You've likely heard the saying, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." While you'll see varying opinions on that statement, there's no doubt that eating a wholesome breakfast has its benefits. For many, busy mornings lead to skipping this meal or grabbing a less nutritious item as you head out the door. For others, a trip through a drive-thru or a large coffee drink may constitute breakfast. For those who have little time to spare in the morning and want to prepare a healthy breakfast, we have you covered with 10 of the best lazy breakfast ideas for weight loss.

Before we give you specific ideas for breakfast, here are some tips for preparing a healthy, lazy breakfast:

Make sure your meal contains produce. Fruit is an easy pick that requires minimal prep and incorporates essential fiber into your meal.

Fruit is an easy pick that requires minimal prep and incorporates essential fiber into your meal. Choose a protein source for your breakfast. Protein is a filling nutrient that allows your meal to be more satiating. This is a staple of a well-balanced meal and can promote weight loss.

Protein is a filling nutrient that allows your meal to be more satiating. This is a staple of a well-balanced meal and can promote weight loss. Limit added sugar. Whether you are eating cereal, a protein shake, or a ready-to-eat bar, choose options with little to no added sugar as this ingredient is a source of empty calories that could slow your weight loss.

The next time you head to the store, choose a few of these ideas to incorporate into your menu planning. Each option requires fewer than five ingredients and can be prepared with minimal time and effort in the kitchen. Here are 10 lazy breakfast ideas for weight loss.

Cottage Cheese With Blueberries and Chopped Walnuts

Choosing a low-prep protein for breakfast can feel tricky, but cottage cheese is a great selection that can be turned into endless meal options. When paired with berries and walnuts, you have a balanced breakfast that includes all of the macronutrients and a variety of textures. Plus, it can be prepared the night before, within 5 minutes the morning of, and eaten on the go. Add a dash of cinnamon for extra flavor, or swap out the berries for other fruit when you need some variety.

RELATED: 12 Essential Rules To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break

Protein Bar With a Banana

A protein bar may be one of the easiest, most convenient meal ideas on this list. Not all bars are created equally, so choose an option with minimal added sugar, at least 3 grams of fiber, and at least 10 grams of protein. On its own, a protein bar can provide all of the components for a balanced meal. However, when you pair it with a serving of fruit, you incorporate more satiating fiber and plenty of vitamins and minerals into your meal. Head out the door and eat this one on the go. Consider packing a stash of bars with you for breakfast while traveling.

Bagel Thin With Cheese and Ham

A regular bagel can set you back 300 calories, and that doesn't include any toppings or spreads. Swap the traditional bread for a whole grain bagel thin that's about 100 calories. Top it off with a slice of cheese and Canadian bacon for a protein-packed breakfast sandwich under 300 calories. Enjoy it cold or warm, and pair it with a serving of fruit to bring more filling fiber and nutrients into the meal.

RELATED: 10 Essential Grocery Store Buys for Weight Loss

Greek Yogurt and Nut Butter

Greek yogurt is known for its protein content and makes for a convenient meal inclusion or stand-alone snack. Start by choosing a yogurt that doesn't contain any added sugar. You can easily find options with 10+ grams of sugar, so avoid those varieties. Mixing nut butter into your yogurt provides an added boost of protein, a little fiber, and plenty of healthy fats. Not to mention, it makes for a delicious flavor. Slice an apple and dip in the yogurt and nut butter mix for a balanced breakfast.

Protein Shake With Trail Mix

A ready-to-drink shake is another great breakfast option when you want something on the go, but not all options are created equally. This is another food where you need to watch out for added sugar; choose options with 3 grams or fewer per serving. Fiber is a nice perk here, so compare brands looking for those with a couple of grams or more. Since most shakes don't contain much fat or produce, pair your drink with a small portion of trail mix that includes nuts and no-added-sugar dried fruit. This is a great travel meal that requires no time in the kitchen.

RELATED: 10 Best Frozen Foods To Buy at Whole Foods for Weight Loss

Frozen Protein Waffle Topped With Peanut Butter

Frozen protein waffles are a great upgrade from traditional toaster waffles. The protein you get from the waffles creates a more filling meal and allows it to be a complete breakfast without having to add many additional ingredients. In this case, spread some nut butter over your toasted waffle, and add a sliced banana to include healthy fats and produce into your meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Instant Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a fiber-packed food that can be combined with endless options to create a hearty breakfast. Not to mention, it doesn't require much effort to prepare. To turn your instant oats into a balanced meal, follow the package directions to prepare, and top with sliced almonds for healthy fats and protein along with strawberries for a boost of fiber. For extra protein content, use dairy milk instead of water when making your oats. Add a dash of cinnamon or a dash of vanilla extract for more flavor!

RELATED: 10 Best Breakfast Foods for Losing Weight & Gaining Muscle

Protein Cereal

Protein cereal may be a newer food on the market, but its popularity is booming! Traditional cereal is made up of mostly carbs and provides little protein. Some options can also pack loads of sugar with minimal fiber, making them less ideal for weight loss. If you don't have time to eat your protein cereal with milk at home, combine your dry cereal with peanuts and raisins for an on-the-go option. Alternatively, enjoy your cereal with milk, and top it with fruit for a nostalgic breakfast that can still support your weight-loss goals.

Dates Dipped in Nut Butter and Hemp Seeds

Dates are naturally sweet and don't contain added sugar. This makes them great for those who wake up with a sweet tooth. Combine fiber-rich dates with a source of protein and fat for a well-balanced meal. In this case, you can top your dates with nut butter and sprinkle them with hemp seeds to create a sweet and savory option that is sure to satisfy your taste buds and ward off morning hunger.

Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg On a Rice Cake With Mashed Avocado

Eggs fill the tank without breaking the calorie bank, helping you feel satisfied while you are managing your weight. One large egg is a complete protein that's low in carbs and provides essential vitamins and minerals—all for just 70 calories. Plus, eggs are recommended for healthy adults as part of a diet that promotes heart health, according to the American Heart Association. Boil eggs in a large batch to make for easy meal incorporation throughout the week. Try adding sliced hard-boiled eggs on top of a rice cake with mashed avocado for an easy and balanced breakfast.

Editor's Disclosure: The author is a paid partner of the Egg Nutrition Center (ENC). All information contained herein is vetted by our editorial team, and Eat This, Not That received no compensation from ENC for this content.