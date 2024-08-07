10 Best Low-Calorie Snacks at Wegmans for Weight Loss

Grocery shopping with weight loss in mind is seamless when you head to a store like Wegmans. Whether you're preparing for summer grilling season or the chillier months where comfort foods take center stage, the fresh produce and lean proteins at Wegmans do not disappoint. The retailer even makes it easy to plan in advance when ordering for pickup or delivery or browsing the aisles in person, with many healthy options to peruse online. So, the next time you need groceries, we have some of the best low-calorie snacks at Wegmans for weight loss.

Successful weight loss means making healthier choices; it also means not depriving yourself of some of the foods and "treat yourself" moments you enjoy most, like snack time. These Wegmans snacks will hit the spot without derailing your efforts, as they're low in calories and high in nutrients.

When in doubt, choose snacks like fresh, frozen, or dried fruits. (Apple slices with peanut butter, carrots with hummus, and berries with a drizzle of farm-fresh honey make for tasty, low-calorie treats.) In addition, look for protein-packed snacks like Greek yogurt and cottage cheese, along with whole-grains like rice cakes, whole-grain crackers, and air-popped popcorn.

Now, let's explore 10 of the best low-calorie snacks at Wegmans for weight loss.

Wegman's Carrots & Grapes with Pretzels & Cheese Box

Nutrition (Per 1 oz) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 9 g

The Wegman's Carrots & Grapes with Pretzels & Cheese Box conveniently has the portion sizes mapped out for you—and it's the ideal snack to take on the go.

"With four food groups, this snack box is a perfect way to balance your blood sugar and energy levels mid-afternoon," says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board. "Cheese provides protein to help you feel full faster and stay full longer. The snack also packs with fiber with veggies, fruit, and a whole grain."

Wegmans Organic Cashew Butter Chocolate Chip Wholesum Fruit & Nut Bar

Nutrition information unvailable.

Wegmans Organic Cashew Butter Chocolate Chip Wholesum Fruit & Nut Bar comprises just four ingredients: organic date paste, organic cashews, sea salt, and organic chocolate chips, making for a delicious, healthy snack.

"This bar is a perfect blend of carbohydrates, protein, and fat that tastes like a candy bar," Goodson says. "It's also gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan, making it a good option for those with various dietary preferences."

Wegmans Organic Himalayan Salt Popcorn, Sweet & Salty

Nutrition (Per 2 cups) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

Wegmans Organic Himalayan Salt Popcorn, Sweet & Salty, is a perfect snack for those who always reach for popcorn. A two-cup serving has only 100 calories.

"If you are looking for a sweet and salty crunch, this is it," Goodson stresses. "With four grams of fiber, two grams of protein, and only 100 calories for two cups, this popcorn is the perfect snack food!"

Wegmans Greek Triple Berry Nonfat Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 1 container) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Prepare for a creamy, decadent treat with Wegmans Greek Triple Berry Nonfat Yogurt on deck. "With berries at the bottom and only [130] calories per serving, this yogurt is an excellent source of protein [and calcium] and contains live and active cultures. Plus, it's sourced from local family-owned farms."

Hippie Snacks Avocado Crisps, Guacamole

Nutrition (Per 12 crisps) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Hippie Snacks Avocado Crisps are avocado-based crisps made with real avocado, herbs, and seeds to give you the guacamole flavor you love in every bite. One serving is approximately 12 crisps, 160 calories, five grams of protein, and two grams of fiber to keep you feeling satisfied.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wegman's Baked White Cheddar Cheese Curls

Nutrition (Per 1 oz, about 60 pieces) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're a fan of cheesy chips, Wegman's Baked White Cheddar Cheese Curls will satisfy your cravings without breaking the calorie bank.

"With only 130 calories and six grams of fat for a one-ounce serving, these can be a satisfying crunch," Goodson explains. (For reference, one ounce of these cheese curls will get you approximately 60 pieces!)

MadeGood Granola Minis, Strawberry, 5 Packs

Nutrition (Per 1 pack) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

This box of MadeGood Granola Minis is too good to pass up. It comes with five packs, each only costing you 100 calories while providing two grams of fiber and two grams of protein. These granola minis make for a tasty, crunchy bite.

Wegmans Sea Salt Chickpea Snacks

Nutrition (Per 1 oz, about 55 chickpeas) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Let's be honest: There's something so satisfying about baked chickpeas. The next time you're at Wegmans, consider adding the chain's Sea Salt Chickpea Snacks to your cart. With an impressive six grams of protein, six grams of fiber, and only 120 calories in one serving (approximately 55 chickpeas), you can't go wrong with this pick.

Wegmans Fresh Cut Sliced Strawberries with Blueberries

Nutrition information unvailable.

Wegmans Fresh Cut Sliced Strawberries with Blueberries is a staple you should purchase on repeat each week. One cup of sliced strawberries is approximately 53 calories, while one cup of blueberries is approximately 84 calories. Whether you enjoy these fresh berries with a drizzle of honey, on top of Greek yogurt, or with cottage cheese, you're sure to enjoy this low-calorie snack.

bare Apple Chips

Nutrition (Per 1 package) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 0 g

bare Apple Chips are crunchy baked goodness. This box comes complete with three bags of the brand's "cinnamon" flavor and four bags of the brand's "crispy reds" flavor. The only ingredients are apples and cinnamon, and one package is a mere 60 calories!