Martha Stewart Swears By These Healthy Habits To Stay Swimsuit Ready at 81

Martha Stewart is a decorating, food-preparing, make-everything-look-magazine-worthy icon. Not only does Stewart have the Midas touch for creating aesthetically pleasing surroundings in the most perfectly natural-looking way, but the 81-year-old celeb herself looks incredibly fit and swimsuit ready, having just appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. (And let's be honest: No one rocks a bathing suit better than Martha!) According to SI, Stewart made history as the publication's "oldest cover model"—and you can tell from the pictures she is truly glowing.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Martha Stewart laughed and shared about her SI Swim feature, "It should have been 30 years ago. That would have been great. It was not a goal I set for myself, but once asked, I thought to myself, let's do it!"

The spread of bathing suit shots features Stewart relaxing on a beach in the Dominican Republic in a green swimsuit and white breezy coverup, swimming in the sea with a silvery one-piece number and white sunnies, posing in front of a stone wall with a fiery red one-piece and matching sarong, and of course, the star's iconic cover, which shows Stewart in a white bathing suit with a yellow satin coverup.

How does the impressive businesswoman keep her appearance—as well as everything around her—so incredibly on task and appealing? Read on to learn more about how Stewart stays healthy, fit, and swimsuit ready at 81. And next, don't miss Mindy Kaling, 43, Looks Ultra-Fit in Her New Swimwear Collab.

Martha Stewart did Pilates three to four times a week to prepare for her SI debut.

Stewart revealed to PEOPLE exactly how she prepped for her SI Swim feature. The celeb explained she performed Pilates three to four times per week and didn't consume alcohol for two whole months. Stewart also showed her skin some major TLC by getting facials regularly and being mindful of everything that went into her body, which is something she still strives to do.

The celeb spoke of the suits she wore in the spread, which were styles from Saint Laurent, Monday Swimwear, Eres, and more designers. Stewart told PEOPLE, "They're actual bathing suits that I'm wearing—I'm not all covered up. I don't like caftans. They're very glamorous shots. Probably like any of the models, I would have preferred if I could have worn a really skimpy bikini, but at my age, wearing what I was wearing was appropriate. They're not cover-up bathing suits, though, I don't like those."

She grew up with daily exercise, nutritious meals, and good hygiene for her skin and hair.

Martha Stewart offers some pretty solid, healthy lifestyle habits, tips, and advice on her website. She wrote, "Good health, vibrant energy, clear thinking: That's what I strive for every day. And I always have. My parents taught me and my siblings positive habits early on, encouraging daily exercise (we walked and rode our bikes, instead of being driven), nutritious eating (no fast food), and proper hygiene for hair and skin. I passed these practices on to my daughter, who now does the same with my grandchildren. I love that Jude and Truman eat a vegetable-forward diet (with very little sugar) and are so active, with sports, swimming, and dance. What's more, they love it."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

She loves horseback riding, and her gym is equipped with all the good stuff.

Prioritizing her overall health and well-being, Stewart exercises consistently, whether she wants to or not. Her gym is equipped with a Peloton, hand weights, digital weight equipment, and a DB machine that she uses for lower-body workouts. She also loves spending time outside riding her horses year-round.

According to Insider, Stewart has been a big fan of yoga and stretching out her body. The celeb has also kicked off her mornings with a 20-minute treadmill workout. She previously wrote on her blog, "I love practicing yoga to keep my muscles long, limber, and flexible and I also work out at least three times a week with my trainer, Mary Tedesco, who shows up bright and early at the farm."

She enjoys green juice, and lost weight from cooking healthy, home-grown food.

Martha Stewart regularly prepares balanced meals and even grows much of her food. She makes it a point to stay hydrated and does not snack on unhealthy things. Cooking at home allows her to avoid eating out, which has helped her to lose some weight. One of her favorite treats is green juice and she enjoys tons of fresh fruits and veggies.