5 Best Mat Workouts for Women To Get a Lean & Sculpted Waistline

Mat Pilates is an excellent way to engage every layer of your abdominal muscles. The best part? You only need a mat and your body weight to reap the benefits! This form of exercise fires up your core while being easy on the joints, making it a suitable choice for women of every fitness level. So, we've rounded up the five best mat workouts for women to get a lean, sculpted waistline. Get ready to achieve strong, defined abs and obliques!

Before we dive in, let's break down the abdominal muscles. "The transversus abdominis (T.A.) is the deepest layer of muscle that provides stability and acts as your inner corset supporting the trunk," explains Lisa Orth, Pilates coordinator and certified personal trainer at Life Time Highland Park (St. Paul, Minnesota). "The obliques help rotate and side bend the spine, contributing to the hourglass shape. The rectus abdominis, also known as the 'six-pack,' is the layer closest to the skin. Strengthening all of these muscles contributes to a trim, flat waistline and a supportive core."

Now that you're aware of your abs' layers, let's explore the five best mat floor workouts for women to get a lean waistline.

1. Roll Up

"[In the roll up, the] rectus abdominis and obliques work to peel the torso off the floor and return it with control," Orth explains.

How To Do It:

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended and arms overhead. Tip your chin as you begin to curl, or "roll," your body up to a seated position. Your spine should curve C-shaped, and your arms should be near your ears as you roll up. Use control to roll back down to the floor. Complete 8 reps.

2. Obliques Twist

"[In this exercise, the] obliques rotate the spine, while the T.A. stabilizes the pelvis as the legs extend," says Orth.

How To Do It:

Begin lying down flat on your back with bent knees and legs raised to a tabletop position. Place your hands at the back of your head with your upper body lifted off the floor. Extend your left leg while rotating your upper body to your bent right knee. Return to the center and continue to alternate sides. Perform 10 repetitions per side (20 total).

3. Roll Over

The roll over focuses on the lower abs to start the movement by scooping your pelvis.

How To Do It:

Begin lying flat on your back with your legs extended on a diagonal and arms at your sides. Hinge at your hips, reaching your feet toward the sky. Continue to roll your pelvis and spine off the ground, similar to a reverse crunch motion, bringing your feet overhead. Be mindful of staying off your neck. Reverse the motion to return to the start position. Complete 8 reps.

4. Obliques Roll Back

How To Do It:

Sit with bent knees and your feet on the ground. Lengthen your arms over the tops of your knees. Scoop your pelvis as you roll back halfway while rotating your upper body to your right side, extending your right arm behind you. Return to the center and complete the motion on the other side. Complete 5 repetitions per side (10 total alternating).

5. Teaser

How To Do It:

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended at a diagonal and arms overhead. Reach both arms to the sky and roll your torso upward to form a "V" shape with your body. Roll your spine back down while keeping your legs steady and off the ground. Complete 5 repetitions.