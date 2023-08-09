5 Ways Jaclyn Smith Loses Weight at 77

Whether you know Jaclyn Smith from her five-season stint on Charlie's Angels or her fashion line that's sold everywhere from Nordstrom to HSN and Amazon, the TV star has forever cemented a place in Hollywood and remains a beloved icon. At 77, the former Max Factor model continues to make headlines for her business-savvy empire, but also for her youthful appearance. There's been a lot of buzz surrounding Smith for her beautiful Instagram photos that showcase her timeless look and she revealed the secret behind her ageless beauty–healthy lifestyle choices. "I don't drink," she told Fox News. "I've never touched a drug. I exercise daily. I'm married to a heart surgeon who preaches the importance of eating your fruits and vegetables." Here's a closer look at how she stays so fit and what nutrition experts think.

1 She Cooks Often

Besides stunning photos of Smith and her family, fans can catch a glimpse of the actress' daily life on Instagram. She posts often and reveals a lot of her go-to recipes that she cooks from home.

What the Expert Says: ACE-certified trainer and nutritionist Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, tells us, "Cooking at home can contribute to better health and fitness in several ways. First, by preparing your meals, you have control over ingredients, portion sizes, and cooking methods, allowing you to choose healthier options and reduce excessive calories, fats, and sugars. Second, cooking empowers you to incorporate a variety of nutrient-rich foods like vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, promoting a balanced diet." She continues, "Additionally, home-cooked meals often have fewer additives and preservatives compared to processed foods, which can support overall well-being. Lastly, the act of cooking can be a mindful and enjoyable activity, reducing stress and potentially encouraging a more positive relationship with food and eating."

2 She Makes Green Smoothies

Smith is a big believer in health and beauty from within. "What we put on our bodies shows up on our faces," she told Fox and one way she ensures she gets the nutrients needed is by having a green smoothie every day. She shared her favorite recipe a few months back and wrote, "It's delicious and gives me a boost of energy!"

Ingredients:

1/2 cucumber

1/2 apple

1/4 lemon

1 stalk celery

1 slice ginger

1/4 cup of spinach

1/4 cup of kale

Instructions:

Add water to cover 1/2 of ingredients & blend.

What the Expert Says: Sabat approves of the smoothie and says, "It contains a variety of fruits and vegetables, which contribute to its overall healthiness due to the range of nutrients and potential health benefits they offer. Let's break down the ingredients and their potential health benefits:

Cucumber: Cucumbers are low in calories and provide hydration due to their high water content. They also contain vitamins and minerals like vitamin K, vitamin C, and potassium.

Apple: Apples are a good source of dietary fiber, particularly soluble fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestive health. They also provide vitamins such as vitamin C and various antioxidants.

Lemon: Lemons are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that supports immune function and skin health. The citric acid in lemons may also have a mild detoxifying effect and support digestion.

Celery: Celery is low in calories and a good source of fiber. It contains antioxidants and provides vitamin K, which is important for blood clotting and bone health.

Ginger: Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can aid digestion, alleviate nausea, and potentially provide immune system support.

Spinach: Spinach is packed with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin K, folate, and iron. It's also a good source of antioxidants like beta-carotene, which supports eye health.

Kale: Kale is another nutrient-dense leafy green that contains vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like potassium and calcium. It's also rich in antioxidants and fiber.

By combining these ingredients, your green smoothie provides a mix of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. This combination can support overall health by promoting digestion, providing hydration, supporting immune function, and contributing to a well-rounded nutrient intake."

3 She Eats Chinese Greens

Another way Smith gets her serving of vegetables is by cooking with Chinese greens, which she said are "some of the healthiest" and shared the detailed recipe for her seared tofu that included the greens.

Ingredients:

1 package of firm tofu; removed from box, rinsed and patted dry

Vegetable oil to coat pan

1 cup of water

½ cup of ground pork (or chicken)

½ tablespoon of soy sauce

2-3 stalks of Chinese leeks or scallions

Salt and pepper to taste

What the Expert Says: "Chinese greens, also known as Asian greens or Chinese vegetables, refer to a variety of leafy and edible vegetables commonly used in Chinese cuisine and other Asian cuisines," Sabat explains. "These vegetables are known for their unique flavors, textures, and nutritional benefits. Some popular examples of Chinese greens include:

Bok Choy (Pak Choi): Bok choy is a type of Chinese cabbage with thick white stalks and dark green leaves. It's rich in vitamins A and C, as well as calcium, potassium, and fiber.

