Walking is an underrated yet incredibly effective fat-burning activity. In fact, Dian Griesel, Ph.D., author of “TurboCharged: The Silver Disobedience Edition,” says “it works better than almost anything else.” But is walking enough on its own to burn belly fat—especially after you reach 40? Griesel shares everything you need to know about walking for fat loss.

Is Walking Enough To Burn Belly Fat After 40?

“Especially after 40, when hormones and metabolism shift, walking gives your body exactly what it needs: steady fat-burning without stressing your joints or draining your energy,” she explains. “It is not only about looking leaner. Walking also improves cholesterol, blood sugar, insulin, triglycerides, and blood pressure. Even a simple 10-minute stroll after meals helps your body process sugar more effectively. That can make a big difference in shrinking belly fat and lowering the risk of chronic disease.”

While walking can help transform your body, Griesel also recommends incorporating “mini muscle sessions” into your routine. She typically performs three to five of these sessions for just a minute each, sprinkled throughout her day.

“The best part is that they do not require anything except you,” Griesel says. “Think lunges, reverse lunges, push-ups or counter push-ups, air squats, arm circles, or planks. Simple movements that wake up your muscles and keep your metabolism firing.”

In addition, consider adding a bit of weight to your walks, such as a weighted vest or rucksack, to the benefits of a cardio and strength workout all in one. Sticking to the basics also works.

“I am thrifty and often toss a few canned vegetables or baggies of sand into a backpack and go,” Griesel tells us. “It is all about being creative and making movement part of daily life. The most important part is to keep walking. Strength moves are wonderful add-ons that give you extra fuel, but walking is the foundation that makes everything work.”

The Daily Step Count To Aim For

You’ll first want to establish your baseline. Griesel recommends wearing a pedometer for a full day and recording your normal steps. This serves as an excellent starting point.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“From there, add 6,000 steps above your baseline for steady results and aim for 10,000 steps daily if you want faster progress,” Griesel says. “Research shows that spreading those steps throughout the day in short 10-minute sessions is just as effective as one long walk. If you cannot carve out an hour, do not worry. Small, consistent walks will add up and deliver real change.”

The Ideal Walking Pace To Burn Belly Fat

Your benchmark pace should be brisk yet comfortable. You should be able to easily chat with a walking buddy without being out of breath.

“That is the sweet spot for fat burning,” Griesel says. “If you find yourself breathless, slow down because at that point your body is burning muscle instead of fat. A little sweat is fine, but consistency at a steady pace is what delivers results. Later, when you are ready, you can add short sprints or light resistance. The foundation remains walking at a pace where you can still talk easily.”

April Gatlin, ACE CPT, master coach for STRIDE Fitness, stresses the importance of consistency: “consistency of doing this five to seven days a week; consistency of pace of the walk/stride.” She adds, “Think of a [challenging] but doable pace as you go through these consistent walks.”

How Walking Compares To Running for Fat Loss and Sustainability After 40

Walking and running are both stellar calorie burners. Griesel says the difference lies in where the energy originates.

“Walking uses fat as its primary fuel while running often taps into muscle because fat cannot break down quickly enough to keep up with that intensity,” she explains. “Walking is sustainable, gentle on your joints, and allows you to keep lean muscle while steadily burning fat. Especially after 40, walking is the smarter choice for long-term fat loss and overall health.”