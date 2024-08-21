11 Best Low-Calorie Snacks at Whole Foods for Weight Loss

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Choosing the right snacks can make all the difference in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and weight management. Whole Foods offers many nutritious options that cater to various dietary needs while helping you stay on track with your weight-loss goals. Whether you're looking for something savory, sweet, or somewhere in between, we've rounded up 11 of the best low-calorie Whole Foods snacks for weight loss.

Finding the perfect low-calorie snacks can be both satisfying and delicious. So get ready to shop and dive into the 11 best low-calorie Whole Foods snacks for weight loss. They're sure to keep your taste buds happy while supporting your journey toward a healthier you.

LesserEvil Popcorn, Himalayan Pink Salt

Nutrition (Per 3 cups) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Lesser Evil Popcorn offers a satisfying crunch with a low-calorie profile, allowing you to indulge in a hearty snack without exceeding your daily calorie goals. For just 120 calories, you can enjoy three cups of this snack. Popcorn, being a whole grain, is naturally high in fiber, which helps you feel full longer and supports healthy digestion, making it easier to avoid overeating between meals.

$4 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Solely Mango Fruit Jerky

Nutrition (Per 1 pack) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Solely Mango Fruit Jerky is an excellent weight-loss snack choice due to its simple and wholesome ingredients. Made from 100% dried mangoes, this fruit jerky provides a natural sweetness without any added sugars or artificial ingredients. With 80 calories and 1 gram of fiber, this snack is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, supporting overall health while keeping calorie intake in check.

The chewy texture and intense mango flavor make it a satisfying alternative to other more calorie-dense fruit snacks, helping you stay on track with your weight-loss goals without sacrificing taste.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$1 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Organic Mamma Chia Squeeze Snacks

Nutrition (Per 1 pouch) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 2 g

Packed with chia seeds, Organic Mamma Chia Squeeze Snacks are rich in fiber, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied longer, making them an excellent option for curbing hunger between meals. The chia seeds also provide a good dose of omega-3 fatty acids, essential for heart health. Their portable nature makes them easy to take along wherever you go, ensuring that healthy snacking is always within reach.

at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs

Nutrition (Per about 20 pieces) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Made from chickpeas, Hippeas Chickpea Puffs are tasty and packed with fiber and protein. Fiber helps keep you feeling full longer, which can curb those pesky cravings and help you avoid overeating. Plus, the protein in Hippeas supports muscle health and can aid in maintaining a steady metabolism.

Unlike many processed snacks that are high in unhealthy fats and sugars, Hippeas is a wholesome option that's baked, not fried, making this crunchy snack lower in calories.

$4 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Gimme Roasted Seaweed Snacks

Nutrition (Per 1 package) :

Calories : 25

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Each serving of these crispy Gimme Roasted Seaweed Snacks is incredibly light on calories, making it easy to enjoy a satisfying snack without overindulging. The natural umami flavor of the seaweed also adds a savory kick, helping you indulge without reaching for less healthy snacks. This combination of low calories, rich nutrients, and satisfying crunch makes Gimme Roasted Seaweed a smart and tasty choice for anyone looking to manage their weight effectively.

$4 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

365 by Whole Foods Market Mango Slices

Nutrition (Per 4 pieces) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : <1 g

Dried mango can be a surprisingly good snack for weight loss, especially when enjoyed in moderation. These 365 by Whole Foods Market Mango Slices are packed with natural sweetness, which can help satisfy your cravings for sugary treats without resorting to high-calorie desserts. A small portion of dried mango provides a good dose of fiber, which helps keep you feeling full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, dried mango is rich in vitamins A and C, which support overall health and boost your immune system.

at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Perfectly Crisp Parmesan Crisps

Nutrition (Per .75 oz.) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

Perfectly Crisp Parmesan Crisps are made from just one ingredient—cheese—and they're free from added sugars and other additives. The protein and healthy fats found in Parmesan can keep you feeling full longer, reducing the temptation to snack on less nutritious options. Plus, these crunchy delights are incredibly versatile; you can enjoy them on their own or pair them with veggies for an added nutrient boost.

Their delicious flavor and satisfying crunch make Parmesan crisps a smart, enjoyable choice for anyone looking to manage their weight without sacrificing taste.

$8 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Mini Perfect Bars

Nutrition (Per 1 bar) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 6 g

Mini Perfect Bars are an excellent snack choice for weight loss due to their balanced combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Each bar tastes delicious without excessive calories, making it easier to manage portion sizes and avoid overeating. With ingredients like peanut butter and honey, these bars offer a natural sweetness and creamy texture that curb cravings without derailing your diet.

$9 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Good Crisp Potato Chips

Nutrition (Per 1 oz.) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Good Crisp Potato Chips are a surprisingly smart snack choice for weight loss! These chips are made from real ingredients and are free from artificial stuff, making them a healthier option than many other chips. A one-ounce serving has only 140 calories.

What's cool is that these potato chips offer a satisfying crunch and flavor without the guilt. They can help curb snack cravings without derailing your weight-loss goals.

$4 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Siete Maize Tortilla Chips

Nutrition (Per 1 oz.) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Made with a blend of simple, wholesome ingredients like maize flour, Siete Maize Tortilla Chips are free from artificial additives and excess sugars. They're a great alternative to traditional chips, providing a lower-calorie option without sacrificing flavor. Plus, these chips are gluten-free and made with a light touch of salt, which helps keep them lower in sodium compared to many snack options.

Their crunchy texture and mild flavor make them a versatile snack that pairs well with healthy dips like guacamole or salsa.

$6 at Whole Foods Market on Amazon Buy Now

Quinn Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 8 pieces) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Quinn Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels make a great snack choice for weight loss because they balance satisfying crunch with rich flavor. Each pretzel is filled with creamy peanut butter, offering a good dose of protein and healthy fats that help keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer. This means you're less likely to reach for less nutritious snacks throughout the day.