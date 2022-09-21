This Man's 30-Pound Weight Loss Has Him Feeling Younger Than 50

If you've ever wanted to start a workout and weight loss journey with a particular date, weight, and physique goal in mind, get ready for a major dose of motivation. We chatted with Los Angeles-based Ron Radvinsky, who shares with us the incredible journey he accomplished to become the healthiest and strongest version of himself by the time he hits 50 on September 21. The best part? Radvinsky tells us, "I do not look like a man who is turning 50." Keep reading to see for yourself and learn more about Radvinsky's incredible fitness transformation and 30-pound weight loss. Get ready to feel inspired.

His goal was to look good, feel healthy and strong, and have his outside "match the inside."

Radvinsky's weight loss plan began just under a year ago, on October 4, 2021, with a strong desire to improve his overall physical fitness and well-being. He tells Eat This, Not That!, "I deserved to look good and feel healthy and strong. I wanted the outside to match the inside."

With the help of personal trainer, Tim Liu, Radvinsky decided to take action, explaining, "I needed someone to teach me, keep me honest, accountable, and be my cheerleader. I learned how to change my thinking and my habits when it came to food … I just focused on making sure I felt positive about the workouts. I logged everything and commented on how things went."

He followed a personalized, high-protein diet and used a popular weight loss app.

Since a calorie deficit is an integral part of the equation when you're trying to lose weight and tone your body, Radvinsky revamped his diet by using a popular weight loss app. "I started by utilizing MyFitnessPal and started focusing on my calorie intake," he shares.

Radvinsky met with Liu to chat about do's and don'ts when it comes to food choices. Liu taught him what foods were most beneficial to eat, and which he needed to avoid. Everybody has their guilty pleasures, and Radvinsky's just so happens to be sugar. He says, "I was highly addicted to sugar and we focused on alternative sweets to squash the cravings."

As far as meals are concerned, Radvinsky stuck with his own high-protein diet, explaining, "When I first began, my goal was to keep the calories to 1630 calories a day." For instance, breakfast consisted of two eggs, a tomato, a piece of sourdough bread, and fresh fruit. Lunch would be 8 ounces of roasted turkey, roasted potatoes, and 2/3 cup of veggies. As for dinner, he'd have 8 ounces of grilled chicken, 1/2 cup of rice, and 2/3 cup of veggies. Snacks throughout the day included apples, hummus, beef jerky, and bananas. And finally, as with any diet, staying hydrated is so key. Radvinsky would make sure to drink eight glasses of water every day.

Total-body workouts four to five days a week were the name of the game.

Radvinsky was very dedicated to his gym time and spent four to five days each week working out. He would not leave until his entire workout was performed, no matter how long it took. Total-body workouts were the name of the game, as Radvinsky tells us, "We focused on full-body exercises during every workout. I never thought about 'leg day' or 'chest day.'"

His 30-pound weight loss was accomplished in under one year, just in time for his 50th birthday.

The impressive efforts that Radvinsky put into achieving his fitness goal are so on point. Just shy of one year after he started, and to ring in his 50th birthday celebration, he proudly tells us—drumroll, please!—he lost 30 pounds and five inches from his waistline. Radvinsky's starting weight was 176.8 pounds, and he now weighs 146.2. He proudly boasts, "I feel great and have never felt stronger. I receive so many compliments and, apparently, I now look much younger than I used to. I do not look like a man who is turning 50 next week. I have a lot more self-confidence. The Dad Bod is gone; the Rad Bod replaced it."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And if that's not enough inspiration, he offers some tips to anyone else who may be considering embarking on a weight loss or fitness journey of their own. To all of you, Radvinsky says, "It's never too late to start focusing on you. Everyone has the right to feel comfortable in their own bodies. Self-discovery leads to self-recovery. Believe in yourself, you can do it!" No matter how long the path ahead of you seems to be, he believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Okay, we are all seriously rooting for you, Ron! You are a real success story. And we wish you the happiest 50th birthday ever.