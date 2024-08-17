5 Best Lifting Workouts for Men To Build a Chiseled Body

Are you ready to transform your physique and achieve a chiseled body? Incorporating effective lifting workouts into your fitness routine is essential for building muscle, increasing strength, and enhancing definition. In honor of that, I've put together the five best lifting workouts for men to supercharge their muscle and strength gains. Each workout is designed to target specific muscle groups and promote overall body conditioning.

Incorporate these five lifting workouts into your regular workout regimen, and you'll be on your way to building a chiseled, muscular body. Remember, consistency is key, so stay dedicated, push your limits, and watch your physique transform.

Let's get to work on these lifting workouts for men and make those gains!

Workout #1: The Full-body Powerhouse

A full-body workout maximizes muscle growth and improves overall strength by engaging multiple muscle groups in a single session. This routine is highly effective for achieving a balanced, well-defined physique.

1. Deadlift

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, mid-foot under the barbell. Bend at the hips and knees, grasping the bar with a shoulder-width grip. Lift the bar by straightening your hips and knees, keeping your back straight, and lowering it back down to the starting position. Perform four sets of six to eight reps.

2. Bench Press

Lie flat on a bench with your feet firmly on the ground. Grip the barbell with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. Lower the bar to your chest, then press it back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Pull-up

Grab a pull-up bar with an overhand grip and hands shoulder-width apart. Hang onto the bar with your arms fully extended and your core engaged. Pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar, then lower yourself back down to the starting position. Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps.

Workout #2: Upper-body Blast

An upper-body workout focuses on building mass and definition in your chest, back, shoulders, and arms, ensuring a proportionate and powerful physique.

1. Overhead Press

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell at shoulder height. Press the bar overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the bar back to shoulder height with control. Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps.

2. Bent-over Row

Hold a barbell with a shoulder-width grip, bending at your hips and knees while keeping your back straight. Pull the bar toward your lower chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the bar back to the starting position with control. Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps.

3. Dumbbell Bicep Curl

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand, arms fully extended, and palms facing forward. Curl the weights toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your torso. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position with control. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Workout #3: Lower-body Builder

A lower-body workout is crucial for overall strength and balance. It targets your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves to build a solid foundation.

1. Squat

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell across your upper back. Lower your body by bending your hips and knees, keeping your chest up and back straight. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform four sets of eight to 12 reps.

2. Romanian Deadlift

Play

Hold a barbell with a shoulder-width grip, standing with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips, lowering the bar along your legs while keeping your back straight. Return to the starting position by extending your hips, squeezing your glutes at the top. Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps.

3. Calf Raise

Play

Stand with the balls of your feet on the edge of a step, holding dumbbells at your sides. Raise your heels as high as possible, contracting your calves. Lower your heels below the step level, feeling a stretch in your calves. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Workout #4: Core Crusher

A strong core is the foundation of a chiseled body. This workout targets your abs, obliques, and lower back, ensuring you have a rock-solid midsection.

1. Plank

Play

Start in a pushup position, but rest on your forearms instead of your hands. Keep your body straight from your head to your heels, engaging your core. Hold this position for as long as possible, maintaining proper form. Perform three sets of 30 to 60 seconds.

2. Russian Twist

Play

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted, holding a weight plate or medicine ball. Lean back slightly and twist your torso to the right, bringing the weight beside your hip. Twist to the left, bringing the weight to the other side, and continue alternating sides. Perform three sets of 20 twists (10 per side).

3. Hanging Leg Raise

Hang onto a pull-up bar with an overhand grip, arms fully extended. Raise your legs until they're parallel to the ground, keeping them straight. Lower your legs back to the starting position with control. Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Workout #5: Push-Pull Routine

The push-pull routine divides your workout into pushing and pulling movements, allowing you to target different muscle groups while optimizing recovery. This balance ensures you build muscle evenly and effectively.

1. Pushup

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Perform four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2. Dumbbell Row

Place one knee and hand on a bench, holding a dumbbell in the other hand. Pull the dumbbell toward your hip, squeezing your shoulder blade. Lower the dumbbell back to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

3. Tricep Dip

Play

Place your hands on parallel bars, supporting your body with extended arms. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.