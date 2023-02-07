Skip to content

The #1 Low-Intensity Workout for Weight Loss Has Arrived

Get incredible results without breaking a sweat.
Anthony J. Yeung
By Anthony J. Yeung
Published on February 7, 2023 | 11:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Many people think they need to crush themselves in the gym in order to lose weight and get lean. But too many high-intensity workouts can be very taxing and stressful on the body—and if someone overdoes the intensity while eating a calorie-restricted diet, that stress only gets worse. Instead, research supports that it's far better to mix high-intensity days with low-intensity days. That's where we swoop in with the #1 low-intensity workout for weight loss you can easily incorporate into your routine.

Doing gentler workouts can help your body recover faster than if you just rested completely. That way, you can sustain your training over the long term and get better results. We're here to walk you through a quick and simple "workout" that'll help tremendously. It shouldn't feel strenuous; instead, it should make you feel better than before you started. Also, unlike an intense workout, stay as calm as possible—breathe through your nose, relax your face, listen to easier music, and if you have a heart rate monitor, keep your heart rate below 150 bpm.

Keep reading to learn all about this low-intensity workout for weight loss, and next, don't miss Feeling Flabby at 50? A Trainer Shares His Best Tips To Melt the Fat.

A1) Goblet Squat: one to two reps at a time for 30 total reps

woman at gym demonstrating goblet squat exercises to shrink pot belly fat
Shutterstock

This is called "eustress" training: Work at a leisurely pace until you reach 30 total reps—do a rep or two, relax, do another rep or two, relax, etc. Avoid super heavy weights, and use a weight you can comfortably lift again and again. (Start lighter, and gradually increase the weight as you do these workouts.)

Grab the end of one dumbbell in both hands, and hold it by your chest with your elbows underneath. Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart with your toes slightly out. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom, drive through your heels and keep your knees apart.

RELATED: This Expert-Approved Morning Routine Can Help You Lose Weight Faster

B1) Single-Arm Farmers Carry: three sets, 20 yards

Grab a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in one hand, keep your chest up and shoulder blades squeezed, and walk. Repeat while holding the weight on the other side.

B2) Bear Crawl: three sets, 20 yards

bear crawl illustration
Shutterstock

Get on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips; keep your knees an inch above the ground. Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up.

RELATED: 5 Overlooked Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work, Expert Reveals

B3) Wall Slide: three sets, 10 reps

Stand with your head, shoulders, and glutes against a wall. Press your forearms flush against the wall. (There should be no space between your skin and the wall). Squeeze your glutes, and press your lower back against the wall while sliding your forearms up and down the wall.

B4) Child's Pose Breathing: three sets, five breaths

woman performing child's pose to lead an incredibly fit lifestyle
Shutterstock

Get into a child's pose, and round the entire length of your spine. When you inhale, breathe through your nose, expand your diaphragm, and focus on pushing your belly into your thighs. Exhale every last ounce of air from your lungs, hold for one second, and then inhale.

Anthony J. Yeung
Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, is a fitness expert featured in Esquire, GQ, and Men’s Health and the founder of GroomBuilder, the destination for men who want to transform their bodies for their weddings. Join the free 5-day course to burn fat and build muscle for the big day! Read more about Anthony
Filed Under
// // //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Healthy Eating
  • aphrodisiac foods

    7 Aphrodisiac Foods To Boost Your Libido

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

    Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts' Eating Tips

  • food products for anxiety

    7 Foods To Eat Every Day for Anxiety Relief

  • soybeans

    Soybeans May Lower Cholesterol, Study Says

  • holding mixed nuts and forming heart shape

    Nuts May Reduce Heart Disease Risk & Increase Serotonin