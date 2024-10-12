Is LMNT Good for You? A Dietitian's Honest Review

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

While listening to a podcast, I heard an advertisement for LMNT, a high-sodium electrolyte powder, that claimed everyone should add it to their water to boost hydration. As a dietitian and consumer, I like this supplement, but the suggestion that it's suitable for everyone is misleading—LMNT isn't necessarily the right choice for all.

LMNT is formulated to improve hydration with 1,000 milligrams of sodium per stick, which provides 43% of the daily value. This high sodium content sets it apart from other electrolyte products that typically offer lower and more balanced levels of sodium, potassium, and magnesium.

To determine if LMNT is good for you, we'll break down what we know about this electrolyte drink's ingredients, benefits, and potential drawbacks. With ongoing research about the optimal sodium intake in mind, we'll also discuss who can benefit from it and who might want to avoid it. Read on, and for more, don't miss 9 Healthiest Electrolyte Powders—and 2 To Skip.

What Is LMNT? Value Proposition & Ingredient List

LMNT is a high-sodium, zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix designed to improve your hydration without other ingredients commonly found in these types of drinks, like sugar, artificial flavors, or preservatives. It provides a quick and easy hydration solution for athletes, heavy sweaters, or people who do not get enough salt in their diet.

You'll find anywhere from 3-7 ingredients in a packet of LMNT, depending on the flavor.

In every packet of LMNT, you'll find these three electrolytes that work together to support fluid balance in the cells and body:

Salt (sodium chloride)

Magnesium malate

Potassium chloride

Other ingredients, depending on the flavor, include:

Citric acid

Malic acid

Natural flavors

Stevia

Nutritional Profile of LMNT

Each packet, whether flavored or unflavored, has the same nutrition profile, with only the calorie amount changing.

Nutrition (Per packet) :

Calories : 5 to 10

Sodium : 1,000 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Sugar : 0 g

Magnesium : 60 mg

Potassium : 200 mg

An entire packet provides 43% DV sodium, 4% DV potassium, and 15% DV magnesium.

The Science Behind LMNT vs. Other Electrolyte Powders

Compared to other electrolyte powders, which typically contain 50 to 500 milligrams of sodium, LMNT stands out with 1,000 milligrams per stick. This higher sodium content is a key differentiator that sets it apart from other brands. For other electrolytes, LMNT provides 60 milligrams of magnesium and 200 milligrams of potassium, which are comparable to the amounts found in many other products.

LMNT's approach is based on recent scientific literature suggesting that optimal health outcomes may be achieved at sodium levels two to three times higher than current government recommendations. Each stick contains 43% of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025's recommended limit of 2,300 milligrams per day. Meanwhile, the American Heart Association advises keeping sodium intake below 1,500 milligrams daily to help reduce the risk of heart disease.

When it comes to health, there's a lot of talk about reducing the amount of sodium we eat, not eating more of it; however, recent scientific evidence supports higher amounts of sodium for optimal health. A January 2024 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition found that consuming 3,000 milligrams of sodium per day could maximize health benefits without raising the risk of heart failure. LMNT's interpretation of the evidence even supports daily sodium consumption between 4,000 and 6,000 milligrams.

Health Benefits of LMNT

Many people choose to drink LMNT for health reasons. Here are some of the benefits you may find by adding it into your diet:

Improved hydration

Sodium and other electrolytes, like potassium and magnesium, help to regulate fluid in the body. If your diet is very low in sodium or you're losing excessive amounts through sweat or sickness, you're at risk for dehydration.

Without enough sodium, your body won't hold onto as much water as it needs, and fluid will shift into cells, causing them to swell, leading to symptoms like fatigue, headaches, muscle cramping, and dizziness. LMNT provides a good balance of electrolytes, with 1,000 milligrams of sodium, 200 milligrams of potassium, and 60 milligrams of magnesium.

No Added Sugars

Many electrolyte drinks come with added sugars and may unnecessarily add to your total added sugar intake for the day. Eating too many added sugars can increase your risk of several chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Flavored LMNT is sweetened with stevia for a natural sweetness. If you don't like the flavor of stevia, you can choose the natural LMNT, which includes just sodium, magnesium, and potassium.

Increased Energy

Drinking LMNT prior to and after endurance exercise or periods of heavy sweating may help you power through your workouts with more energy and power. Athletes who are well-hydrated experience less fatigue, slower heart rate, and a lower perceived rate of exhaustion, which could lead to more miles, more reps, and more power during exercise.

Potential Drawbacks of LMNT

Risk of Excess Sodium

If you already eat a diet high in processed, high-sodium foods and aren't losing excess sodium through sweat, adding a packet of LMNT could cause you to get too much sodium. A diet high in sodium without high sodium losses can eventually cause damage to the vascular system, kidneys, bones, and heart.

May Increase Blood Pressure

Since sodium helps to regulate fluid in the body, people who are sensitive to salt may experience high blood pressure if adding LMNT to their routine leads to too much salt in their diet. As sodium in the bloodstream pulls fluid towards it, arterial pressure increases and can increase the risk of heart disease.

A July 2016 review in Lancet found that the connection between a high-sodium diet and an increased risk of heart disease is seen in those with high blood pressure, while there is no clear connection between a high-sodium diet and heart disease in those without high blood pressure.

Is LMNT Good For You?

If you need a sodium boost in your diet, LMNT is a healthy and convenient way to improve your hydration, free from added sugars and artificial ingredients. If it's out of your budget, you could also add more sodium to your diet by eating nutritious foods higher in sodium, like cottage cheese and pickles, or adding an extra pinch of salt while cooking. LMNT may be a healthy option for you if:

You live in a warm climate and are a heavy sweater

You're physically active

You eat a whole-food diet that's low in sodium

However, LMNT may do more harm than good if you:

Are physically inactive

Already eat a diet high in processed, sodium-rich foods

Do not sweat a lot

Have hypertension or are sensitive to salt