Choy Sum: Choy sum, also called Chinese flowering cabbage, has tender stems and delicate yellow flowers. It's a good source of vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate.

Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli): Gai lan has thick stems, dark green leaves, and small flower buds. It's high in vitamins A and C, as well as iron and calcium.

Yu Choy: Yu choy is similar to gai lan but has smaller leaves and stems. It's packed with vitamins A and C and is also a good source of iron.

Chinese Spinach (Amaranth): Chinese spinach has tender leaves and stems. It's rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, and iron.

Water Spinach (Kangkong): Water spinach is a semi-aquatic plant with long, hollow stems and tender leaves. It's a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as iron and calcium.

Chinese greens are considered healthy for several reasons:

Nutrient Density: Chinese greens are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential for overall health. They are particularly high in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like calcium and iron.

Low in Calories: Most Chinese greens are low in calories and carbohydrates, making them suitable for various dietary preferences, including those aiming to manage their weight.

Fiber Content: These vegetables are generally high in dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion, regulates blood sugar levels, and supports heart health.

Antioxidant Properties: Many Chinese greens contain antioxidants such as beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which help protect cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Mineral Content: Chinese greens provide important minerals like calcium and iron, contributing to bone health and preventing anemia.

Culinary Versatility: Chinese greens can be cooked in a variety of ways, from stir-frying and steaming to soups and salads, making it easy to incorporate them into diverse dishes."

Sabat also says the recipe Smith posted is healthy and lists the following reasons:

"Tofu: Tofu is a good source of plant-based protein and contains essential amino acids. It's also low in saturated fat and contains no cholesterol. Tofu is rich in minerals like calcium and iron. It's versatile and can be used as a meat substitute, making the dish lower in saturated fat compared to using only ground pork or chicken.

Vegetable Oil: While the recipe suggests using vegetable oil, it's worth noting that the type and amount of oil used can influence the overall healthiness of the dish. Opting for healthier cooking oils like olive oil or avocado can provide healthier fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats) that are beneficial for heart health.

Ground Pork or Chicken: While the recipe includes a small amount of ground pork or chicken, these meats can provide a good source of protein. However, moderation is key, as excessive consumption of red or processed meats is associated with health risks. Choosing lean cuts of meat or using lean ground poultry can reduce the overall fat content.

Soy Sauce: Soy sauce adds flavor to the dish but is also high in sodium. If you're aiming for a healthier option, you could opt for reduced-sodium soy sauce or use it in moderation to control sodium intake.

Chinese Leeks or Scallions: These vegetables add flavor, color, and nutrients to the dish. They are low in calories and provide vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate.

Salt and Pepper: While salt and pepper are used for seasoning, it's important to use them in moderation, especially if you're concerned about sodium intake. Excess sodium can contribute to high blood pressure and other health issues."

However, Sabat shares that there's a way to make the recipe even healthier.

"Use a healthier cooking oil like olive oil.

Opt for lean ground chicken or turkey instead of pork.

Include a variety of colorful vegetables to add more nutrients and fiber to the dish.

Experiment with reduced-sodium soy sauce or other lower-sodium flavoring options.

Consider incorporating whole grains, such as brown rice or quinoa, as a side dish to increase fiber content.

4 She Does Side Lunges with Wood Chop

In addition to eating healthy, Smith stays active and works out daily. She shared a post showing one way she stays in great shape–side lunges.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What the Expert Says: "The side lunge with wood chop is a dynamic exercise that combines a side lunge and a diagonal wood chopping motion using a weight," Sabat explains. "It offers numerous benefits, including strengthening the lower body muscles (quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes), improving hip mobility, engaging core muscles, enhancing rotational stability, and working the shoulders and arms. Additionally, this exercise promotes functional movement and can elevate heart rate for cardiovascular benefits. Importantly, it is a low-impact exercise, making it suitable for individuals seeking to minimize joint stress while still getting an effective workout."

5 She Likes Having Toned Arms

"Arms are very important to keep firm to pick up your granddaughters and I have two beautiful ones," Smith says in a video she posted showing an arm workout she enjoys doing.

What the Expert Says: "Engaging the core and performing side twists with a resistance band and weight engages the oblique, shoulder, and arm muscles, promoting muscle toning and functional strength," Sabat says. "The resistance challenges these muscles, while the twisting motion activates the obliques and stabilizing muscles. This exercise also contributes to calorie expenditure. She is toning her arms without a lot of weight as the resistance band keeps the pressure on the muscle without the weight being too heavy. This helps to prevent injury while getting nice, toned arms."