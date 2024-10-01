What Type of Exercise Burns the Most Calories?

It's no secret that burning calories is essential for weight loss. But when it comes to exercise, some are better than others at calorie-burning. Fortunately, ETNT has you covered. We chatted with Rachel MacPherson, CPT, an ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who reveals the science behind her top exercise that burns the most calories so you can make the most out of your workout time.

Whether your fitness goal is to shed unwanted pounds or simply to get healthier, understanding which exercises burn the most calories can help you plan a more effective workout routine. According to the National Institutes of Health, the number of calories you burn depends on several factors, including exercise intensity and duration, body weight, age, and metabolism.

Ultimately, incorporating a healthy balance of cardiovascular and strength training exercises into your routine is the best way to support long-term weight loss and boost your health.

Understanding the Calorie-Burning Process

At its core, the calorie-burning process involves energy expenditure during physical activity. The number of calories you burn depends on various factors like body size, muscle mass, age, and activity level. According to MacPherson, people with more muscle and larger body sizes burn more calories even at rest. Aging can reduce calorie burn due to muscle loss, but this can be countered with muscle-building exercises. Genetics and hormones can also impact how efficient your metabolism is at using energy.

MacPherson explains, "The calorie-burning process is your metabolism, which is how your body turns what you eat and drink into energy to support bodily functions like breathing and muscle movement. The number of calories you burn daily depends on your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), which is the energy your body needs to complete bodily functions while at rest."

Running Is the #1 Best Exercise To Burn Calories

"Running burns the most calories," says MacPherson.

"Running burns the most calories," says MacPherson. "Running at 10 miles per hour (mph) for 30 minutes will burn [approximately] 594 calories for a 155-pound person. However, that pace is very challenging, and few people can keep it up for 30 minutes. For recreational runners, 5 to 6mph is more common, which burns [an estimated] 288 calories [to 350 calories] in 30 minutes for a 155-pound person. Experienced runners can typically manage 6 to 7.5 mph, which will burn about 450 mph for a 155-pound person in 30 minutes."

However, MacPherson elaborates that cardio alone isn't the most efficient way to burn calories, as consuming small amounts of high-calorie food can easily offset the effort. Instead, she suggests creating a healthy calorie deficit through diet, staying active throughout the day, and incorporating strength training for best weight-loss results.

Additional Top Calorie-Burning Exercises

In addition to running, several other exercises offer excellent calorie-burning potential:

Strength Training

"Strength training helps keep your metabolism healthy," says MacPherson. "Research shows that your body adjusts and burns fewer calories over time when exercising the same amount. That's why relying on the highest calorie-burning exercises as your sole strategy to lose weight is not likely to work, especially over the long term."

MacPherson recommends strength training two to five days per week.

Walking

MacPherson notes that walking is a low-impact way to boost your daily calorie burn without overloading your body. Walking frequently throughout the day, whether at home, the office, or around the neighborhood, can burn significantly more calories than a single intense workout like running. She suggests walking daily for as long as you're comfortable to maximize these benefits.

Recreational Sports

"Choosing a social sport you enjoy will help you stay motivated and consistent with your exercise," explains MacPherson. "It'll feel fun and engaging and contribute to stress relief, which research suggests is crucial for weight loss. Social and team sports can be played a few times per week, but even one day per week can provide significant benefits."

How to Maximize Your Calorie Burn When Exercising

Strength training builds muscle, which helps boost metabolism and burn more calories, even when you're not exercising. Also, eating a healthy, well-balanced diet and not consuming calories is essential for maximizing your calorie burn. As MacPherson notes, fueling your body with healthy carbs and protein is key to maximizing performance and preventing fatigue, which helps you burn more calories efficiently.

Reducing your rest times or using supersets (alternating between opposing muscle groups) can also help optimize calorie burn during your strength training workouts. Limiting rest to 60 seconds between sets keeps the intensity high and reduces workout time without sacrificing results.

"Getting enough sleep also helps maximize calorie burn since you'll have more energy to perform at higher intensities without stopping," says MacPherson. "Also, prioritizing recovery will prevent fatigue and injury, helping you stay consistent and progress toward your fitness goals."