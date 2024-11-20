Over 50? Eat These 6 Low-Calorie Foods To Stay Lean

As you age, it's essential to change your diet to stay healthy and in shape. If you aren't mindful of what you consume, it's possible to put on an entire pound or more of body fat every month. So, regardless of whether or not you are trying to lose weight, it's important to be mindful of your food choices after 50. To help you make your new dietary changes a simple transition, we've spoken with an expert and put together the best low-calorie foods everyone over 50 should eat to stay lean. It's just a matter of tweaking your weekly shopping list, but the results will be well worth your extra effort.

"An emphasis on low-calorie and nutrient-rich foods is important for individuals over 50 whose goals include staying lean and maintaining a healthy body weight," explains Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC, a registered dietitian nutritionist specializing in gut health, chronic disease, weight management, intuitive eating, oncology, and general health and wellness, from Top Nutrition Coaching.

Cruciferous Veggies

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, kale, and cauliflower have an impressive vitamin and mineral content and are chock-full of antioxidants.

"Antioxidants present in these veggies help to scavenge free radicals, which can eventually contribute to chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer," Bakovic tells us. "They are also high in dietary fiber, which helps with both digestion/gut health and a prolonged feeling of fullness, working to help prevent over-eating throughout the day."

Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are dense in fiber and nutrients. "They are also lower in carbohydrate content [than] some other fruits," Bakovic points out. This [may help] with evening out blood sugar spikes throughout the day and preventing excessive carbohydrate intake, which can contribute to unwanted weight gain over time."

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like romaine, spinach, Swiss chard, and bok choy are chock-full of antioxidants, nutrients, and dietary fiber. "Their fiber content works to prevent over-eating and helps goals of weight maintenance or weight loss," says Bakovic.

Legumes

Legumes include chickpeas, beans, and lentils, which are stellar sources of protein and fiber, both of which promote feelings of fullness and help curb cravings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Probiotic-Rich Foods

Probiotic-rich foods such as kefir and Greek yogurt help support gut health for individuals who are 50 and up. "Greek yogurt is high in protein when compared to traditional yogurts and can help with a prolonged feeling of satiety as well," explains Bakovic. "It is great as a snack or as part of a meal, such as in a breakfast yogurt parfait."

Healthy Fats

Healthy fats like olive oil and avocados are filling and satisfying, good for heart health, and help decrease inflammation and chronic disease risk for individuals over 50, Bakovic says.