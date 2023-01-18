If you're unhappy with your progress when you step on the scale, it's time to make some changes to your daily routine. Diet and exercise both play a major role in shedding excess fat, and we have the expert-approved scoop you'll want to hear. We spoke with Melissa Mitri, MS, RD nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, who shares with us five little things you can do every day to lose a lot of weight. Add these small habits to your daily routine for a big difference in your weight loss efforts. Keep reading to learn all about them, and next, don't miss The 1-Month Weight Loss Challenge for a Slimmer You.

Increase your protein intake at breakfast.

There are plenty of studies out there associating protein consumption with weight loss. For instance, research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that higher-protein diets have been praised for being successful ways to address obesity.

Needless to say, if you're looking to lose a lot of weight, a small habit you can incorporate at the start of your day is increasing your protein at breakfast. "This one habit change can set you up for weight loss success all day," Mitri explains. "When you get enough protein first thing in the morning, it sets your metabolism up for the day and also helps to control your appetite. Doing this can lead to less overeating and cravings later in the day, naturally curbing your total calorie intake."

Cut back on the amount of alcohol you consume.

Your favorite bottle of white wine or go-to fruity cocktail is, unfortunately, not your friend if you're looking to lose weight. As a matter of fact, drinking alcohol is a surefire way to fill you up on empty calories!

"Alcohol is packed with empty calories and sugar and can lead to bloat and unhealthy food choices," Mitri says. "Cutting back on alcohol as much as possible will help you lose weight more quickly, lose belly fat, and feel so much lighter physically in the process."

Limit added sugar.

If you want to lose a lot of weight, another thing to nix is added sugar. Items like juice, soda, energy drinks, sweetened coffees, sweets, protein bars, flavored yogurts, and other packaged goods are chock-full of added sugars you should avoid.

"Look for 'added sugar' on the label, and aim for less than 24 grams per day if you're a woman and less than 36 grams for a man," Mitri suggests.

Hydrate—especially before meals.

According to Hub At Work, Johns Hopkins University, drinking sufficient water can speed up your metabolism, act as an appetite suppressant, and make your workout sessions more productive. These are all key factors that can aid in your weight loss efforts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Drinking more water throughout the day promotes weight loss, especially when you drink a glass before your meals," Mitri explains. "Water helps improve digestion, gives you energy, and curbs your appetite. One research study showed that those who drank eight ounces of water before a meal ate less and felt more satisfied."

Track your fitness and diet habits.

Staying on top of your exercise and diet habits from the get-go helps you track what you're doing and what you're not doing. According to Mitri, "This can give you great insight into what to change right away so you can stop the key habits stalling your weight loss. For example, maybe you're mindlessly snacking or overeating at dinner, and tracking your eating habits will help you to determine this sooner."