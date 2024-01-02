10 Best Foods To Buy at Wegmans for Weight Loss

When you're looking to lose weight and implement healthier lifestyle habits into your routine, an excellent place to start is with your shopping list. If you're a Wegmans shopper, we chatted with Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, who shares key aspects to be mindful of on your next grocery store run. With Young's feedback, we've rounded up 10 of the best foods to buy at Wegmans for weight loss.

Before you head to the store, though, let's review some of Young's tips.

Be mindful of ingredients. When grocery shopping with weight loss in mind, ingredients and nutrition labels should be at the top of your mind. "Look for products that have little or no added sugars, as they contribute to weight gain. Consumption of added sugars also increases hunger and cravings which can lead to overeating," Young stresses. Choose high-fiber foods. Fiber keeps you feeling full and satisfied long after you finish a meal, so be sure to add items that have a high-fiber content to your cart. This includes fresh fruits and veggies and whole grains. Consider the calorie count. "Calories of food items may be beneficial to consider when trying to manage weight," Young says. "[For example,] don't opt for food products with high calories per serving (300 calories and above). Excess calorie intake will be stored as fat leading to weight gain, to lose weight it is important to burn more calories than you consume." Nix foods that are high in sodium. Food items with a high sodium content could negatively impact your weight loss progress. "Many high-sodium foods are processed and tend to have little to no nutritional value," Young says. Choose whole, unprocessed foods. Foods like lean proteins, veggies, fruits, and whole grains are excellent examples of whole foods. "Consumption of lean protein is beneficial for weight loss, as it promotes satiety compared to fats or carbohydrates," Young tells us. "Protein is [also] essential for weight loss, as it still maintains lean muscle mass throughout the weight loss process. [In addition, it] provides essential nutrients to enhance bodily functions."

Now, without delay, get ready to give your shopping list a major update. Keep reading for the 10 best foods to buy at Wegmans for weight loss. And when you're finished, be sure to check out these 30 Healthy Salad Recipes for Weight Loss.

Wegmans Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, Raised without Antibiotics

Boneless skinless chicken breast is an excellent source of lean protein that's weight-loss-approved. You can seamlessly incorporate it into a freshly tossed salad with additional veggies and homemade dressing; a protein bowl with quinoa, chickpeas, and avocado; and as the main star of your dinner with roasted vegetables, like sweet potato and asparagus. A three-ounce serving size of Wegmans Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is just 110 calories and offers a whopping 24 grams of protein.

Wegmans Atlantic Salmon Fillet

Salmon offers omega-3 fatty acids, which makes it a stellar superfood to add to your weekly rotation. Like chicken, you can prepare fresh salmon in so many ways—grilled, baked, sautéed, and more—and it serves as a tasty protein to whatever you happen to be preparing on the side, from arugula orzo salad to roasted Brussels sprouts. Wegmans Atlantic Salmon Fillet is a grocery list staple. Half a fillet contains around 40 grams of protein.

Wegmans Organic Frozen Mixed Vegetables

Mixed veggies you can stock up on and keep in the freezer for weeknight dinners? Sign us up! You really can't go wrong with this recommendation from Young. Wegmans Organic Frozen Mixed Vegetables serve as an easy side dish, or you can whip them into a healthy stir-fry with a homemade sauce, complete with honey, soy, and toasted sesame. Plus, these veggies are frozen just hours after being picked, according to the product description, so they really are "fresh!"

Quaker Rice Cakes, Lightly Salted

If you can't live without your snacks, making sure you're stocked up with healthy options in your fridge and pantry is key. That's where these Quaker Rice Cakes, Lightly Salted, come into play. Enjoy them with your favorite nut butter and freshly sliced banana, and you're set. One rice cake is just 35 calories, offers one gram of protein, and doesn't contain any added sugars.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wegmans Large Harvest Salad

A salad is a great choice for a weight-loss-friendly meal. Savor half of this Wegmans Large Harvest Salad for lunch and the other half with dinner! A half-portion of this meal is 375 calories and offers six grams of protein and 3.5 grams of fiber. It's complete with dried apricots, organic craisins, diced apples, shredded red cabbage, walnuts, crumbled buttermilk blue cheese, and Organic Amore Balsamic Vinaigrette for a hearty and healthy bite.

Wegmans Large Vegan Salad with Tofu & Tahini-Style Dressing

One package of this Wegmans Large Vegan Salad with Tofu & Tahini-Style Dressing is 670 calories; cut it in half, and you have 335 calories, five grams of fiber, and 11.5 grams of protein. This salad is full of colorful veggies, complete with organic spring mix, garbanzo beans, edamame, cucumbers, matchstick carrots, pickled red onions, cashews, organic sunflower seeds, almonds, and herbed baked tofu for a well-rounded meal.

Wegmans Greek Plain Nonfat Yogurt

Dietitians rave about plain nonfat Greek yogurt for weight loss—and for good reason. Greek yogurt offers plenty of protein and it's low in calories, serving as the ultimate breakfast or snack to always have in your fridge. Wegmans Greek Plain Nonfat Yogurt is 100 calories per 3/4-cup serving, and it provides a whopping 18 grams of protein in that serving!

Wegmans Clementines, Bagged

Fresh fruit—namely, clementines—is another recommendation from Young to always keep on hand. Fill up your fruit bowl with Wegmans Clementines for a tasty, weight-loss-approved treat you can take on the go. Enjoy them by themselves, with your Greek yogurt, or in overnight oats for a fiber-packed bite that'll have you feeling full. About two clementines contain 70 calories, three grams of fiber, and one gram of protein.

Blueberries

Blueberries are another fruit to add to your weekly lineup. They're packed with antioxidants and serve as an ideal snack that's less than 100 calories per cup. Plus, a one-cup serving provides almost four grams of fiber! Eat them by themselves, in your morning bowl of oats, or atop a Greek yogurt parfait for a juicy treat.

good culture Cottage Cheese, Low-Fat, Classic

Last but certainly not least, cottage cheese is another coveted weight-loss-approved gem dietitians swear by. good culture's Cottage Cheese, Low-Fat, Classic, is something you'll want to add to your shopping cart on your next Wegmans run. It's certified gluten-free, keto certified, and has 2% milk fat. It's a simple, yet creamy and delicious treat to enjoy for snack or with fruit and nuts for breakfast. A half-serving is 100 calories and offers 14 grams of protein.