5 Best Bodyweight Exercises To Lose Your Belly Overhang in 30 Days
We've all been there—trying to squeeze into a favorite pair of jeans or tucking away stubborn belly fat that just won't budge. But don't worry because we have good news to share: The solution to your belly bulge issue might be simpler than you'd think. We spoke with Nadia Murdock, CPT, a certified fitness instructor at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares five of the best bodyweight exercises to lose belly fat in 30 days.
"There are several reasons why someone may experience belly overhang, ranging from significant weight gain to genetics," Murdock tells us. "But with the proper lifestyle adjustments like nutrition, sleep, and stress management combined with exercise, you can improve the appearance of this."
We all want a flat and toned tummy. Fortunately, achieving this goal doesn't require neverending crunches or costly gym memberships. With the right bodyweight exercises, you can melt unwanted belly fat from the comfort of your home, at a park, or anywhere you choose to sweat it out.
Now, let's explore Murdock's top five bodyweight exercises to lose belly fat. Each of these exercises is your golden ticket to a flatter and firmer midsection.
Sumo Squats with Arm Pulses
The sumo squat with arm pulses is a go-to bodyweight move for kickstarting your belly fat-melting journey.
- Stand tall with your feet in a wide stance, outside hip-width.
- Point your toes outward.
- Bend your knees and lower into a squat, ensuring your knees don't go over your toes.
- Extend both arms overhead and perform a "pulldown action" while you squat.
- Stop once you reach shoulder height while maintaining proper form with your arms.
- Perform 5 sets of 10 to 12 reps.
Lunge Tap Out
Lunges are a fantastic way to target your leg muscles, but let's kick it up a notch with the lunge tap out. This variation engages your inner thighs and helps with balance, making it a perfect addition to your weight loss routine.
- Stand tall and place both palms on a chair or steady surface to maintain balance.
- Bring one leg forward as you step into a lunge.
- Rather than return to the start position, tap your back leg to the side.
- Perform 5 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.
Goddess Arm Plies
The goddess arm plie supports healthy weight loss while strengthening your upper body.
- Stand tall, planting your feet wide with your toes turned out.
- Lower into a squat.
- Rise back up and sweep both arms out to your sides and then overhead, engaging your arm muscles.
- Straighten your legs and lower your arms.
- Complete 5 sets of 10 to 12 reps.
Traditional Pushups and Variations
The classic pushup is a total-body workout in itself. It strengthens your chest, shoulders, arms, and core while helping you shed those extra pounds. If you want to spice it up, try variations like diamond pushups or incline pushups. These exercises target different muscle groups and keep your workouts exciting.
- For a traditional pushup, begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line.
- Lower your chest, getting as close as possible to the ground.
- Press back up.
- Perform 5 sets of 8 to 12 reps.
Traditional Plank and Variations
Holding a plank engages your entire body—especially your core. To keep things interesting, experiment with side planks or forearm planks. These variations help with weight loss, tone your obliques, and build endurance.
- Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the ground and your body forming a straight line.
- Hold the plank for 30 seconds.