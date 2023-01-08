Let's be honest: Trying to lose five pounds can be one big frustrating struggle, to say the least. You're so close to reaching your goal, but those pesky five pounds just won't seem to budge, no matter what you do. When you feel like you've tried everything, don't give up on your weight loss efforts, because you've come so far and have much to celebrate. We're here to help you lose five pounds with this high-intensity circuit training workout, so grab your dumbbells, and let's get to it.

Losing weight is a super common fitness goal—especially when kicking off a brand new year. In order to shed the flab and achieve your desired results, eating healthy is key, along with sticking to a solid strength and aerobic exercise routine. However, if you're still hanging on to those few annoying extra pounds, adding an extra workout is a smart idea.

Outside of your strength training and cardio sessions, you can squeeze in a 15 to 20-minute high-intensity circuit training workout. It'll help you burn more calories and increase your metabolism. If you're not sure where to get started, here's a sample circuit training workout. Perform three to four sets of the following exercises back-to-back, and get ready to lose five pounds! And next up, don't miss 5 Simple At-Home Exercises To Lose Belly Fat, Trainer Reveals.

1 Dumbbell Deadlifts

Begin your deadlifts by placing a dumbbell in front of you with your feet outside of your shoulders. Keep your chest tall and your core tight, squat down, and grab the weight. Drive through your heels and hips to come back up, flexing your glutes and quads to finish. Place the dumbbell back down to the starting position before performing another rep. Complete three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2 Pronated Dumbbell Rows

The pronated dumbbell row starts off with you positioning your arm on a workout bench. Keep your core tight and your chest tall. With a dumbbell in your opposite hand, drive the weight back toward your body, keeping your elbow flared out. Squeeze your upper back and rear delt hard at the top of the motion, then resist on the way back down. Get a solid stretch at the bottom before performing another rep. Perform three to four sets of 10 reps for each arm.

3 Dumbbell Push Press

Now, it's time for the dumbbell push press. Grab a pair of dumbbells, and hold them up at shoulder height with your palms facing each other. Keep your core tight, and dip into a quarter squat. Explode back up, using the momentum to press the dumbbells overhead. Using control, lower back down into the starting position before performing another rep. Complete three to four sets of eight reps.

4 Dumbbell Walking Lunges

Last but not least, let's do some dumbbell walking lunges. Start this exercise with a dumbbell in each hand. Step forward with one leg, and firmly plant your foot on the floor. Then, lower your body with control until your back knee gently touches the floor. Walk forward with the opposite leg, and repeat. Complete three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps for each leg.