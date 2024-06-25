25 Best-Ever Items at Wegmans, According to a Lifelong Fan

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In Upstate New York, Wegmans is more than a grocery store—it's a hallmark of regional identity. The Rochester-based supermarket chain has attracted the kind of loyal, enthusiastic fan base usually associated with sports teams or celebrities.

When I first moved to New York State, I assumed all the hype around the store was overblown. However, one visit convinced me that this chain was something special.

Modeled after the open-air markets of Europe, Wegmans' store layouts help make grocery shopping feel like a culinary adventure. I love that I can purchase upscale organic and international foods in the same store as everyday must-haves like cereal and toilet paper.

While Wegmans stocks many familiar brand names, I've become partial to its store-brand products, labeled with the signature yellow "food you can feel good about" banner. Features like the Market Café, stocked with an array of prepared foods, and the jaw-dropping cheese shop have turned me into a devoted Wegmans fan for life.

As this regional powerhouse continues its expansion along the East Coast, more and more shoppers are discovering the Wegmans magic. Here are 25 of my personal favorite Wegmans items, from grab-and-go prepared meals to pantry staples.

Inari Parcels

NUTRITION : (Per Package)

CALORIES : 330

FAT : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 760 mg

CARBS : 55 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

PROTEIN : 9 g

Few grocery stores do sushi as well as Wegmans. Finding a grocery store with inari parcels in the sushi section is even rarer. These sweet and salty fried tofu pockets, stuffed with sushi rice, are the perfect way to get your sushi fix without eating raw fish. The four-pack of parcels is just the right size for a light lunch, hearty snack, or appetizer to share. Look for inari parcels in the prepared foods section with the vegetarian sushi options. If you don't see them on the shelf, you can ask the sushi chefs behind the counter. In my experience, they're often happy to make a few for you upon request.

Wegmans Organic Under the Tuscan Sun Garlic Bread

NUTRITION : (Per 1-inch Slice)

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 300 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

Wegmans Organic "Under the Tuscan Sun" Garlic Bread brings the Italian countryside to the grocery store. Brushed with garlic oil and sprinkled with sea salt, each loaf is baked to golden brown perfection with a thin crackly crust and pillowy soft center. Enjoy it lightly toasted with butter or olive oil. Or, do what my family does and eat it warm from the bakery bag on the car ride home.

Wegmans Fresh Living Basil

No dirt or green thumb required with this hydroponically grown basil plant. Each plant has enough basil leaves to make a nice sized batch of pesto right away. It lasts much longer than the picked packaged leaves for about the same price. By storing the plant in a container with a bit of water, you can keep the plant alive for weeks (or even months) for a continuous supply of fresh leaves.

Spiedie Marinade

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

CALORIES : 250

FAT : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 280 mg

CARBS : 0 g

PROTEIN : 0 g

This marinade is an essential ingredient for making "chicken spiedies," the regionally popular skewered-chicken sandwiches—a culinary staple in Upstate New York. Made with vinegar, oil, oregano, and plenty of garlic, Wegmans' private-label Spiedie Marinade lends a zesty aromatic flavor to chicken, pork, fish, and even tofu. Naturally sugar free and pleasantly tangy, the marinade can also double as a salad dressing or a seasoning for grilled vegetables.

Black Cherry Vanilla Sparkling Water

NUTRITION : (Per 12-oz. Can)

CALORIES : 0

FAT : o g

SODIUM : 0 mg

CARBS : 0 g

PROTEIN : 0 g

Forget LaCroix. Wegmans' line of private label sparkling water includes a better variety of flavors at a price that's hard to beat. Black Cherry Vanilla is a standout in the lineup. The blend of sweet cherry and creamy vanilla flavor offers a welcome change from the usual citrusy sparkling beverages. If you're a fan of Dr. Pepper or cherry colas, Wegmans Black Cherry Vanilla sparkling water makes a satisfying calorie free alternative.

Wegmans' Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

NUTRITION : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

CALORIES : 130

FAT : 5 g

CARBS : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

Wegmans swaps the typical peanut butter filling for almond butter in this salty pretzel snack. The private-label nuggets come in big solid tubs instead of bags like other brands. This helps keep the pretzels from getting crushed in transit so you can enjoy each nutty nugget intact. Each tub runs about $8, a competitive price for a premium packaged snack.

