into a portable snack you can take anywhere. Each package contains two strips for a total of 14 grams of protein and just 100 calories. We love that Pescavore exclusively sources sustainable, wild-caught fish, and the fish jerky is free of sugar and lower in sodium than most of its competitors.

Promix Protein Puff Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

Think of these as protein-powdered rice krispie treats. Each bar contains 15 grams of the satiating macro and 5 grams of filling fiber. We especially love that these marshmallow bars contain protein and fiber, a combo that keeps you fuller for longer. You'll be tempted to try every flavor in Promix's line, from the Birthday Cake to the Blueberries & Cream.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lifeway Low-Fat Plain Kefir

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 125vmg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 10 g

Lifeway's Kefir, a tangy drinkable yogurt, is brimming with protein and probiotics. A one-cup serving has 110 calories, 10 grams of protein, 30%t of your daily value of calcium, and 12 strains of live and active probiotic cultures to help support a healthy gut. This tart, refreshing drink is best enjoyed on its own, but you can also pour it into smoothies or shakes for an extra boost of nutrients and staying power.

OWYN Protein Shakes

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

OWYN packs all the nutrients you need and none you don't need in its tasty plant-based shakes, which come in flavors like Cold Brew and Cookies and Creamless. You'll get 20 grams of complete protein from pea and pumpkin seed protein, which provides all nine essential amino acids, vegan omega-3s from flax oil, and 3 grams of satiating fiber to help keep you full. Pop these in the fridge for a refreshing, milkshake-like treat that's easy to grab for a busy day ahead.

EPIC Venison Beef Sea Salt Pepper Snack Strips

Nutrition (Per 23g strip) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

Venison is a great lean source of protein, and EPIC's sticks turn the nutritious game meat into a portable snack that's easy to take on outdoor adventures or just throw in a carry-on bag. EPIC's meat jerky sticks are made with a blend of 100 percent grass-fed venison and beef, providing a nice dose of protein and healthy fats. One salt-and-pepper-flavored stick is packed with 9 grams of protein for just 80 calories, and these are Whole 30-approved and keto-friendly.

Icelandic Provisions Skyr

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce cup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

Skyr, or Icelandic-style yogurt, is strained multiple times to yield a thick, protein-rich snack that hits the spot any time of day. Icelandic Provisions provides all the creamy, luscious decadence of dessert without the exorbitant amount of added sugar you don't want. To get the most bang for your protein buck, go the plain skyr route: Each cup has an impressive 17 grams of protein for just 120 calories.