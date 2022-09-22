When you're ready to switch things up at the gym, we have a great, quite effective suggestion. The Bosu ball is a popular piece of workout equipment many people like to use because of the instability training it offers. With the ball being a half dome shape, you can perform exercises on it that force you to stabilize your feet and your abs. By having a Bosu ball on deck, there are many core exercises you can perform, and if you're looking to work your lower abdomen and strengthen that "belly pooch" area, you can easily incorporate that goal into your fitness routine. We're here today to share the #1 lower belly pooch workout to do with your Bosu ball, so get ready to sweat and work that core!

When planning your routine, I recommend performing Bosu ball ab exercises towards the end of your workout. The reason for this is that Bosu ball ab exercises will serve you better as a finisher rather than the main staple of your workout. If your goal is to lose fat, it's important to prioritize strength training movements first, then cap things off with a series of core exercises.

So if you're looking to target your lower abs, here are a few movements I suggest you add to your routine pronto. Perform each movement either one at a time or back to back in a circuit fashion.

1 Bosu Plank Knee to Elbow

To get started with the Bosu Plank Knee to Elbow, flip the Bosu ball upside down, and get into a plank position with your forearms on the ball and your legs straight. Keeping your core tight, take one knee and drive it to the opposite elbow. Flex your abs hard at the end of the movement, then bring it back to the starting position before performing the opposite side. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

2 Bosu Twisting Plank

With the Bosu ball upside down, get into a pushup position while holding the ends of the ball for this Bosu Twisting Plank. With your core tight, take one knee and bring it across the body while twisting your torso. Flex your abs hard at the end of the movement, then return to the starting position before performing the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

3 Bosu Alternating Jackknife Sit-Ups

Begin your Alternating Jackknife Sit-Ups by lying on the Bosu with your feet straight and your arms over your head. Fully extend your upper back so that you get an ab stretch at the bottom, then raise one leg towards you while bringing in the opposite arm. Crunch hard at the top of the movement, then lower yourself back to the starting position before performing a rep on the opposite side. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

4 Bosu Knee Tucks

For the final exercise in this lower belly pooch workout, sit on the Bosu with your hands behind you and on the floor. Bend both of your legs, and bring your knees in towards your chest. Flex your lower abs at the end of the movement, then straighten your legs fully before performing another rep. Complete 3 sets of 15 reps.