Wegmans Danny's Favorite Sub

NUTRITION : (Per 12-oz. Sub)

CALORIES : 700

FAT : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

SODIUM : 2,310 mg

CARBS : 74 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

PROTEIN : 40 g

A true Wegmans shopping experience isn't complete without a visit to the famous sub shop. Here you can build your own sub sandwich (every Wegmans devotee has the order they swear by) or order one of the signature menu options. "Danny's Favorite" might be the most iconic. Named for Wegmans' chairman, the sub is piled with ham, spicy salami, and capicola on a fresh baked submarine roll.

French Macarons

NUTRITION : (Per 2 Cookies)

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 g

CARBS : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

Macarons are notoriously difficult to make; most grocery store bakery departments don't even try. Wegmans rises to the occasion with macarons that hit all the right qualities: shiny exterior, light crispiness, and airy melt-in-your mouth consistency. The macarons come in chocolate, raspberry, black currant, vanilla, and lemon flavors year-round. When I can't decide what to bring to a party or get-together, a package of these naturally gluten-free cookies always does the trick!

Wegmans Chana Masala Garbanzo Beans

NUTRITION : (Per ½ Cup)

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 3.5 g

Sodium : 410 mg

CARBS : 22 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

These canned chickpeas give me a head start on making chana masala, a spicy Indian dish that's in my regular dinner rotation. The chickpeas come pre-seasoned with garam masala, onion, garlic, and tomato broth. This meal starter costs $1.49 for a 12-ounce can and is packed with fiber and vegan protein. While it's not the spiciest or most authentic chana masala, the price and versatility make it a staple in my pantry.

Wegmans Organic Stir-Fry Sauce

NUTRITION : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

CALORIES : 35

FAT : 0 g

CARBS : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

SODIUM : 430 mg

PROTEIN : <1 g

Most bottled stir-fry sauces aren't worth the price. This Wegmans version is one of few exceptions. The tamari-based sauce has a craveable umami flavor balanced with a kick of ginger and just the right amount of sweetness. While high in sodium, the sauce is so dense with flavor that a little goes a long way on stir-fried meats, vegetables, and rice noodles.

Olives

Once you discover the magic of olives from the Wegmans' Mediterranean Bar, you won't be able to settle for olives from a jar. Along with the usual suspects like kalamata olives and feta-stuffed green olives, the bar features olive varieties difficult to find in average U.S. supermarkets. The mild Castelvetrano olives, for example, make a perfect addition to a charcuterie board with rich cheeses and smoked meats. Sold at $11.99 per pound, these olives aren't cheap but the quality is worth the price.

Bon Vivant Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Wegmans takes cheese seriously—so seriously that it became the first U.S. grocery chain to build its own European-style cheese caves in 2014. The retailer's cave-ripened wheels of cheese are sold by the wedge at Wegmans in-store cheese shop. Fans of soft cheese rave about the Bon Vivant, a brie-like cheese with a washed rind. One fan on Reddit noted that this gives the buttery cheese a "more nutty" aftertaste than a typical mild brie.

Wegmans Organic Extra Firm Tofu

NUTRITION : (Per 1/5 of Package)

CALORIES : 80

SODIUM : 15 mg

FAT : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

CARBS : 2 g ( Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 8 g

I like my tofu firm enough to hold up to grilling and frying without getting tough or dry. At other grocery stores that usually means shelling out $4 or $5 per pound for the top brand. At Wegmans, I can get the same quality tofu for $2.19. This is one area where Wegmans shines. This store-brand version is every bit as good as top-name tofu brands for just $2.29 per pound.

Fresh Tilapia Family Pack

NUTRITION : (Per 6-oz. Serving)

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

CARBS : 0 g

PROTEIN : 22 g

Seafood is something you don't want to take chances on. Wegmans level of quality control extends to its seafood counter where you can find some of the best deals on fresh catches. The Family Pack of tilapia filets includes four hand-cut tilapia filets for $6.99 per pound; that's comparable to the price of many brands of frozen tilapia but with a fresher flavor. The easy-to-cook filets grill up tender and flaky with a nutritional profile you'll feel good about.

Wegmans Just Tea Bottled Jasmine Tea

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bottle)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

When I shop at Wegmans, I always grab a bottle of this unsweetened fragrant chilled tea to sip on my drive home. Unlike other bottled iced teas, Wegmans Just Teas are unsweetened and free of artificial colors, preservatives, and flavors. The jasmine flavor tastes extra refreshing on a warm day. It also contains 80% of the daily recommended value of vitamin C all with zero calories or sugar.

