The #1 Low-Intensity Workout for Weight Loss Has Arrived

Many people think they need to crush themselves in the gym in order to lose weight and get lean. But too many high-intensity workouts can be very taxing and stressful on the body—and if someone overdoes the intensity while eating a calorie-restricted diet, that stress only gets worse. Instead, research supports that it's far better to mix high-intensity days with low-intensity days. That's where we swoop in with the #1 low-intensity workout for weight loss you can easily incorporate into your routine.

Doing gentler workouts can help your body recover faster than if you just rested completely. That way, you can sustain your training over the long term and get better results. We're here to walk you through a quick and simple "workout" that'll help tremendously. It shouldn't feel strenuous; instead, it should make you feel better than before you started. Also, unlike an intense workout, stay as calm as possible—breathe through your nose, relax your face, listen to easier music, and if you have a heart rate monitor, keep your heart rate below 150 bpm.

A1) Goblet Squat: one to two reps at a time for 30 total reps

This is called "eustress" training: Work at a leisurely pace until you reach 30 total reps—do a rep or two, relax, do another rep or two, relax, etc. Avoid super heavy weights, and use a weight you can comfortably lift again and again. (Start lighter, and gradually increase the weight as you do these workouts.)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels and keep your knees apart.

B1) Single-Arm Farmers Carry: three sets, 20 yards

Grab a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in one hand, keep your chest up and shoulder blades squeezed, and walk. Repeat while holding the weight on the other side.

B2) Bear Crawl: three sets, 20 yards

Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up.

B3) Wall Slide: three sets, 10 reps

Stand with your head, shoulders, and glutes against a wall. Press your forearms flush against the wall. (There should be no space between your skin and the wall). Squeeze your glutes, and press your lower back against the wall while sliding your forearms up and down the wall.

B4) Child's Pose Breathing: three sets, five breaths

Get into a child's pose, and round the entire length of your spine. When you inhale, breathe through your nose, expand your diaphragm, and focus on pushing your belly into your thighs. Exhale every last ounce of air from your lungs, hold for one second, and then inhale.