This Low-Calorie Qdoba Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

The next time you head to Qdoba, consider this low-calorie, high-protein order.
October 4, 2024

Qdoba Mexican Eats is known for its mouthwatering burritos, bowls, salads, tacos, and nachos. Whether you're craving a savory snack, like the chain's Queso Apocalypto with chips or cheesy Mexican Street Corn, or a grab-and-go meal like a Habanero Lime Steak Bowl, Qdoba has you covered. However, if you're dieting, you may believe that fast-food chains like Qdoba should be avoided altogether. Well, think again! Thanks to TikToker SmallerSam_PCOS, we're dishing out a Qdoba order that's approximately 500 calories and won't derail your efforts.

Now, we're not encouraging you to eat fast food regularly. But when it comes time to treat yourself, there are lower-calorie options on most menus, along with healthier hacks you can implement in your order.

Let's explore Sam's top-recommended Qdoba order.

This Low-Calorie Qdoba Order Is Packed With Protein—and It's Perfect for Dieters

@smallersam_pcos

Qdoba Order✨ 500 cals + 36g protein Here's what I ordered: Extra Grilled Steak, Cilantro Lime Rice, No Beans, Street Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Fajita Veggies, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Cotija, Fiery Habanero Salsa. #qdoba #mexican #grill #bowl #salsa #rice #steak #highprotein #lowcal #weightloss #menu #hack #order #drivethru #fastfood #caloriedeficit #pcos #eatwithme #lunch #dinneridea #mealprep #onthego

♬ original sound – SmallerSam_PCOS

If you're on TikTok, you may have come across Sam's account, where she serves up her go-to, lower-calorie orders at some of the most popular fast-food joints, like Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and Qdoba. Fans eagerly follow along as Sam takes them on her inspiring 250-pound weight-loss journey, which she achieved through a calorie deficit and with the aid of Semaglutide to help treat her PCOS.

The Best Chipotle Order for Weight Loss

In addition to scoping out some of the healthiest fast-food orders, tips, and tricks, Sam shares video content on what she eats in a day, her low-calorie, high-protein Costco hauls, and fun seasonal hacks, like ordering a Dunkin Pumpkin Cold Brew—with a twist.

I Tried the Signature Burritos at Taco Bell, Chipotle, & Qdoba—and Only One is Both Flavorful & Filling

Needless to say, if you're on a diet, Sam is absolutely worth following. The next time you treat yourself to Qdoba, consider checking out Sam's favorite order, which she claims is approximately 500 calories—and it's packed with protein, thanks to the steak, to help keep you satisfied.

"I got a bowl with cilantro rice, no beans, extra steak, fajita peppers, Mexican corn, lettuce, habanero salsa, cotija cheese, and pickled onions," Sam explains in her video. "The other thing I love to do when I have these Mexican bowls is take them home and use half of it in a low-carb tortilla, and then you have two burritos for one bowl."

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