Wegmans Chocolate Flavored Almond Milk

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

This dairy-free chocolate milk satisfies my sweet tooth without the cloying corn syrup aftertaste of regular chocolate milk. Made with real cane sugar and cocoa, Wegmans Chocolate Almond Milk provides decadent flavor with a healthy dose of calcium, vitamin A, and vitamin E. I love it blended with ice and coffee for a cafe-style homemade pick-me-up.

Wegmans Italian Classics Grandpa's Sauce

NUTRITION : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

CALORIES : 110

FAT : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

SODIUM : 680 mg

CARBS : 10g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

If you don't have your own Italian grandparent making authentic homemade pasta sauce for you, Wegmans can fill the void. The Grandpa's Sauce from the chain's Italian classics line takes jarred sauce to new heights. Made with Italian sausage, roasted garlic, and cabernet wine, this sauce turns a simple bowl of spaghetti into an Italian feast. For vegetarians, Wegmans now makes a meatless version of the popular sauce, too.

Wegmans Raw Whole Cashews (Family Pack)

NUTRITION : (Per ¼ Cup Serving)

CALORIES : 160

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 g

CARBS : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

I love cashews for snacking and cooking but avoided buying them for years due to the cost. Then I discovered these two pound tubs of raw cashews at Wegmans for $11.99. That's the lowest price I've found at grocery stores in my area and the resealable tub helps keep the nuts fresh for months.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wegmans Cannoli Chip & Dip

NUTRITION : (Per Container)

CALORIES : 460

FAT : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

SODIUM : 200 mg

CARBS : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

PROTEIN : 15 g

Wegmans' bakeries sell full-sized cannoli but I prefer the "chip and dip" version. The single serving grab-and-go containers include bites of fried cannoli dough sprinkled with powdered sugar and a tub of ricotta cream for dipping. It's much easier to eat than a giant cannoli and makes it easier to control my portion sizes.

Wegmans Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip

NUTRITION : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

CALORIES : 50

FAT : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

SODIUM : 470 mg

CARBS : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

When my friends who don't live near Wegmans come to visit, I always suggest they grab one of these heat-and-eat dips from the freezer section. The creamy dip is swirled with the tangy spice of classic Buffalo sauce and a generous amount of shredded chicken.

Giesen Non-Alcoholic Rose

NUTRITION : (Per 12 oz. Serving)

CALORIES : 45

Fat : 0 g

SODIUM : 15 mg

FAT : 0 g

CARBS : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g. Sugar: 0 g)

PROTEIN : 3 g

Wegmans is the only grocery store near me that carries this brand of zero alcohol wine. The dealcoholized rose is a convincing stand-in for the regular stuff with a rosy pink hue and a subtle fruity aroma. Wegmans stocks the Giesen brand non-alcoholic wine in its cheese shop–a hint to pair this booze-free sipper with one of Wegmans cave-ripened soft cheeses.

The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie

NUTRITION : (Per 1 Cookie)

CALORIES : 190

FAT : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

SODIUM : 135 mg

CARBS : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

Chocolate chip cookies are hands down my all-time favorite dessert. The kind from Wegmans bakery is the only grocery store variety that rivals my homemade version in taste and texture. The soft-baked cookies have the ideal cookie-to-chocolate ratio; the fact that they're baked fresh throughout the day means you'll never have to settle for a stale, dry cookie.

Wegmans Garlic Naan

NUTRITION : (Per ½ Naan)

CALORIES : 190

FAT : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

SODIUM : 430 mg

CARBS : 29 g (Sugar: 3 g)

PROTEIN : 6 g

There's nothing quite like hot fresh naan from a good Indian restaurant but Wegmans Garlic Naan comes pretty close. Baked in a tandoori oven and brushed with roasted garlic, cilantro, and brushed with clarified butter, this naan is the tastiest store-bought version I've tasted. Reheat it on a stovetop or in the toaster oven with a little oil or butter for best taste.

Wegmans Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus

NUTRITION : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

CALORIES : 60

FAT : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

SODIUM : 140 g

CARBS : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

Wegmans gives ordinary hummus a southwestern flare with this jalapeño infused dip. The refreshing cilantro balances the mild heat of the peppers beautifully; this is my go-to store-bought hummus for spreading on sandwiches and eating with tortilla chips.

Wegmans Sushi Family Pack

For sushi lovers looking to save a few bucks, the Wegmans Family Pack of sushi is an incredible deal. Priced around $18 to $21, each pack contains 24 pieces (three full sushi rolls) of sushi hand-rolled by the stores in-store sushi chefs. Choose from cooked, raw or vegetarian packages, or grab one of each to feed a crowd.

Nutrition information unavailable